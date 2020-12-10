2020 is almost over, and soon we can look towards the start of the new year. With some exciting new additions already announced for January, we can provide our first look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021.

In case you missed it, we also have the monthly preview for all new additions to Netflix Canada in December 2020. We’ll also be keeping track of all of the titles scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in January 2021.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021. We’ll continue to learn more throughout December and January.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 1st, 2021

The Aviator (2004) – Biographical drama from Martin Scorsese based on the life and career of legendary director and aviator Howard Hughes.

– Biographical drama from Martin Scorsese based on the life and career of legendary director and aviator Howard Hughes. The Circle USA (Season 1) N – The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show.

– The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show. First Man (2018) – Biographical drama starring Ryan Gosling as famed astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the surface of the moon.

– Biographical drama starring Ryan Gosling as famed astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the surface of the moon. Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N – In-depth and animated look into the benefits of meditation.

– In-depth and animated look into the benefits of meditation. Jason and the Argonauts (1963) – Classic adventure based on the Greek tale of Jason and his perilous quest for the fabled Golden Fleece.

– Classic adventure based on the Greek tale of Jason and his perilous quest for the fabled Golden Fleece. Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) – A cyber-attack reveals the identities of every undercover agent in Britain, leaving it up to Johnny English to find and capture the mastermind behind the hack.

– A cyber-attack reveals the identities of every undercover agent in Britain, leaving it up to Johnny English to find and capture the mastermind behind the hack. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) – Action-packed high octane sequel with Keanu Reeves as John Wick, who after returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, discovers that a bounty has been placed on his head.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) – Crime comedy.

– Crime comedy. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N – Proud minimalists Joshua Field Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus share their passion for minimalism and how we can all benefit better with less.

– Proud minimalists Joshua Field Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus share their passion for minimalism and how we can all benefit better with less. Monarca (Season 2) N – Mexican drama centered around a family tearing each other apart as they compete for control of their tequila empire.

– Mexican drama centered around a family tearing each other apart as they compete for control of their tequila empire. Richie Rich (1994) – A billionaire heir must protect his family’s fortune from an inside job.

– A billionaire heir must protect his family’s fortune from an inside job. Robin Hood (2018) – Robin of Loxley returns from the crusades only to discover his home is under the tyrannical rule of the Sheriff of Nottingham and decides to lead a revolt against him.

– Robin of Loxley returns from the crusades only to discover his home is under the tyrannical rule of the Sheriff of Nottingham and decides to lead a revolt against him. The Sisters Brothers (2018) – Western featuring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reily as the infamous assassins Eli and Charlie Sisters.

– Western featuring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reily as the infamous assassins Eli and Charlie Sisters. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – South Korean comedy centered around a washed-up megastar struggling to restore his reputation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 4th, 2021

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (New Episode) – A love letter to the popular ingredient Pork Belly, a favorite amongst many South Koreans.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 5th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kitties.

– Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kitties. History of Swear Words (Season 1) N – Comedic docuseries that chronicles the origin and history of some of the most notorious words of the English language.

– Comedic docuseries that chronicles the origin and history of some of the most notorious words of the English language. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N – Terrible home bakers from Mexico compete for the cash grand prize of $10,000.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 7th, 2021

Escape Room (2019) – Action horror that pits six strangers against a deadly mystery maze of rooms.

– Action horror that pits six strangers against a deadly mystery maze of rooms. Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Vanessa Kirby and Shia Labeouf star in a powerful and heartbreaking drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 8th, 2021

Azizler (2021) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso.

– Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso. Lupin (Season 1) N – French drama based on the early 20th Century by French novelist Maurice Leblanc.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 22nd, 2021

The White Tiger (2021) N – English-language drama centered around the journey of a poor Indian driver trying to break free from the control of those above him, and rise to the very top.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 27th, 2021

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark-comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 29th, 2021

The Dig (2021) N – Drama based on the John Preston novel which reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo.

