First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2026

Febraury will be another exciting month for new Netflix Originals on Netflix UK. We have an early preview for the month, showcasing plenty of the new and returning Originals that will be coming soon.

This list will continue to be a work-in-progress, updated throughout January 2026 and into February 2026 as we learn of more titles scheduled to release during the month. Please keep it bookmarked.

As always, while this list covers everything new coming up, we also recommend familiarizing yourself with all the movies, series, and games scheduled to leave Netflix throughout February 2026 here.

Coming to Netflix in February 2026 TBA

Agents of Mystery (Season 2) N – Korean reality series.

– Korean reality series. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 8) N – Sports documentary series taking F1 fans behind the scenes of the drama that unfolds during the 2025 season.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1, 2026

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing (Season 1) N – Reality competition series going behind the scenes of the world of figure skating, where the athletes are preparing for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 4, 2026

Is It Cake? Valentines? (Season 1) N – It’s a Valentine’s themed special for one of Netflix’s most popular baking series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5, 2026

Cash Queens (Season 1) N – French comedy series.

– French comedy series. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4) N – Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, a hotshot defense attorney from LA, who takes on cases across the city, all from his trademark Lincoln car.

– Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, a hotshot defense attorney from LA, who takes on cases across the city, all from his trademark Lincoln car. Unfamiliar (Season 1) N – German crime-drama centered on two former spies who are now on the run from hitmen, russian agents, jilted lovers, BND, all while trying to save their marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 6, 2026

The Åre Murders (Season 1) N – Swedish crime-drama centered on a Stockholm detectie who is holidaying at a ski resort to unwind after her internal investigation, but when a young girl goes missing it compels her to come back to work.

Salvador (Season 1) N – Spanish series centered on a father who infiltrates a new-Nazi group to save his daughter from her radicalisation.

– Spanish series centered on a father who infiltrates a new-Nazi group to save his daughter from her radicalisation. Yoh! Bestie (Season 1) N – Zulu language comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 9, 2026

The Creature Cases (Chapter 7) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Matter of Time (2025) N – Documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 10, 2026

Motorvalley (Season 1) N – Italian crime-drama.

– Italian crime-drama. This Is I (2026) N – Japanese LGBTQ drama film centered on aspiring trans idol Haruna Ai, whose life changed forever when she meets Doctor Wada.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11, 2026

Lead Children (Season 1) N – Polish historical-drama centered on a young doctor who uncovers lead poisoning in children near a steelworks.

– Polish historical-drama centered on a young doctor who uncovers lead poisoning in children near a steelworks. State of Fear (2026) N – Brazilian crime-drama centered on a São Paulo lawyer, with connections to the criminal underworld, must strike a deal with the police to rescue her kidnapped niece.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12, 2026

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast (Season 1) N – Three best friends from Belfast, Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, now in their late 30s, lead very different lives but have remained close. When the trio receives an email notifying them of the death of Greta, the estranged fourth friend, it sets the trio on an odyssey across Ireland as they try to piece together the truth of the past.

Million-Follower Detective (Season 1) N – Taiwan crime-thriller centered on a mysterious woman who rise to fame coincided with her accurately foretelling the murders of over several social-media influencers.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 13, 2026

The Art of Sarah (Season 1) N – South Korean crime-thriller centered on the murder investigation of a mysterious owner of a high-end luxury brand, Sarah Kim.

Joe’s College Road Trip (2026) N – Tyler Perry produced, wrote, directed, and stars in his latest Madea comedy for Netflix.

– Tyler Perry produced, wrote, directed, and stars in his latest Madea comedy for Netflix. Museum of Innocence (Season 1) N – Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19, 2026

The Night Agent (Season 3) N – Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, who once again finds himself at the centre of another conspiracy, putting his life on the line for his country as he attempts to uncover buried secrets and old grudges.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 20, 2026

Firebreak (2026) N – Spanish thriller centered on a grieving family visiting their summer house to prepare it for a sale, but things take a turn for the worst when a forest fire breaks nearby and Lide, the daughter of widow Mara, goes missing.

– Spanish thriller centered on a grieving family visiting their summer house to prepare it for a sale, but things take a turn for the worst when a forest fire breaks nearby and Lide, the daughter of widow Mara, goes missing. Strip Law (Season 1) N – Adult-animated comedy series centered on a boring Las Vegas lawyer, who teams up with a local magician to bring some flash and pizzazz to his cases.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 26, 2026

Bridgerton (Season 4 Part 2) N – The remaining four episodes of everyone’s favourite period drama, as the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek heats up.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in February 2026? Let us know in the comments below!