First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in January 2024

Before long we’ll be welcoming a new year on Netflix UK. Subscribers can be excited for what’s coming as January 2024 is already shaping up to be a great month of new arrivals, and we’ll be keeping track of everything coming to the streaming service throughout the month.

Throughout the month, you can find our weekly recaps of everything new on the library in our Netflix UK hub.

As we enter the new year we’ll continue to keep track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 1st, 2024

Bitcoin (2024) Netflix Original Film – Crime documentary chronicling Ray Trapani’s journey to becoming one of the biggest scammers in crypto history.

– Crime documentary chronicling Ray Trapani’s journey to becoming one of the biggest scammers in crypto history. Boundaries (2018) – Comedy drama starring Vera Farmiga as Laura, who, with her son, is forced to give her estranged pit-dealing father, Jack, a ride across the country when he is kicked out of his nursing home.

– Comedy drama starring Vera Farmiga as Laura, who, with her son, is forced to give her estranged pit-dealing father, Jack, a ride across the country when he is kicked out of his nursing home. Fool Me Once (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – A grieving widow’s life is thrown into disarray when she finds an image of her late husband on her child’s nanny cam.

– A grieving widow’s life is thrown into disarray when she finds an image of her late husband on her child’s nanny cam. Loudermilk (3 Seasons) – Ron Livingston stars as Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude.

Woody Woodpecker (2017) – The world’s most famous woodpecker goes to war with a prominent city lawyer after his home is almost destroyed.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 4th, 2024

The Brothers Sun (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Action comedy starring Justin Chen, a ruthless Taipei gangster, heads to L.A. to protect his mother, played by Michelle Yeoh, and his younger brother when his father is assassinated.

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – After an adventure searching for treasure results in his sister being eaten by a dragon, Laios returns to the dungeon to save her before she is digested.

– After an adventure searching for treasure results in his sister being eaten by a dragon, Laios returns to the dungeon to save her before she is digested. Society of the Snow (2024) Netflix Original Film – Survival adventure from J.A. Bayona, which saw the peril of the survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, where a team of Rugby players had to fight for their lives in the heart of the Andes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 5th, 2024

Good Grief (2024) Netflix Original Film – Dan Levy writes, directs, produces, and stars in the rom-com as Marc, who goes on a trip to Paris with his two best friends after his husband’s death.

Dan Levy writes, directs, produces, and stars in the rom-com as Marc, who goes on a trip to Paris with his two best friends after his husband’s death. Gyeongseong Creature (Part 2) Netflix Original K-Drama – A wealthy bachelor and a private investigator search for missing people in Gyeongseong, only to uncover a deadly secret.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 8th, 2024

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Netflix’s most popular reality series heads to Sweden to match some new hopeful singles.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 11th, 2024

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Eli Bell and his mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey in 1980s Brisbane after a local drug lord tears their family apart.

– Eli Bell and his mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey in 1980s Brisbane after a local drug lord tears their family apart. Sonic Prime (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The world’s fastest blue hedgehog continues his adventure across the multiverse.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 12th, 2024

Lift (2024) Netflix Original Film – Kevin Hart stars as the ex-boyfriend of a master thief, who teams up with his ex to steal $100 million of gold from a 777 passenger flight.

The Kitchen (2024) Netflix Original Film – Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut takes place in a dystopian London where two young men fight for the residents of The Kitchen, a community refusing to abandon their homes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 15th, 2024

Maboroshi (2024) Netflix Original Anime – After the mysterious explosion at a local factory, a town is frozen in time where the residents are forcing themselves to relive the same day over and over again. But when a mysterious girl arrives, it upsets the balance of the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 18th, 2024

Skam Italia (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Italian romantic drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 19th, 2024

Sixty Minutes (2024) Netflix Original Film – German sports drama that pits a father in a desperate race against time as he has an hour to get to his daughter’s birthday party, or risk losing her forever.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 22nd, 2024

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 24th, 2024

Queer Eye (Season 8) Netflix Original Series – The Fab Five return to help those in need to help redfine themselves though their wardrobes, grooming habits, diet, or their homes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 25th, 2024

Griselda (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Sofía Vergara stars in the bio-drama of Griselda Blanco, a devoted mother, and ruthless business woman who became one of the most feared cartel leaders in Colombia.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – After their defeat at the hands of Skeletor, Teela and He-Man must team up in order to save Eternia from the clenched fist of darknes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 26th, 2024

Badland Hunters (2024) Netflix Original Film – South Korean dystopian action drama that sees Seoul turned into an apocalyptic wasteland after a devasting earthquake.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 31st, 2024

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – Set years after the events of Seven Deadly Sins, the aspiring knight Percival, discovers he is one of four warriors prophecised to destroy the world.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in January 2024? Let us know in the comments below!