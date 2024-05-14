First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2024

Here’s your first-look preview of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2024.

Note: This list has omitted some international releases for brevity. All dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 3rd, 2024

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 4th, 2024

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn (2024) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (2024) N – An Italian comedy that sees a family rally together to protect their grandmother and inheritance from an untrustworthy suitor.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 5th, 2024

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (Limited Series) N – Historical documentary chronicling Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and his eventual downfall.

– Historical documentary chronicling Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and his eventual downfall. LEGO: Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 2 – Part 2) N – Animated adventure centered on one of the most popular LEGO toyline.

– Animated adventure centered on one of the most popular LEGO toyline. Under Paris (2024), N – French horror pits a marine biologist against a bloodthirsty shark that has appeared in the River Seine.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 6th, 2024

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (2024) N – Animated crossover event that will see Baki Hanma take on Tokita Ohma.

– Animated crossover event that will see Baki Hanma take on Tokita Ohma. Basma (2024) N – Saudia Arabian drama about a young woman studying abroad in Jeddah, where she learns of the hard truths her family kept her secret.

– Saudia Arabian drama about a young woman studying abroad in Jeddah, where she learns of the hard truths her family kept her secret. Kübra (Season 2) N – Turkish thriller series.

– Turkish thriller series. Sweet Tooth (Season 3) N – Final season of Netflix’s popular fantasy drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 7th, 2024

Hit Man (2024) N – Glenn Powell stars as Gary Johnson, the most sought-after assassin in New Orleans. When he breaks protocol to protect the life of a desperate woman, he is forced to take on one of his false personas.

Perfect Match (Season 2) N – Dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 13th, 2024

Doctor Climax (Season 1) N – Set in 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly finds himself as the catalyst of a mass sexual awakening after becoming a controversial news columnist.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 14th, 2024

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (Season 1) N – Indonesian horror centered around strange paranormal phenomena.

– Indonesian horror centered around strange paranormal phenomena. Ultraman: Rising (2024) N – Japanese animated movie that sees superstar baseballer Ken Sato return to Japan to take on the mantle of Ultraman, only to find himself raising the newborn Kaiju of his greatest nemesis.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 19th, 2024

Inheritance (2024) N – Polish comedy centered on a family who are pitted against each other in a contest of games, with the winner earning the fortune of their estranged uncle.

– Polish comedy centered on a family who are pitted against each other in a contest of games, with the winner earning the fortune of their estranged uncle. Kleks Academy (2024) N – Polish fantasy that sees a young girl accidentally cross the boundary of our world into a realm of fairy tales.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 21st, 2024

Gangs of Galicia (Season 1) N – Spanish drama set in the town of Cambados where Ana, a lawyer, is ready to settle the debts of her past.

– Spanish drama set in the town of Cambados where Ana, a lawyer, is ready to settle the debts of her past. Trigger Warning (2024) N – Jessica Alba stars as special forces commando Parker, who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy after looking into her father’s death.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 22nd, 2024

Rising Impact (Season 1 – Part 1) N – Japanese anime from the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins that follows third-grader and aspiring golfer Nanaumi Gawain, who enrolls at Camelot Academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 25th, 2024

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 1) N – German documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 27th, 2024

Drawing Closer (2024) N – Japanese romantic drama centered on a talented artist with one year left to live who befriends a woman with only six months left to live.

– Japanese romantic drama centered on a talented artist with one year left to live who befriends a woman with only six months left to live. Supacell (Season 1) N – British superhero drama that sees a group of strangers inexplicably develop superpowers.

British superhero drama that sees a group of strangers inexplicably develop superpowers. That 90s Show (Season 2 – Part 1) N – American sitcom and sequel to That 70s Show. In it, Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, spends the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 28th, 2024

A Family Affair (2024) N – Romantic comedy starring Joey King, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman.

