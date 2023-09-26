What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2023

Here’s your ongoing preview for everything coming to Netflix UK in October 2023. Below, we’ll be keeping an ongoing look at all the new movies and series set to arrive throughout the month.

As always, you can find weekly recaps of what's new on Netflix UK throughout October 2023 throughout our new on Netflix UK hub.

While we’ll be tracking the new arrivals below, we’re also keeping track of titles leaving Netflix UK in October 2023. Series like Chewing Gum is set to depart alongside movies like Goosebumps, Monster Hunter, Nobody, and many many more.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in October 2023. This preview will be updated throughout September and October as more titles are announced.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 1st, 2023:

Before I Go To Sleep (2014) – Thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth.

– Thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth. Biker Boyz (2003) – Racing drama starring Laurence Fishburne.

– Racing drama starring Laurence Fishburne. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – Supernatural Horror with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they fight to save the soul of a possessed boy.

Crawlspace (2022) – Henry Thomas stars as a family man trapped in the crawlspace of a remote Oregon cabin where ruthless killers are searching for a hidden fortune.

– Henry Thomas stars as a family man trapped in the crawlspace of a remote Oregon cabin where ruthless killers are searching for a hidden fortune. The Dads (2023) N – Short documentary on 6 fathers going on a fishing trip where life and the love they have for their LGBTQ children are discussed

– Short documentary on 6 fathers going on a fishing trip where life and the love they have for their LGBTQ children are discussed Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) – Years after Michael Jordan saved the Looney Tunes, LeBron James steps onto the court with Bugs after a rogue A.I. kidnaps his son.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 4th, 2023:

Keys to the Heart (2023) N – Fillipino comedy.

– Fillipino comedy. Race to the Summit (2023) N – Sports documentary that sees alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold compete against each other to set speed records in the Swiss Alps.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 5th, 2023:

Everything Now (2023) N – Teen dramedy centered around Mia, who after being released from the hospital with anorexia rejoins her sixth-form class.

– Teen dramedy centered around Mia, who after being released from the hospital with anorexia rejoins her sixth-form class. Lupin (Part 3) N – French crime drama starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a gentleman thief on a quest to avenge his father.

Maxine (Limited Series) – British crime-drama starring Jemma Carlton.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 6th, 2023:

Ballerina (2023) N – Korean action thriller that sees a bodyguard on a quest for revenge after she couldn’t protect the life of her best friend.

– Korean action thriller that sees a bodyguard on a quest for revenge after she couldn’t protect the life of her best friend. Reptile (2023) N – Crime drama starring Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols, a hardened New England Detective on a case that will make him question everything about his life.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 10th, 2023:

Last One Standing (Season 1) N – Japanese variety show.

– Japanese variety show. Murder in the Badlands (2022) – Crime Documentary that examines the murder of four women over four decades in Northern Ireland.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 12th, 2023:

The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series) N – Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series is based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

– Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series is based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe. Good Night World (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees a dysfunctional family who are unaware they are players of an online video game.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 13th, 2023:

The Conference (2023) N – Swedish horror thriller.

– Swedish horror thriller. Fair Play (2023) N – Drama thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 15th, 2023:

Gold (2016) – Crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells a desperate prospector who goes in search of riches in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia.

– Crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells a desperate prospector who goes in search of riches in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. After the whole world learns of Peter’s secret he seeks the help of Dr. Strange to erase everyone’s memory of his identity, but after the spell goes disastrously wrong, villains of Spider-Man from across the multi-verse arrive to cause chaos.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 17th, 2023:

The Devil on Trial (2023) N – Crime documentary centered around the first and only time “demonic possession” was used as a defense in a US murder trial.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 18th, 2023:

Dark Water (Season 1) N – Hindi drama starring Mona Singh.

– Hindi drama starring Mona Singh. Spencer (2021) – Biographical drama about the late Diana Spencer starring Kristen Stewart.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 19th, 2023:

Bodies (Limited Series) N – A mysterious murder in Whitechapel is investigated by four detectives, however, each detective is from a different period ranging from the 1890s, all the way to post-apocalyptic 2050.

– A mysterious murder in Whitechapel is investigated by four detectives, however, each detective is from a different period ranging from the 1890s, all the way to post-apocalyptic 2050. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N – Anime series collaboration between Netflix and Ubisoft.

– Anime series collaboration between Netflix and Ubisoft. Neon (Season 1) N – Musical comedy centered around three teens from Florida with hopes of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 20th, 2023:

Creature (Season 1) N – Turkish adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Doona (Season 1) N – K-drama adaptation of the webtoon The Girl Downstairs starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong.

– K-drama adaptation of the webtoon The Girl Downstairs starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. Elite (Season 7) N – Netflix’s most popular teen Spanish series returns for a seventh season.

– Netflix’s most popular teen Spanish series returns for a seventh season. Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) N – South African comedy.

– South African comedy. Old Dads (2023) N – New comedy directed and written by Bill Burr who also stars as one of three middle-aged best friends who sell their company to a millennial but find themselves increasingly out of their depth in an ever-changing world of culture.

– New comedy directed and written by Bill Burr who also stars as one of three middle-aged best friends who sell their company to a millennial but find themselves increasingly out of their depth in an ever-changing world of culture. Wolf (2021) – Thriller starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 23rd, 2023:

Apocalypse Clown (2023) – Comedy centered around a group of clowns in Ireland attempting to achieve their dreams amidst an apocalypse.

– Comedy centered around a group of clowns in Ireland attempting to achieve their dreams amidst an apocalypse. Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? (2022) – Historians debate the notion of whether Hitler could have been stopped before bringing the world to war.

– Historians debate the notion of whether Hitler could have been stopped before bringing the world to war. I Am Legend (2007) – Post-apocalyptic horror starring Will Smith as the last living person in New York City, desperate to find a cure for the monsters that hide in the shadows.

– Post-apocalyptic horror starring Will Smith as the last living person in New York City, desperate to find a cure for the monsters that hide in the shadows. The Suicide Squad (2023) – James Gunn’s sequel sees Amanda Waller resort to using Belle Reve’s most unhinged and super-powered villains in order to take down the leader of the island nation of Corto Maltese and the super-villain The Thinker.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 24th, 2023:

Justice League (2 Seasons) – Animated adventures of the Justice League as they fight for the forces of evil to protect the Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 25th, 2023:

Life on Our Planet (Season 1) N – Nature documentary that chronicles the journey of life on earth from billions of years ago, to the present day, narrated by Morgan Freeman.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 26th, 2023:

PLUTO (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series centered around Inspector Gesicht who finds himself in danger while investigating the destruction of seven of the world’s most advanced robots.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 27th, 2023:

Pain Hustlers (2023) N – Crime drama starring Emily Blunt as a mother who helps a bankrupt pharmacy get back on its feet, only to find herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy. Also stars Chris Evans.

Sister Death (2023) N – Prequel Spanish horror to the viral movie Veronica.

– Prequel Spanish horror to the viral movie Veronica. TORE (Season 1) N – Swedish comedy.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in October 2023? Let us know in the comments below!