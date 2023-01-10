Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: January 10th, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll be looking at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix.

To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases and assigns a MovieMeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits every single month.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of January 10th, 2023:

10. Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili. Jenn Kirk

Netflix Release Date: June 2023

Moviemeter: 4651

At the start of the global pandemic, Netflix dropped the first Extraction movie, quickly becoming one of the most successful Original films on the platform. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight its sequel.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

9. Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3762

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

8. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3186

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

7. Jeanne du Barry

Director: Maïwenn

Genre: Biographic, Historical | Cast: Johnny Depp, Maïwenn, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Gregory

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2966

Johnny Depp’s big return to the screens will come in the form of an indie flick out of France that Netflix carried the distribution rights to (it’s unclear whether it’ll be listed as a Netflix Original or not).

The biopic, which has wrapped filming, is about the life of Jeanne Bécu, born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.

6. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton,

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2612

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back:

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

5. Maestro

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2125

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

4. Knives Out 3

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Comedy, Mystery | Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Moviemeter: 1646

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery landed on Netflix over the holidays and has been a smash hit with subscribers. Fans of Rian Johnson’s comedy mystery can look forward to a third outing for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. A minimal number of details have been revealed so far and we’re excited to learn more soon.

3. Rebel Moon

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1566

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

2. The Killer

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1181

Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

1. You People

Director: Kenya Barris

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Cast: Andrea Savage, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, David Duchov

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 411

Led by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, You People will be his feature-length directorial debut and Netflix debut. Helping Barris on the upcoming rom-com is Jonah Hill, who has helped write, produce, and will star in the lead role.

Follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

