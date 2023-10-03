Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: October 3rd, 2023

Netflix has dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming movies, and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 3rd, 2023:

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 5940

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.

Director: J.A. Bayona

Genre: Adventure, Biography, Drama

Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Rafael Federman, Matias Recalt, Agustin Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 5225

Set to get a limited theatrical release before heading to Netflix in the first month of 2024, is this new biopic on the incredible true story. It has already made its debut at film festivals and we can’t wait to see how well it’ll do on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The flight of a rugby team crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survive the crash find themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments to survive.”

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 4299

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 4222

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

11. Khufiya

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Genre: Action, Biography, Crime

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa, Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Alexx O’Nell

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 5th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4052

New from Netflix India and hoping to continue the current streak of successes from the region is Khufiya -also known as House of Spies.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Krishna Mehra who is an operative at Indian spy agency known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets, while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.”

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3375

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Director: Sam Esmail

Genre: Drama

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Farrah Mackenzie, Myha’la

Production Status: Complete

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2596

Sam Esmail is perhaps best known for the superb TV series Mr. Robot and will be bringing his directing and writing abilities to Netflix for this brand-new drama that features a huge ensemble cast.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Amanda and Clay’s aspirational vacation with their teenage children is interrupted by the arrival of a middle aged couple who own the holiday home and who have fled an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, as does the landline, they have no way of finding out what is happening. As strange sonic booms shatter the peace of the countryside, and animals start to migrate in strange ways, the physical and mental health of the families begins to disintegrate. The renters are upscale and White; the owners are upscale and Black. The issues of race and clash become distractions to the more alarming things are happening all around them.”

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2250

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: Bill Burr

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rachel Harris, Bobby Cannavale, Bill Burr, Jackie Tohn, Katie Aselton

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1732

Developed and filmed away from Netflix, the streamer picked up the rights to Old Dads in late August 2023 for release in October.

The story of the new comedy, which serves as Bill Burr’s directorial debut, is about three best friends who become fathers later in life and find themselves battling with millennials of all shapes and sizes. If you loved F is for Family – you’re going to adore this.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: December 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1011

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara

Post Production: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 970

One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers, based on the book by Evan Hughes. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 840

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

3. Fair Play

Director: Chloe Domont

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian De Souza

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 309

Releasing on Netflix slightly earlier than originally expected in October is Fair Play, the feature directorial debut for Chloe Domont, who, before this, worked on TV, including directing on Billions, Star: Trek Discovery, and Ballers.

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Already reviewed by most critics, the movie has a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes sitting at an 87% and is one of the many movies Netflix has high hopes for at the upcoming Oscars.

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 205



Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

1. May December

Director: Todd Haynes

Genre: Drama

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Piper Curda, D.W. Moffett

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2023

MOVIEMeter: 29

Coming to Netflix only in a couple of regions (the US and Canada) following its debut at film festivals earlier this year is May December, headlined by Portman and Moore.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new drama:

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!