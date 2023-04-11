Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: April 11th, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll be looking at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix.

To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases and assigns a MovieMeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits every single month.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of April 11th, 2023:

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 7117

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time came to an end at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

14. Spaceman

Director: Johan Renck

Genre: Adventure, Drama Sci-Fi| Cast: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 6797

Jakub Procházka, orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents, overcomes his odds to become the country’s first astronaut.

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama | Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia, Amit Shah

Netflix Release Date: October, 27th, 2023

Moviemeter: 6336

David Yates is most well known for his work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, and now he’s taking a crack at the crime-drama genre with an incredible cast featuring the likes of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt. October is going to be an extremely busy but great month for Netflix in 2023.

Liza dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter so she gets a job at a bankrupt pharmacy and Liza’s guts catapult the company and her into the high life not knowing that she will soon be in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy| Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 5775

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton,

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 5125

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back:

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

10. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Director: Wes Anderson

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 4885

Chronicles a variety of stories, but the main one follows Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4211

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Moviemeter: 4209

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects. The feature was previously scheduled for a 2024 release, however, we have since learned that the title has been removed from the 2023 release slate.

In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.

7. BRZRKR

Director: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Keanu Reeves

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 2689

The comic follows an immortal warrior, known as Berzerker, as he fights his way through the ages.

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2861

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1663

Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1320

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1316

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Director: Edward Bazalgatte

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley, Ross Anderson, Arnas Fedaravicius, Rod Hallett

Netflix Release Date: April 14th, 2023

Moviemeter: 876

To conclude the epic story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, The Last Kingdom will conclude with a two-hour long film.

Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most and the dream of forming a united England.

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili. Jenn Kirk

Netflix Release Date: June 16th, 2023

Moviemeter: 4164

At the start of the global pandemic, Netflix dropped the first Extraction movie, quickly becoming one of the most successful Original films on the platform. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight its sequel.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

