Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: September 12th, 2023

Netflix has dozens if not hundreds of upcoming movies and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world's largest movie and TV database, you've come to the right place. Here's your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.

MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 29th, 2023:

15. Nowhere

Director: Albert Pintó

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Anna Castillo, Tamar Novas

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: April 19th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5620

“A young pregnant woman named Mia escapes from a country at war by hiding in a maritime container aboard a cargo ship. After a violent storm, Mia gives birth to the child while lost at sea, where she must fight to survive.”

14. Suspect X

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans, Johnny Solo, Jeena Yi

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: September 21st, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5391

“A single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbor who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.”

13. Leo

Director: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Stephanie Hsu

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: November 21st, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5174

A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 4982

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 3768

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3654

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Jamella Jamil, Dexter Fletcher

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: September 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2114

Haley Lu Richardson made a name for herself in the tear-jerk film Five Feet Apart and has since found even bigger stardom on HBO’s The White Lotus. Love at First Sight will be the actress’s first Netflix Original since Operation Finale.

Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds.

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1575

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

7. Reptile

Director: Grant Singer

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Benico Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023

Moviemeter: 1251

“Nichols, is a hardened New England detective unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, one that begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life.”

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona, Everly Carganilla

Production Status:

Netflix Release Date: September 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 884

The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: December 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 240

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 186

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 161

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara

Post Production: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 127

One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers the book by Evan Hughes inspires. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 61



Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

