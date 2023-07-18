Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: July 18th, 2023

Netflix has dozens if not hundreds of upcoming movies and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of July 18th, 2023:

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Cast: Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, Forest Whitaker, Danielle Deadwyler

Netflix Release Date: TBC

MOVIEmeter: 7024

Adam McKay has been behind some of the most thought-provoking comedies over the past several years having worked on The Big Short, Don’t Look Up, and on the award-winning HBO series Succession.

A serial murderer hires a lobbyist to change the law so that he can commit murder more readily. The murderer attempts to stop a retired police officer from following his trail because he won’t give up on the killings.

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Cast: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron

Post-Production: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023 (may have been moved)

MOVIEmeter: 6091

Originally confirmed for a November 2023 release, this romantic comedy revolves around an unexpected romance that triggers consequences for everyone.

Directed By: Vicky Wight

Genre: Romanitc, Comedy | Cast: Luke Grimes, Ellie Kemper, Nico Santos, Gus Birney, Alexander Koch

Post-Production:

Netflix Release Date: July 27th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5882

The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper will be leading this romantic comedy adaptation of the Katherine Center novel.

It’s about a woman called Helen who signs up to take part in a wilderness survival course following her divorce and hopes to get her life back on track.

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 5483

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.

Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: TBD

MOVIEmeter: 5412

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects. The feature was previously scheduled for a 2024 release. However, we have since learned that the title has been removed from the 2023 release slate.

In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara

Post Production: Completed

MOVIEmeter: 4967

One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers the book by Evan Hughes inspires. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4293

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 4023

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 3922

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

Director: Tom Harper

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Cast: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023

Moviemeter: 3121

Gal Gadot has been working on a number of different projects for Netflix, mainly the Red Notice film franchise. Gadot will return in Netflix’s latest new spy thriller.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 2212

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 1729

MOVIEmeter: 1729

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1417



Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Jamella Jamil, Dexter Fletcher

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: September 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1402

Haley Lu Richardson made a name for herself in the tear-jerk film Five Feet Apart and has since found even bigger stardom on HBO’s The White Lotus. Love at First Sight will be the actress’s first Netflix Original since Operation Finale.

Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds.

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 460

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!