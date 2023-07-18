Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: July 18th, 2023

Netflix has dozens if not hundreds of upcoming movies and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.
As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.
Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of July 18th, 2023:
15. Average Height, Average Build
Director: Adam McKay
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Cast: Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, Forest Whitaker, Danielle Deadwyler
Netflix Release Date: TBC
MOVIEmeter: 7024
Adam McKay has been behind some of the most thought-provoking comedies over the past several years having worked on The Big Short, Don’t Look Up, and on the award-winning HBO series Succession.
A serial murderer hires a lobbyist to change the law so that he can commit murder more readily. The murderer attempts to stop a retired police officer from following his trail because he won’t give up on the killings.
14. A Family Affair
Director: Richard LaGravenese
Genre: Romantic, Comedy
Cast: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron
Post-Production: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023 (may have been moved)
MOVIEmeter: 6091
Originally confirmed for a November 2023 release, this romantic comedy revolves around an unexpected romance that triggers consequences for everyone.
13. Happiness for Beginners
Directed By: Vicky Wight
Genre: Romanitc, Comedy | Cast: Luke Grimes, Ellie Kemper, Nico Santos, Gus Birney, Alexander Koch
Post-Production:
Netflix Release Date: July 27th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 5882
The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper will be leading this romantic comedy adaptation of the Katherine Center novel.
It’s about a woman called Helen who signs up to take part in a wilderness survival course following her divorce and hopes to get her life back on track.
12. The Old Guard 2
Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 5483
The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.
Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.
11. Damsel
Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: TBD
MOVIEmeter: 5412
Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects. The feature was previously scheduled for a 2024 release. However, we have since learned that the title has been removed from the 2023 release slate.
In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.
10. Pain Hustlers
Director: David Yates
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara
Post Production: Completed
MOVIEmeter: 4967
One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers the book by Evan Hughes inspires. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.
9. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Director: Sam Fell
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 4293
It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!
Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.
8. The Electric State
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024
MOVIEmeter: 4023
The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.
“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”
7. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley
Director: Mark Molloy
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 3922
For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.
6. Heart of Stone
Director: Tom Harper
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Cast: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023
Moviemeter: 3121
Gal Gadot has been working on a number of different projects for Netflix, mainly the Red Notice film franchise. Gadot will return in Netflix’s latest new spy thriller.
5. Maestro
Director: Bradley Cooper
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 2212
A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.
“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”
4. Havoc
Director: Gareth Evans
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 1729
MOVIEmeter: 1729
Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.
The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.
3. The Killer
Director: David Fincher
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker
Production Status: Post Production
Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1417
Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.
“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”
2. Love at First Sight
Director: Vanessa Caswill
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Jamella Jamil, Dexter Fletcher
Production Status: Post Production
Netflix Release Date: September 15th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1402
Haley Lu Richardson made a name for herself in the tear-jerk film Five Feet Apart and has since found even bigger stardom on HBO’s The White Lotus. Love at First Sight will be the actress’s first Netflix Original since Operation Finale.
Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds.
1. Rebel Moon
Director: Zack Snyder
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 460
Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.
“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”
If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.
What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!