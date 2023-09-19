Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: September 19th, 2023

Netflix has dozens if not hundreds of upcoming movies and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 19th, 2023:

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3802

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

14. Society of the Snow

Director: J.A. Bayona

Genre: Adventure, Biography, Drama

Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Rafael Federman, Matias Recalt, Agustin Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: September 9th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2389

“The flight of a rugby team crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survive the crash find themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments to survive.”

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2008

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

12. Nyad

Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Cast: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhy Ifans, Jeena Yi, Anna Hariette Pittman

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1527

“It tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.”

11. Fair Play

Director: Chloe Domont

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian De Souza

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1328

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

10. May December

Director: Todd Haynes

Genre: Drama

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Piper Curda, D.W. Moffett

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2023

MOVIEMeter: 1075

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

9. Reptile

Director: Grant Singer

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Benico Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1009

“Nichols, is a hardened New England detective unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, one that begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life.”

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 919

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: December 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 628

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

6. Hit Man

Director: Richard Linklater

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta, Austin Amelio, Molly Bernard

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: October 3rd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 590

“Gary Johnson is the most sought-after professional killer in New Orleans. To his clients, he is like something out of a movie: the mysterious gun for hire. But if you pay him to rub out a cheating spouse or an abusive boss, you’d better watch your back he works for the cops. When he breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband, he finds himself becoming one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with turning into a criminal himself.”

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 420

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona, Everly Carganilla

Production Status:

Netflix Release Date: September 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 405

The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara

Post Production: Completed

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 262

One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers the book by Evan Hughes inspires. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.

2. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Director: Wes Anderson

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: September 27th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 260

This new short film from Oscar-winning director Wes Anderson dives into the short story from Roald Dahl, telling the story of Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Production Status: Post Production

Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 144



Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

