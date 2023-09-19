Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: September 19th, 2023

Netflix has dozens if not hundreds of upcoming movies and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.
As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.
Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and most anticipated movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles using other sources too.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 19th, 2023:
15. The Electric State
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024
MOVIEmeter: 3802
The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.
“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”
14. Society of the Snow
Director: J.A. Bayona
Genre: Adventure, Biography, Drama
Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Rafael Federman, Matias Recalt, Agustin Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: September 9th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2389
“The flight of a rugby team crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The few passengers who survive the crash find themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments to survive.”
13. Havoc
Director: Gareth Evans
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2008
Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.
The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.
12. Nyad
Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport
Cast: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhy Ifans, Jeena Yi, Anna Hariette Pittman
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1527
“It tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.”
11. Fair Play
Director: Chloe Domont
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian De Souza
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1328
“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”
10. May December
Director: Todd Haynes
Genre: Drama
Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Piper Curda, D.W. Moffett
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2023
MOVIEMeter: 1075
“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”
9. Reptile
Director: Grant Singer
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Cast: Benico Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1009
“Nichols, is a hardened New England detective unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, one that begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life.”
8. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Director: Sam Fell
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 919
It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!
Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.
7. Maestro
Director: Bradley Cooper
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: December 20th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 628
A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.
“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”
6. Hit Man
Director: Richard Linklater
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta, Austin Amelio, Molly Bernard
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: October 3rd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 590
“Gary Johnson is the most sought-after professional killer in New Orleans. To his clients, he is like something out of a movie: the mysterious gun for hire. But if you pay him to rub out a cheating spouse or an abusive boss, you’d better watch your back he works for the cops. When he breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband, he finds himself becoming one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with turning into a criminal himself.”
5. Rebel Moon
Director: Zack Snyder
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 420
Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.
“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”
If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.
4. Spy Kids: Armageddon
Director: Robert Rodriguez
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona, Everly Carganilla
Production Status:
Netflix Release Date: September 22nd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 405
The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.
3. Pain Hustlers
Director: David Yates
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara
Post Production: Completed
Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 262
One of two Netflix retellings of the Opioid Crisis in 2023 is Pain Hustlers the book by Evan Hughes inspires. It tells the story of Liza Drake, hired by a pharmaceutical company, and begins to do great things, at least for her own bank balance.
2. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Director: Wes Anderson
Genre: Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: September 27th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 260
This new short film from Oscar-winning director Wes Anderson dives into the short story from Roald Dahl, telling the story of Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.
1. The Killer
Director: David Fincher
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker
Production Status: Post Production
Netflix Release Date: November 10th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 144
Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.
“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”
