Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: February 21st, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll be looking at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix.

To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases and assigns a MovieMeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits every single month.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of February 21st, 2023:

10. Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4297

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

9. Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili. Jenn Kirk

Netflix Release Date: June 2023

Moviemeter: 4838

At the start of the global pandemic, Netflix dropped the first Extraction movie, quickly becoming one of the most successful Original films on the platform. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight its sequel.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

8. Damsel

Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Moviemeter: 2817

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects.

In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.

7. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2804

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

6. The Killer

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2455

Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

5. Maestro

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3426

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

4. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Director: Edward Bazalgatte

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley, Ross Anderson, Arnas Fedaravicius, Rod Hallett

Netflix Release Date: March 21st, 2023

Moviemeter: 2129

To conclude the epic story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, The Last Kingdom will conclude with a two-hour long film.

Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most and the dream of forming a united England.

3. Murder Mystery 2

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Tony Goldwyn, Melanie Laurent, Mark Strong

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2023

Moviemeter: 1920 ↓

Adam Sandler continues to make big hits for Netflix, which is why to date, the streaming service and the legendary comedian have collaborated on over 10 projects together. Murder Mystery is the first to receive a sequel, and with the recent success of fellow crime comedy, Glass Onion, we expect Murder Mystery to be another huge hit.

Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

2. Rebel Moon

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1570 ↑

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

1. Luther: The Fallen Sun

Director: Jamie Payne

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin

Netflix Release Date: March 10th, 2023

Moviemeter: 625 ↓

Idris Elba returns in one of his most iconic roles to date, Detective John Luther. We’ve waited a considerable amount of time for the movie to arrive, and subscribers will only have to wait a little while longer when Luther: The Fallen Sun arrives on Netflix in March 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector John Luther is a brilliant London officer, so obsessed with his work that he is willing to go down the darkest of paths and break the stringiest of rules. Based on the TV Series LUTHER.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!