Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: June 22nd, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll look at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.
To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday for television and Thursday for Movies.
As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of June 22nd, 2023:
15. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley
Director: Mark Molloy
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 5251
For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.
14. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar / Untitled Wes Anderson Roald Dahl Movie
Director: Wes Anderson
Genre: Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 5177
This new short film from Oscar-winning director Wes Anderson dives into the short story from Roald Dahl, telling the story of Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.
13. Pain Hustlers
Director: David Yates
Genre: Crime, Drama | Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia, Amit Shah
Netflix Release Date: October, 27th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 4964
David Yates is most well known for his work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, and now he’s taking a crack at the crime-drama genre with an incredible cast featuring the likes of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt. October is going to be an extremely busy but great month for Netflix in 2023.
Liza dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter so she gets a job at a bankrupt pharmacy and Liza’s guts catapult the company and her into the high life not knowing that she will soon be in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.
12. The Old Guard 2
Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 4653
The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.
Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.
11. The Electric State
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024
MOVIEmeter: 4554
The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.
“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”
10. Heart of Stone
Director: Tom Harper
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Cast: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo
Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023
Moviemeter: 3994
Gal Gadot has been working on a number of different projects for Netflix, mainly the Red Notice film franchise. Gadot will return in Netflix’s latest new spy thriller.
9. Bird Box: Barcelona
Directed By: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Cast: Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas, Diego Calva, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia
Production Status: Completed | Netflix Release Date: July 14th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 3920
Bird Box was a worldwide sensation that dominated social media. It’s surprising it’s taken this long, but four and a half years later we finally get to see an expansion into the franchise with this Spanish spin-off.
After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.
8. Through My Window: Across the Sea
Directed by: Marçal Forés
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Cast: Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara
Production Status: Completed | Netflix Release Date: June 23rd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 3098
The continuation of the popular Through My Window story with actors Clara Galle, and Julio Peña returning to reprise their roles.
Follows Raquel and Ares as they face challenges in the next chapter of their relationship and their individual lives.
7. Havoc
Director: Gareth Evans
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: TBD
MOVIEmeter: 2826
Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.
The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.
6. The Killer
Director: David Fincher
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2486
Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.
“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”
5. Maestro
Director: Bradley Cooper
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 2383
A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.
“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”
4. The Out-Laws
Director: Tyler Spindel
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine, Lauren Lapkus
Netflix Release Date: July 7th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2291
An all-star cast comes together for this ensemble comedy about a bank manager who begins to suspect his new in-laws may have been behind a recent robbery at his place of work.
3. Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie (2023)
Directed By: Jeremy Zag
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Crystal Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein, Zeno
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: July 5th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1899
Coming exclusively to Netflix in most regions around the globe is the first feature film for the fan-favorite animated franchise.
A pair of Parisian high schoolers protect their city as vigilante heroes without revealing their identities to anyone, including each other.
2. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Director: Sam Fell
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1159
It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!
Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.
1. Rebel Moon
Director: Zack Snyder
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 632
Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.
A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.
If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.
What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!