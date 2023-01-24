Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: January 10th, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll be looking at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix.

To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases and assigns a MovieMeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits every single month.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of January 24th, 2023:

10. Extraction 2

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action, Thriller | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili. Jenn Kirk

Netflix Release Date: June 2023

Moviemeter: 3353

At the start of the global pandemic, Netflix dropped the first Extraction movie, quickly becoming one of the most successful Original films on the platform. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight its sequel.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

9. Luther: The Fallen Sun

Director: Jamie Payne

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin

Netflix Release Date: March 2023

Moviemeter: 2819

Idris Elba returns in one of his most iconic roles to date, Detective John Luther. We’ve waited a considerable amount of time for the movie to arrive, and subscribers will only have to wait a little while longer when Luther: The Fallen Sun arrives on Netflix in March 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector John Luther is a brilliant London officer, so obsessed with his work that he is willing to go down the darkest of paths and break the stringiest of rules. Based on the TV Series LUTHER.

8. Murder Mystery 2

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Tony Goldwyn, Melanie Laurent, Mark Strong

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2023

Moviemeter: 2443

Adam Sandler continues to make big hits for Netflix, which is why to date, the streaming service and the legendary comedian have collaborated on over 10 projects together. Murder Mystery is the first to receive a sequel, and with the recent success of fellow crime comedy, Glass Onion, we expect Murder Mystery to be another huge hit.

Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

7. Bernstein

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2415

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3186

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner, or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

5. Pain Hustlers

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama | Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia, Amit Shah

Netflix Release Date: October, 27th, 2023

Moviemeter: 1658

David Yates is most well known for his work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, and now he’s taking a crack at the crime-drama genre with an incredible cast featuring the likes of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt. October is going to be an extremely busy but great month for Netflix in 2023.

Liza dreams of a better life for her and her daughter so she gets a job at a bankrupt pharmacy and Liza’s guts catapult the company and her into the high life not knowing that she will soon be in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

4. The Killer

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1181

Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

3. Damsel

Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Moviemeter: 512

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects.

In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.

2. Your Place or Mine

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Wesley Kimmel, Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, Ashton Kutcher

Netflix Release Date: Friday, February 10th, 2023

Moviemeter: 231

Witherspoon and Kutcher are no strangers to romantic comedies and with the rom-com arriving just in time for Valentine’s day, we expect it to dominate the top ten lists that week.

Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

1. Rebel Moon

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 231

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!