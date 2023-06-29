Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: June 29th, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll look at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.
To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday for television and Thursday for Movies.
As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of June 29th, 2023:
15. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar / Untitled Wes Anderson Roald Dahl Movie
Director: Wes Anderson
Genre: Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 4811
This new short film from Oscar-winning director Wes Anderson dives into the short story from Roald Dahl, telling the story of Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.
14. Bird Box: Barcelona
Directed By: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Cast: Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas, Diego Calva, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia
Production Status: Completed | Netflix Release Date: July 14th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 4725
Bird Box was a worldwide sensation that dominated social media. It’s surprising it’s taken this long, but four and a half years later we finally get to see an expansion into the franchise with this Spanish spin-off.
After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.
13. Damsel
Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: TBD
MOVIEmeter: 3990
Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects. The feature was previously scheduled for a 2024 release. However, we have since learned that the title has been removed from the 2023 release slate.
In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.
12. Lust Stories 2
Director: R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: June 29th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 3788
Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018’s Emmy-nominated “Lust Stories”.
11. The Old Guard 2
Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 3530
The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.
Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.
10. The Electric State
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024
MOVIEmeter: 3401
The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.
“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”
9. The Out-Laws
Director: Tyler Spindel
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine, Lauren Lapkus
Netflix Release Date: July 7th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2331
An all-star cast comes together for this ensemble comedy about a bank manager who begins to suspect his new in-laws may have been behind a recent robbery at his place of work.
8. The Archies
Directed By: Zoya Akhtar
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2296
The Indian adaptation of the beloved Archie comics could be massive for Netflix. Lots of eyes will be on the film, and will definitely be compared to The CW’s Riverdale.
Set in the 1960s, based on Archie Comics that finds Indian actors taking on the beloved characters. An experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult.
7. Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie (2023)
Directed By: Jeremy Zag
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Crystal Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein, Zeno
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: July 5th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2185
Coming exclusively to Netflix in most regions around the globe is the first feature film for the fan-favorite animated franchise.
A pair of Parisian high schoolers protect their city as vigilante heroes without revealing their identities to anyone, including each other.
6. Maestro
Director: Bradley Cooper
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman
Production Status: Completed
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 1943
A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.
“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”
5. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Director: Sam Fell
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1554
It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!
Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.
4. Havoc
Director: Gareth Evans
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: TBD
MOVIEmeter: 1382
Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.
The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.
3. The Killer
Director: David Fincher
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1380
Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.
“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”
2. Rebel Moon
Director: Zack Snyder
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 128
Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.
A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.
If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.
1. Heart of Stone
Director: Tom Harper
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Cast: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo
Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023
Moviemeter: 53
Gal Gadot has been working on a number of different projects for Netflix, mainly the Red Notice film franchise. Gadot will return in Netflix’s latest new spy thriller.
