Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: June 29th, 2023

Between movies and TV shows, Netflix has numerous upcoming projects. In this list, we’ll look at the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

To compile the list below, we’ll be using IMDb’s Movie Meter data which is updated by every Tuesday for television and Thursday for Movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, and assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. We figure that the higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Article Continues Below...

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of June 29th, 2023:

15. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar / Untitled Wes Anderson Roald Dahl Movie

Director: Wes Anderson

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 4811

This new short film from Oscar-winning director Wes Anderson dives into the short story from Roald Dahl, telling the story of Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.

Directed By: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Cast: Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas, Diego Calva, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia

Production Status: Completed | Netflix Release Date: July 14th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4725

Bird Box was a worldwide sensation that dominated social media. It’s surprising it’s taken this long, but four and a half years later we finally get to see an expansion into the franchise with this Spanish spin-off.

After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.

Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: TBD

MOVIEmeter: 3990

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects. The feature was previously scheduled for a 2024 release. However, we have since learned that the title has been removed from the 2023 release slate.

In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.

12. Lust Stories 2

Director: R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: June 29th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3788

Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018’s Emmy-nominated “Lust Stories”.

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 3530

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3401

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

Director: Tyler Spindel

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine, Lauren Lapkus

Netflix Release Date: July 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2331

An all-star cast comes together for this ensemble comedy about a bank manager who begins to suspect his new in-laws may have been behind a recent robbery at his place of work.

8. The Archies

Directed By: Zoya Akhtar

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2296

The Indian adaptation of the beloved Archie comics could be massive for Netflix. Lots of eyes will be on the film, and will definitely be compared to The CW’s Riverdale.

Set in the 1960s, based on Archie Comics that finds Indian actors taking on the beloved characters. An experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult.

Directed By: Jeremy Zag

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Crystal Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein, Zeno

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: July 5th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2185

Coming exclusively to Netflix in most regions around the globe is the first feature film for the fan-favorite animated franchise.

A pair of Parisian high schoolers protect their city as vigilante heroes without revealing their identities to anyone, including each other.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 1943

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1554

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: TBD

MOVIEmeter: 1382

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented and exciting director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who along with Evans is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Sala Baker

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1380



Another passion project that David Fincher has been interested in for years, The Killer is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Upon release, The Killer will be the second feature film from Fincher of his 4 years exclusive deal with Netflix.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 128

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

Director: Tom Harper

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Cast: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo

Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023

Moviemeter: 53

Gal Gadot has been working on a number of different projects for Netflix, mainly the Red Notice film franchise. Gadot will return in Netflix’s latest new spy thriller.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!