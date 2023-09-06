Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: September 6th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 6th, 2023.

Created By: Jenna Lamia

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Liev Schreiber

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 11135

Over the past several years Nicole Kidman has been starring in some fantastic television roles, and The Perfect Couple will be the Australian actress’s very first Netflix Original series.

When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 2023

Moviemeter: 9941

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

Created By: Amblin Television

Genre: Documentary, Nature | Cast: Morgan Freeman

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 8837

Morgan Freeman will narrate Netflix’s next big nature docuseries.

“Life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties their rise and their fall is truly remarkable.”

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 8138

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

11. Dear Child

Created By: N/A

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Julika Jenkins, Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Haley Louise Jones

Netflix Release Date: September 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6523

“Lena lives in complete isolation together with the two children Hannah and Jonathan in a highly secured home. They eat their meals, go to the toilet and to bed at precisely prescribed times. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They obey to everything he says. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near fatal car accident, she is hospitalized, accompanied by Hannah. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital the same night. They have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for almost 13 years.”

10. Burning Body

Created By: N/A

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Cast: Pep Tosar, Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, Eva Llorach, José Manuel Poga

Netflix Release Date: September 8th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6494

Úrsula Corberó, famous for her role as Tokyo in Money Heist, returns for an exciting new crime drama for Netflix.

It takes us to May 2017. The body of a man appears charred inside a car in the Foix reservoir, in Barcelona. This is Pedro, a police officer. The event quickly arouses the interest of public opinion, and more so as the investigation reveals a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence, and sexual scandals involving Pedro and two of his fellow police officers: his partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend, Albert

Genre: Animation

Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Sophie Skelton, Nastassja Kinski, Richard Dormer, Thuso Mbedu

Netflix Release Date: September 28th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6015

Following the success of Castlevania on Netflix several years ago, your favorite characters are back in a brand new setting for eight episodes set to release at the end of September.

Here’s what you can expect:

“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell

Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5819

From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5099

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)

MOVIEmeter: 5095

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War

Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Moviemeter: 3538

Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.

The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

Created By: Paul Tomalin

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Cast: Shaira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor

Netflix Release Date: October 19th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3090

The idea of following a crime from different eras of history is a fascinating concept that we can’t wait to see displayed by Bodies.

“A murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.”

Created By: Bryan Lee O’Malley, Bendavid Grabinski

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1814

The original cast of Scott Pilgrim is returning to reprise their roles in the animated adaptation of the beloved cult classic. Fans of the original comic are overjoyed to see that the animation will be in the same art style as its comic book counterpart.

The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 1550

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror

Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: October 12th, 2023

Moviemeter: 777 While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford. “A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!