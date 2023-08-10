Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: August 10th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of August 10th, 2023.

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 2023

Moviemeter: 11,312

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

14. Fool Me Once

Created By: Harlan Coben (Novel)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Richard Armitage, Dino Fetscher, Adeel Akhtar, Michelle Keegan, Hattie Morahan

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 9429

“Follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead… Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?”

13. Tomb Raider Created By: Tasha Huo

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

Netflix Release Date: TBD

MOVIEmeter: 9190 Hayley Atwell, aka Captain Carter of the MCU, is taking on the iconic role of Lara Croft. The assumption is the story will be centered around the rebooted Tomb Raider.

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7931

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Created By: Mark Millar

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Carlos Bardem

Netflix Release Date: August 16th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7767

What was formerly American Jesus has been adapted into something new and exciting by Mark Millar. One to watch out for, The Chosen One could be one of the biggest releases on Netflix this Summer.

After surviving a freak accident, a twelve-year-old boy discovers he’s the returned Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk…he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Ana Ularu, Susannah Fielding, Douglas Henshall, Charlotte Vegas

Coming to Netflix: August 24th, 2023

MOVIEMeter: 5395

This new limited series comes from the same production company as The Crown. The series comes from writer Jack Lothian and is about a British teacher living in Spain who finds herself caught up in a conspiracy after being robbed at a local store.

9. 3 Body Problem Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)

MOVIEmeter: 5234 The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin. “Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War

Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Moviemeter: 5228

Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.

The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

7. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4408 Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023. Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

6. The Fall of the House of Usher Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror

Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

Moviemeter: 4407 While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford. “A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

5. Guns & Gulaabs Creators: Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik

Coming to Netflix: August 18th, 2023

MOVIEMeter: 3754 From India, this highly anticipated series from the region is set to arrive in mid-August 2023. Here’s what you can expect: “Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the Netflix series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.”

4. Castlevania: Nocturne

Genre: Animation

Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Sophie Skelton, Nastassja Kinski, Richard Dormer, Thuso Mbedu

Netflix Release Date: September 28th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2453

Following the success of Castlevania on Netflix several years ago, your favorite characters are back in a brand new setting for eight episodes set to release at the end of September.

Here’s what you can expect:

“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

Created By: Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster

Genre: Crime, Drama | Cast: Uzo Aduba, Matthew Boderick, West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, Taylor Kitsch

Netflix Release Date: August 10th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2035

Fans of Orange Is The New Black will be delighted to see actress Uzo Aduba in action on Netflix again for this new limited series that looks into America’s opioid epidemic.

“Painkiller exposes the roots of the most pressing health epidemic of the 21st century. Powerful narcotic painkillers, or opioids, were once used as drugs of last resort for pain sufferers. Purdue turned OxyContin into a billion dollar blockbuster by launching an unprecedented marketing campaign claiming that the drug’s long-acting formulation made it safer to use than traditional painkillers for many types of pain. That illusion was quickly shattered as drug abusers learned that crushing an Oxy could release its narcotic payload all at once. Even in its prescribed form, Oxy proved fiercely addictive. As OxyContin’s use and abuse grew, Purdue concealed what it knew from regulators, doctors, and patients.”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 1837

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: August 31st, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 133

With a 25-year publication history and over 1060 chapters of the manga, One Piece is one of Japan’s longest-running and most beloved fictional franchises. This is why a live-action adaptation of the series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious yet, but if it pays off, then Netflix has a brand new series that could span well over ten years.

“An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gol D. Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.”

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!