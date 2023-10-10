Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: October 10th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 10th, 2023.

15. Life on Our Planet

Created By: Amblin Television

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Morgan Freeman

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023

Moviemeter: 9527

With the voice of god aka Morgan Freeman, as the narrator of the series, the story of life on Earth will never sound more incredible.

“The incredible story of life’s epic, four-billion-year journey on Earth comes alive in this series from Steven Spielberg and the team behind “Our Planet.”

14. Neon

Created By: Max Searle

Genre: Comedy, Music

Cast: Jessie Camacho, Daddy Yankee, Michelle Cortes, Haydie M. Diaz, Sara Acevedo

Netflix Release Date: October 19th, 2023

Moviemeter: 9439

Historically, comedy musicals haven’t been the biggest performers on Netflix, but we look forward to what Neon can bring to the table.

“Three friends move from a small town in Florida with the hope of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami.”

13. The Perfect Couple

Created By: Jenna Lamia

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 9206

21 Laps Entertainment, the studio behind Stranger Things, continues its incredibly fruitful relationship with Netflix with the exciting new series from Jenna Lamia.

“When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.”

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023

Moviemeter: 8047

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

11. Pluto

Created By: Osama Tezuka

Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Romi Park, Kôichi Yamadera, Ron Bottitta, Yôko Hikasa

Netflix Release Date: October 26th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7853

The precursor to Astro Boy, Genco’s animation of the upcoming Pluto series looks fantastic, and we hope subscribers from all over the world will be pitching in to binge the anime.

“When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he’s also in danger.”

Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama |

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell

Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7567

From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7223

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

8. Griselda

Created By: Ingrid Escajeda

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Rosa Ochoa, Desiree Alexandra Estrada, Sally Nieves, Juliana Aidén Martinez

Netflix Release Date: January 25th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 7184

Narco fans shouldn’t be sleeping on the upcoming release of Griselda. If there’s one genre Netflix has performed exceptionally well in, it is thrillers centered around drug cartels. We suspect Griselda to be one of the hottest releases to kickstart the new year.

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.”

7. Squid Game: The Challange

Created By: Liz Oakes

Genre: Game-Show, Reality

Netflix Release Date: 6647

MOVIEmeter: November 2023

The biggest show on the planet will return for a highly anticipated second season, but in the meantime, fans of Squid Game can whet their appetite with Netflix bringing the competition to life, pitting hundreds of challengers against each other for a ginormous cash grand prize.

“Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize.”

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)

MOVIEmeter: 5985

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created By: Bryan Lee O’Malley, Bendavid Grabinski

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2861

The original cast of Scott Pilgrim is returning to reprise their roles in the animated adaptation of the beloved cult classic. Fans of the original comic are overjoyed to see that the animation will be in the same art style as its comic book counterpart.

“The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.”

Created By: Paul Tomalin

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Cast: Shaira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor

Netflix Release Date: October 19th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2608

The idea of following a crime from different eras of history is a fascinating concept that we can’t wait to see displayed by Bodies.

“A murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 2373

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War

Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Moviemeter: 231

Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.

“The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”

Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror

Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: October 12th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 113 While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford. “A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!