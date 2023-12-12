Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: December 12th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any time, and sifting through the complete list (or even finding one) is a chore. So, we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles every Monday, sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of December 12th, 2023.

Created By: Elin Hilderbrand (Book by)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 11431

Nicole Kidman will be starring in her second Netflix Original after the feature film A Family Affair. The series has also been produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the same producer behind Stranger Things, All the Light We Cannot See, and The Adam Project.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb:

“When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.”

14. 1670

Created By: Akson Studio

Genre: Comedy, History | Cast: Bartlomiej Topa, Katarzyna Herman, Martyna Byczkowska, Michal Balicki, Michal Sikorski

Netflix Release Date: December 13th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 10379

Netflix has had some tremendous satirical historical comedies over the years, in particular, Norsemen comes to mind. We suspect 1670 will tickle the funny bones of many subscribers who give the series a chance.

Jan, the head of a Polish noble family, dreams of writing himself into the pages of his nation’s history. However, his wealth and “success” are all inherited, which has over-inflated his ego. As Jan prepares for his ambitious plans, everyday life as a wealthy landowner gets in the way as peasants complain and rival nobles plot against him.

Created By: John Collee

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Lee Tiger Halley, Peter Phan, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Cameron, Jordy Campbell

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 8098

Australian dramas are becoming increasingly popular on Netflix. The creators of Boy Swallows Universe will be hoping for levels of success similar to Heartbreak High, Stateless, and Wentworth.

The synopsis for Boy Swallows Universe has been sourced from Netflix:

“In 1980s Brisbane, a precocious boy and his selectively mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey of love, redemption and retribution after their family is torn apart by a drug lord.”

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6505

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

“Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.”

11. Carol & The End of the World

Created By: Dan Guterman

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Cast: Beth Grant, Martha Kelly, Michael Chernus, Bridget Everett, Lawrence Pressman

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6020

It’s always great to see animated titles find their way into the most anticipated list, and over the years Netflix has had some incredibly popular adult-animated shows.

The synopsis for Carol & The End of the World has been sourced from IMDb:

“Global human annihilation is impending due to a mystery planet speeding towards Earth. Among the hedonistic crowd, one quiet and perpetually uneasy woman stands out, while the majority feel free to follow their greatest desires.”

10. Ransom Canyon

Created By: Jodi Thomas (Book)

Genre: Drama, Romance | Cast: Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 5636

Filming is currently ongoing for the adaptation of Jodi Thomas’ book. We could see the series land on Netflix sometime in the second half of 2024.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb:

“A romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas hill country.”

Created By: Kang Eun Kyung

Genre: Action, Historical, Thriller | Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5315

The first season of Gyeongseong Creature will land on Netflix in December 2023, with the second season set for release only a month later. In total, there will be ten episodes across both seasons, but the bulk of the story will be available in season one with seven episodes.

Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy bachelor, and Yoon Chae Ok, a famous todugun, investigate a series of missing persons cases around the city, where they discover a horrifying secret.

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: March 7th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 5012

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: March 21st, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 4006

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created By: Byron Wu

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Jenny Yang

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3079

Academy Award-winning actress will star in the upcoming Taiwanese drama.

The synopsis for The Brothers Sun has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin.”

Created By: Harlan Coben (Novel)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Richard Armitage, Dino Fetscher, Adeel Akhtar, Michelle Keegan, Hattie Morahan

Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 1968

Some of the most popular Originals on Netflix have been crime-thrillers, and we think Netflix’s adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel is an excellent way for Netflix to kickstart the new year.

The synopsis for Fool Me Once has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead… Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?”

Created By: Yoshihiro Togashi (manga)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Takumi Kitamuraa, Kanata Hongô, Jun Shison, Shûhei Uesugi

Netflix Release Date: December 14th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1519

One of the most popular anime series of the early 1990s, the beloved Japanese franchise has surprisingly never been adapted into a live-action series. Given the recent success of Alice in Borderland and One Piece, Netflix will be hoping for another live-action success.

The synopsis for Yu Yu Hakusho has been sourced from Netflix:

“14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.”

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023

Moviemeter: 1462

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

Created By: Ingrid Escajeda

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Rosa Ochoa, Desiree Alexandra Estrada, Sally Nieves, Juliana Aidén Martinez

Netflix Release Date: January 25th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 1288

Narco fans shouldn’t be sleeping on the upcoming release of Griselda. If there’s one genre Netflix has performed exceptionally well in, it is thrillers centered around drug cartels. We suspect Griselda to be one of the hottest releases to kickstart the new year.

The synopsis for Griselda has been sourced from Netflix;

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: February 22nd, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 985

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!