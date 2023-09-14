Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: September 14th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.
Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.
If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.
One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 14th, 2023.
15. Life on Our Planet
Created By: Amblin Television
Genre: Documentary, Nature | Cast: Morgan Freeman
Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 12268
Morgan Freeman will narrate Netflix’s next big nature docuseries.
“Life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties their rise and their fall is truly remarkable.”
14. The Perfect Couple
Created By: Jenna Lamia
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Liev Schreiber
Netflix Release Date: TBA
MOVIEmeter: 12186
Over the past several years Nicole Kidman has been starring in some fantastic television roles, and The Perfect Couple will be the Australian actress’s very first Netflix Original series.
When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.
13. Song of the Bandits
Created By: Jung-hoon Han
Genre: Action, Drama, History | Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Hyun-Wook Lee, Lee Ho-jung
Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBA
MOVIEmeter: 12186
“The Koreans who gathered in Gando, today part of northeastern China, for their own reasons and band together to protect their homes during 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.”
12. Obliterated
Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell
Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 11539
From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.
“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”
11. Berlin
Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal
Netflix Release Date: December 2023
Moviemeter: 9100
As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.
Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.
10. The Gentlemen
Created By: Guy Ritchie
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 8476
Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.
“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”
9. Everything Now
Created By: Left Bank Pictures
Genre: Comedy, Drama | Cast: Sophie Wilde, Vivienne Acharmpon, Luca Slade, Aurelien Pallot, Niamh McCormack
Netflix Release Date: October 5th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 8359
“Follows Mia Polanco, who is released from hospital after a lengthy battle with anorexia, she is thrust back into the world of sixth form.”
8. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 7536
Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.
Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.
7. 3 Body Problem
Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp
Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)
MOVIEmeter: 5264
The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.
“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”
6. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza
Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 3309
The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.
5. Bodies
Created By: Paul Tomalin
Genre: Crime, Thriller | Cast: Shaira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor
Netflix Release Date: October 19th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 2608
The idea of following a crime from different eras of history is a fascinating concept that we can’t wait to see displayed by Bodies.
“A murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.”
4. All the Light We Cannot See
Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy
Genre: Drama, History, War
Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo
Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023
Moviemeter: 2246
Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.
“The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”
3. Castlevania: Nocturne
Genre: Animation
Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Sophie Skelton, Nastassja Kinski, Richard Dormer, Thuso Mbedu
Netflix Release Date: September 28th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 1647
Following the success of Castlevania on Netflix several years ago, your favorite characters are back in a brand new setting for eight episodes set to release at the end of September.
Here’s what you can expect:
“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”
2. Avatar: The Last Airbender
Created By: Albert Kim
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman
Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 1252
When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.
Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:
Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.
1. The Fall of the House of Usher
Created By: Mike Flanagan
Genre: Drama, Horror
Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco
Netflix Release Date: October 12th, 2023
Moviemeter: 198
While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford.
“A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”
