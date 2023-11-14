Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: November 14th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any time, and sifting through the complete list (or even finding one) is a chore. So, we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles every Monday, sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

Featured Videos

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of November 14th, 2023.

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 8814

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Created By: Shiv Rawail

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan

Netflix Release Date: November 18th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 8665

Netflix has become the home for some of the best Indian dramas, and another hit could be on its way to Netflix in November 2023 with The Railway Men.

The synopsis for The Railway Men has been sourced from IMDb Pro;

“Courage. Grit. Resilience. Saluting The Railway Men – the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy”

Created By: Joe Barton

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Netflix Release Date: Late 2024 (TBA)

MOVIEmeter: 8609

Keira Knightley will star in her first Netflix Original series in Black Doves. Filming is currently underway, and at the earliest, we’ll likely be waiting until late 2024.

The synopsis for Black Doves has been sourced from Netflix:

“Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous and shadowy London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.”

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023

Moviemeter: 8421

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

11. Suburræterna

Created By: Camilla Buizza | Giulia Forgione | Marco Sani

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Carlotta Antonelli, Filippo Nigro, Giacomo Ferrara, Emmanuele Aita, Federice Sabatini

Netflix Release Date: November 14th, 2023

Moviemeter: 7759

The Italian crime-drama lands on Netflix at the time of this update, and over the course of the next couple of week we expect to see the original in some top ten lists around the world.

The synopsis for Suburræterna has been sourced from Netflix:

“While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging criminal clans. The world of “Suburra” takes a new turn.

Created By: John Collee

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Lee Tiger Halley, Peter Phan, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Cameron, Jordy Campbell

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 7583

Australian dramas are becoming increasingly popular on Netflix. The creators of Boy Swallows Universe will be hoping for similar levels of success as Heartbreak High, Stateless, and Wentworth.

The synopsis for Boy Swallows Universe has been sourced from Netflix:

“In 1980s Brisbane, a precocious boy and his selectively mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey of love, redemption and retribution after their family is torn apart by a drug lord.”

Created By: Harlan Coben (Novel)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Richard Armitage, Dino Fetscher, Adeel Akhtar, Michelle Keegan, Hattie Morahan

Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 5880

Kickstarting the new year on Netflix will be British crime-drama Fool Me Once. The series will be Michelle Keegan’s Netflix debut.

The synopsis for Fool Me Once has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises.”

Created By: Byron Wu

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Jenny Yang

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5178

Academy Award-winning actress will star in the upcoming Taiwanese drama.

The synopsis for The Brothers Sun has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin.”

Created By: Yoshihiro Togashi (manga)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Takumi Kitamuraa, Kanata Hongô, Jun Shison, Shûhei Uesugi

Netflix Release Date: December 14th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4369

One of the most popular anime series of the early 1990s, the beloved Japanese franchise has surprisingly never been adapted into a live-action series. Given the recent success of Alice in Borderland and One Piece, Netflix will be hoping for another live-action success.

The synopsis for Yu Yu Hakusho has been sourced from Netflix:

“14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.”

Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell

Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4145

From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Created By: Liz Oakes

Genre: Game-Show, Reality

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3714

The biggest show on the planet will return for a highly anticipated second season, but in the meantime, fans of Squid Game can whet their appetite with Netflix bringing the competition to life, pitting hundreds of challengers against each other for a ginormous cash grand prize.

The synopsis for Squid Game: The Challange has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize.”

Created By: Melanie Halsall

Genre: Drama, Romance | Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3491

Who doesn’t love a coming-of-age drama? We highly suspect this will be an extremely popular drama amongst teen and young adult subscribers around the world.

Jackie Howard’s life is disrupted by a freak accident, she is ripped from her home and has to start over on a ranch in Colorado, with her guardian and a family of 12 boys.

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: March 21st, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 2740

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created By: Bryan Lee O’Malley, Bendavid Grabinski

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1269

The original cast of Scott Pilgrim is returning to reprise their roles in the animated adaptation of the beloved cult classic. Fans of the original comic are overjoyed to see that the animation will be in the same art style as its comic book counterpart.

The synopsis for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been sourced from Netflix:

“The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: February 22nd, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 39

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!