Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: March 21st, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list is a chore. So we’re going to list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here’s the Netflix Original series you’re most looking
To compile the list below, we used IMDb’s Movie Meter data as one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases; every Monday, their list of the hottest titles is updated. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.
One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.
Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of March 21st, 2023.
15. American Primeval
Created By: Mark L. Smith
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Western | Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Alex Fine, Efrain Villa, Clint Obenchain, Olivia Taylor
Netflix Release Date: TBA
Moviemeter: 12,221
Filming is currently ongoing for Netflix’s next Western, American Primeval. If the show is half as great or as popular as Longmire was then subscribers will be in for a treat.
It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.
14. The Brothers Sun
Created By: Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Highdee Kuan, Sam Song Li, Jenny Yang, Justin Chien
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 11016
Recent academy award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in the exciting upcoming series The Brother’s Sun.
Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin.
13. All the Light We Cannot See
Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy
Genre: Drama, History, War | Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 10881
Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to the Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.
The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.
12. Florida Man
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Abbey Lee, Edgar Ramirez, Anthony LaPaglia, Clark Gregg
Netflix Release Date: April 13th, 2023
Moviemeter: 8495
When an ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.
11. The Diplomat
Genre: Drama, Thriller | Cast: Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh
Netflix Release Date: April 20th, 2023
Moviemeter: 7345
In the midst of an international crisis, Kate Wyler a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job for which she was not suited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.
10. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Created by: Shonda Rhimes
Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Cast: Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Corey Mylchreest
Netflix Release Date: May 9th, 2023
Moviemeter: 7180
Over the past couple of years, Bridgeton has grown to become one of the most popular series on Netflix. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the streaming service is expanding the franchise by exploring the back story of one of the show’s most polarising characters, Queen Charlotte.
Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
9. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 6017
Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.
Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.
8. FUBAR
Created By: Nick Santora
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Adam Pally, Fabiana Udenio, Fortune Feimster
Netflix Release Date: May 25th, 2023
Moviemeter: 4826
Inspired by films such as True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action for his very first lead role in a television series.
A CIA operative on the edge of retirement discovers a family secret and is called back into the field for one last job.
7. The Gentlemen
Created By: Guy Ritchie
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 4819
Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.
The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?
6. The Fall of the House of Usher
Created By: Mike Flanagan
Genre: Drama, Horror | Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 4451
While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford.
A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.
5. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
Created By: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale
Genre: Action, Adventure, Family | Cast: David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, Johnny Yong Bosch, Walter Jones, Richard Steven Horvitz
Netflix Release Date: April 19th, 2023
Moviemeter: 4275
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise, Netflix is giving us a blast from the past with some of the original members of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returning to reprise their iconic roles.
The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.
4. The Three-Body Problem
Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 3390
The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was left in disarray after the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking their fortunes outside of Warner, the pair are now working on the adaptation of The Three Body Problem, from popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.
Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.
3. One Piece
Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar
Netflix Release Date: August 2023
Moviemeter: 3142
With a 25-year publication history and over 1060 chapters of the manga, One Piece is one the longest-running and most beloved fictional franchises from Japan. This is why a live-action adaptation of the series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious yet, but if it pays off, then Netflix has a brand new series that could span well over ten years.
An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gol D. Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.
2. Avatar: The Last Airbender
Created By: Albert Kim
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Moviemeter: 2828
When you take into consideration how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation correct. Easily one of the most anticipated Netflix titles of 2023, if done correctly, Netflix will claw back some of its lost reputations from recent adaptations.
Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.
1. Beef
Created By: Lee Sung Jin
Genre: Comedy, Drama| Cast: Iona Skye, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, Remy Holt
Netflix Release Date: April 6th, 2023
Moviemeter: 92
A24 Pictures has had some astounding movies over the past several years, and it’s only over the past few that A24 has dipped its toes into television. Ali Wong and Steven Yuen will lead the series, which will be extremely exciting and funny to watch.
Two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.
