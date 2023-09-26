Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: September 26th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 26th, 2023.

15. Toxic Town

Created By: Jack Thorne

Genre: Drama | Cast: Joe Dempsie, Claudia Jessie, Michael Socha, Andy M Milligan, Aime Lou Wood

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 12,105

“The tragic toxic waste case in the East Midlands and three mothers fighting for the justice for the rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby were subsequently found to be three times higher than those of children born.”

Created By: Capcom

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Cast: Akio Ôtsuka, Toshihiko Seki, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 10,073

“Set in the early Edo Period, a time when Japan was transitioning towards peace, and warfare was fading into history, an aging Musashi embarks on a covert mission. Armed with the mythical “Oni Gauntlet,” Musashi embarks on an epic journey to vanquish the lurking demons.”

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7536

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 7464

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Created By: Paul Tomalin

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Cast: Shaira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor

Netflix Release Date: October 19th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5884

The idea of following a crime from different eras of history is a fascinating concept that we can’t wait to see displayed by Bodies.

“A murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.”

Created By: Yoshihiro Togashi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Takumi Kitamura, Kanata Hongô, Jun Shison

Netflix Release Date: Late 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5395

“14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.”

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)

MOVIEmeter: 5236

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created By: Bryan Lee O’Malley, Bendavid Grabinski

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3706

The original cast of Scott Pilgrim is returning to reprise their roles in the animated adaptation of the beloved cult classic. Fans of the original comic are overjoyed to see that the animation will be in the same art style as its comic book counterpart.

“The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.”

Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War

Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Moviemeter: 3138

Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.

“The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023

Moviemeter: 3076

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

5. Squid Game: The Challange

Created By: Liz Oakes

Genre: Game-Show, Reality

Netflix Release Date: 2544

MOVIEmeter: November 2023

“Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize.”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 2109

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

Genre: Animation

Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Sophie Skelton, Nastassja Kinski, Richard Dormer, Thuso Mbedu

Netflix Release Date: September 28th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1378

Following the success of Castlevania on Netflix several years ago, your favorite characters are back in a brand new setting for eight episodes set to release at the end of September.

Here’s what you can expect:

“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

2. Griselda

Created By: Ingrid Escajeda

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Rosa Ochoa, Desiree Alexandra Estrada, Sally Nieves, Juliana Aidén Martinez

Netflix Release Date: January 25th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 549

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.”

Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror

Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: October 12th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 86 While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford. “A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!