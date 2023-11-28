Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: November 28th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any time, and sifting through the complete list (or even finding one) is a chore. So, we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles every Monday, sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

Featured Videos

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of November 28th, 2023.

Created By: John Collee

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Lee Tiger Halley, Peter Phan, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Cameron, Jordy Campbell

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 11609

Australian dramas are becoming increasingly popular on Netflix. The creators of Boy Swallows Universe will be hoping for similar levels of success as Heartbreak High, Stateless, and Wentworth.

The synopsis for Boy Swallows Universe has been sourced from Netflix:

“In 1980s Brisbane, a precocious boy and his selectively mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey of love, redemption and retribution after their family is torn apart by a drug lord.”

Created By: The Pokemon Company

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Josh Keaton, Imani Hakim, Lori Alan, Fairouz Ai

Netflix Release Date: December 28th,

MOVIEmeter: 11,211

Pokémon fans have been desperate for slice-of-life content for years, and Pokémon Concierge could be the perfect remedy for that itch. Thanks to stop-motion animation, Pokemon has never looked more adorable.

Haru is new to the Pokémon Resort where she has been hired as the concierge. With her trustee sidekick Psyduck, it’s up to them to help all of the visiting Pokemon and their owners who are looking for the perfect and most relaxing vacation.

Created By: Steve Yockey

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Brian Cuoco, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins, Yuyu Kitamura, Lindsey Gort

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 10,312

Broadening the world of The Sandman, the next series set in Dream’s world is DC Comic super sleuths Dead Boy Detectives.

Instead of crossing over after their deaths, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland decided to stay on Earth, and together they’ve become two of the best detectives in England. Their expertise is investigating crimes of the supernatural kind, as their work not only takes them across the world but into the virtual and paranormal too.

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 10299

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

“Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.”

Created By: Elin Hilderbrand (Book by)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 10,238

Nicole Kidman will be starring in her second Netflix Original after the feature film A Family Affair. The series has also been produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the same producer behind Stranger Things, All the Light We Cannot See, and The Adam Project.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb:

“When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.”

Created By: DreamWorks Animation Television

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Kari Wahlgren, Chris Diamantopoulos, Keith Silverstein, Zehra Fazal, Michael Godere

Netflix Release Date: November 30th

MOVIEmeter: 8986

The prequel TV special will see the Bad Guys return for an exciting and dastardly holiday heist.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb:

“In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there’s nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning, because while everyone is home opening presents, it’s the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.”

Created By: Kang Eun Kyung

Genre: Action, Historical, Thriller | Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6431

The first season of Gyeongseong Creature will land on Netflix in December 2023, with the second season set for release only a month later. In total, there will be ten episodes across both seasons, but the bulk of the story will be available in season one with seven episodes.

Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy bachelor, and Yoon Chae Ok, a famous todugun, investigate a series of missing persons cases around the city, where they discover a horrifying secret.

Created By: Yoshihiro Togashi (manga)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Takumi Kitamuraa, Kanata Hongô, Jun Shison, Shûhei Uesugi

Netflix Release Date: December 14th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 6011

One of the most popular anime series of the early 1990s, the beloved Japanese franchise has surprisingly never been adapted into a live-action series. Given the recent success of Alice in Borderland and One Piece, Netflix will be hoping for another live-action success.

The synopsis for Yu Yu Hakusho has been sourced from Netflix:

“14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.”

7. Conquest

Created By: 02 Filmes

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Cast: Bruna Marquezine, Charley Palmer Rothwell, Sigrid ten Napel, Britta Thie

Netflix Release Date: TBA

MOVIEmeter: 5711

Brazilian Netflix originals have grown in popularity thanks to titles such as Good Morning, Verônica, Lady Voyeur, The Endless Night, and Girls from Ipanema. Hoping to join that great Brazilian TV show is Conquest.

We only have a small plot synopsis sourced from IMDb;

“It is set in a dystopian future in São Paulo, which serves as a shelter for refugees.”

Created By: Melanie Halsall

Genre: Drama, Romance | Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 5577

Who doesn’t love a coming-of-age drama? We highly suspect this will be an extremely popular drama amongst teen and young adult subscribers around the world.

Jackie Howard’s life is disrupted by a freak accident, she is ripped from her home and has to start over on a ranch in Colorado, with her guardian and a family of 12 boys.

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023

Moviemeter: 5347

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: March 21st, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3235

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell

Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2319

From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 1004

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: February 22nd, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 386

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!