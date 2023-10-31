Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: October 31st, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.
Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.
If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.
One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 31st, 2023.
15. Onimusha
Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Cast: Akio Ôtsuka, Toshihiko Seki, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura
Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023
Moviemeter: 11,837
“Set in the early Edo Period, a time when Japan was transitioning towards peace, and warfare was fading into history, an aging Musashi embarks on a covert mission. Armed with the mythical “Oni Gauntlet,” Musashi embarks on an epic journey to vanquish the lurking demons.”
14. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 11530
Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.
“Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.”
13. Griselda
Created By: Ingrid Escajeda
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Sofía Vergara, Rosa Ochoa, Desiree Alexandra Estrada, Sally Nieves, Juliana Aidén Martinez
Netflix Release Date: January 25th, 2024
MOVIEmeter: 11080
Narco fans shouldn’t be sleeping on the upcoming release of Griselda. If there’s one genre Netflix has performed exceptionally well in, it is thrillers centered around drug cartels. We suspect Griselda to be one of the hottest releases to kickstart the new year.
The synopsis for Griselda has been sourced from Netflix;
“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.”
12. Obliterated
Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell
Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 9765
From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.
“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”
11. The Railway Men
Created By: Shiv Rawail
Genre: Drama, History, Thriller
Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan
Netflix Release Date: November 18th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 9592
Netflix has become the home for some of the best Indian dramas, and another hit could be on its way to Netflix in November 2023 with The Railway Men.
The synopsis for The Railway Men has been sourced from IMDb Pro;
“Courage. Grit. Resilience. Saluting The Railway Men – the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy”
10. The Gentlemen
Created By: Guy Ritchie
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings
Netflix Release Date: 2024
MOVIEmeter: 8624
Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.
“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”
9. Berlin
Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal
Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023
Moviemeter: 7513
As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.
Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.
8. Yu Yu Hakusho
Created By: Yoshihiro Togashi (manga)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Takumi Kitamuraa, Kanata Hongô, Jun Shison, Shûhei Uesugi
MOVIEmeter: 6528
One of the most popular anime series of the early 1990s, the beloved Japanese franchise has surprisingly never been adapted into a live-action series. Given the recent success of Alice in Borderland and One Piece, Netflix will be hoping for another live-action success.
The synopsis for Yu Yu Hakusho has been sourced from Netflix:
“14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.”
7. Blue Eye Samurai
Created By: Michael Green, Amber Noizumi
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, George Takei, Randall Park
MOVIEmeter: 5710
Blue Eye Samurai has all the potential to be a huge hit for Netflix. Between its story and incredibly talented cast, we suspect Blue Eye Samurai will be one of the best-animated shows on Netflix in 2023.
The synopsis for Blue Eye Samurai has been sourced from Netflix;
“In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a “creature of shame.” But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes.”
6. 3 Body Problem
Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp
Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)
MOVIEmeter: 5653
The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.
“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”
5. Black Doves
Created By: Joe Barton
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Netflix Release Date: Late 2024 (TBA)
MOVIEmeter: 5,229
Keira Knightley will star in her first Netflix Original series in Black Doves. Filming is currently underway, and at the earliest, we’ll likely be waiting until late 2024.
The synopsis for Black Doves has been sourced from Netflix:
“Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous and shadowy London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.”
4. Squid Game: The Challange
Created By: Liz Oakes
Genre: Game-Show, Reality
Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 3679
The biggest show on the planet will return for a highly anticipated second season, but in the meantime, fans of Squid Game can whet their appetite with Netflix bringing the competition to life, pitting hundreds of challengers against each other for a ginormous cash grand prize.
The synopsis for Squid Game: The Challange has been sourced from Netflix:
“Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize.”
3. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza
Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 3179
“The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.”
3. Avatar: The Last Airbender
Created By: Albert Kim
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman
Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 665
When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.
Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:
Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.
1. All the Light We Cannot See
Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy
Genre: Drama, History, War
Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo
Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023
Moviemeter: 328
Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.
The synopsis for All the Light We Cannot See has been sourced from Netflix:
“The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”
What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!