Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: October 31st, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.

Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 31st, 2023.

15. Onimusha

Created By: Capcom

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Cast: Akio Ôtsuka, Toshihiko Seki, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Moviemeter: 11,837

Onimusha, one of the best-selling Capcom video-game receives its first anime adaptation. This continues Netflix’s ongoing relationship with the Japanese studio which have previously adapted titles such as Resident Evil, Dragon’s Dogma, Castlevania, and soon Devil May Cry.

“Set in the early Edo Period, a time when Japan was transitioning towards peace, and warfare was fading into history, an aging Musashi embarks on a covert mission. Armed with the mythical “Oni Gauntlet,” Musashi embarks on an epic journey to vanquish the lurking demons.”

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

MOVIEmeter: 11530

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

“Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.”

Created By: Ingrid Escajeda

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Rosa Ochoa, Desiree Alexandra Estrada, Sally Nieves, Juliana Aidén Martinez

Netflix Release Date: January 25th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 11080

Narco fans shouldn’t be sleeping on the upcoming release of Griselda. If there’s one genre Netflix has performed exceptionally well in, it is thrillers centered around drug cartels. We suspect Griselda to be one of the hottest releases to kickstart the new year.

The synopsis for Griselda has been sourced from Netflix;

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.”

Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell

Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 9765

From the minds behind Cobra Kai, a brand new and exciting action comedy is coming to Netflix at the very end of November 2023.

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

11. The Railway Men

Created By: Shiv Rawail

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan

Netflix Release Date: November 18th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 9592

Netflix has become the home for some of the best Indian dramas, and another hit could be on its way to Netflix in November 2023 with The Railway Men.

The synopsis for The Railway Men has been sourced from IMDb Pro;

“Courage. Grit. Resilience. Saluting The Railway Men – the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy”

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 8624

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 29th, 2023

Moviemeter: 7513

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

Created By: Yoshihiro Togashi (manga)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Takumi Kitamuraa, Kanata Hongô, Jun Shison, Shûhei Uesugi

MOVIEmeter: 6528

One of the most popular anime series of the early 1990s, the beloved Japanese franchise has surprisingly never been adapted into a live-action series. Given the recent success of Alice in Borderland and One Piece, Netflix will be hoping for another live-action success.

The synopsis for Yu Yu Hakusho has been sourced from Netflix:

“14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.”

Created By: Michael Green, Amber Noizumi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, George Takei, Randall Park

MOVIEmeter: 5710

Blue Eye Samurai has all the potential to be a huge hit for Netflix. Between its story and incredibly talented cast, we suspect Blue Eye Samurai will be one of the best-animated shows on Netflix in 2023.

The synopsis for Blue Eye Samurai has been sourced from Netflix;

“In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a “creature of shame.” But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes.”

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)

MOVIEmeter: 5653

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

5. Black Doves

Created By: Joe Barton

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Netflix Release Date: Late 2024 (TBA)

MOVIEmeter: 5,229

Keira Knightley will star in her first Netflix Original series in Black Doves. Filming is currently underway, and at the earliest, we’ll likely be waiting until late 2024.

The synopsis for Black Doves has been sourced from Netflix:

“Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous and shadowy London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.”

4. Squid Game: The Challange

Created By: Liz Oakes

Genre: Game-Show, Reality

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3679

The biggest show on the planet will return for a highly anticipated second season, but in the meantime, fans of Squid Game can whet their appetite with Netflix bringing the competition to life, pitting hundreds of challengers against each other for a ginormous cash grand prize.

The synopsis for Squid Game: The Challange has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize.”

Created By: Bryan Lee O’Malley, Bendavid Grabinski

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza

Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3179

The original cast of Scott Pilgrim is returning to reprise their roles in the animated adaptation of the beloved cult classic. Fans of the original comic are overjoyed to see that the animation will be in the same art style as its comic book counterpart.

The synopsis for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been sourced from Netflix:

“The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.”

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 665

When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.

Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War

Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

Moviemeter: 328

Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.

The synopsis for All the Light We Cannot See has been sourced from Netflix:

“The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”

