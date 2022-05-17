Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows According to IMDb

Netflix has hundreds of upcoming TV projects whether that be returning shows for new seasons or debut shows that are in development or in production. Below, we want to see what the fans are most excited for so we’ll be looking at the 10 most-anticipated TV shows according to IMDb’s MovieMeter as of May 2022.

This list is compiled using IMDb Movie Meter data. For those unaware, IMDb is the biggest movie and TV show database on the planet. Every Monday, they compile their list of the hottest titles based on traffic on the database which receives half a billion visits a month according to SimilarWeb.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate top 10 for those movies here.

Of course, we should put out some caveats here. When titles are getting a lot of news, they can rapidly rise up the rankings. We’re also going to focus on debut shows so titles like Stranger Things won’t feature below.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of May 17th, 2022.

1. That ’90s Show

MOVIEmeter score: 384

That ’70s Show still has a special place in many people’s heart despite the fact that it left Netflix in recent years. Following this removal, it was later learned that Netflix would be producing a brand new series set a couple decades after that original show with most of the key cast members returning.

In May 2022, we got word of more cast members from the original show turning up. You can find a full preview of That 90s Show here.

2. The Fall of the House of Usher



MOVIEmeter score: 705

Coming from Mike Flanagan the creative mind of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass will return to direct this TV mini-series adapting the Edgar Allan Poe short story.

Flanagan is also working on The Midnight Club which is due to hit Netflix in 2022.

We’ve got more on The Fall of the House of Usher (which has seen some troubles with one of its actors lately) in our full preview.

3. First Kill

MOVIEmeter score: 741

Due to release on Netflix in June 2022 is the new teen drama horror series based on an unlikely relationship struck up by a vampire hunter and a vampire. The series is based on the popular book by V.E. Schwab.

Among the cast for the vampire series includes Elizabeth Mitchell, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jesse Gallegos, Imani Lewis, and Joseph D. Reitman.

4. The Sandman

MOVIEmeter score: 878

Due to release in 2022 is the highly anticipated series based on the works of Neil Gaiman’s DC comics.

The ambitious series employs the talents of Jenna Coleman, Boy Holbrook, and David Thewlis among a huge cast list of other well-known talents.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Netflix series:

“Upon escaping after decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard, Dream, the personification of dreams, sets about to reclaim his lost equipment.”

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

MOVIEmeter score: 2,650

Netflix’s ambitious undertaking of adapting the animated Nickelodeon series has been several years in the making but filming finally started in recent months with a slow trickle of news ever since.

Given Avatar’s history of adaptations, the anticipation contains both excitement and no doubt plenty of anxiety too.

Among the cast confirmed so far for Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix includes Tamlyn Tomita, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

6. Wednesday

MOVIEmeter score: 3,215

Coming from MGM Television is a new family comedy live-action series based on The Addams Family franchise with Tim Burton involved.

The new series follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

Jenna Ortega is taking on the role of Wednesday in the new Netflix series which is believed to be coming in 2022.

7. Sonic Prime

MOVIEmeter score: 3,585

This new animated series is based on the decades-old video game franchise from SEGA. The franchise follows a speedy hedgehog who has to collect coins and battle villains.

In the new Netflix show (which got its first look in May 2022) we’ll see Sonic racing off to save the universe.

Arguably the franchise is as popular as it’s ever been thanks, in part, due to the live-action Sonic movies by Paramount Pictures.

8. God’s Favorite Idiot

MOVIEmeter score: 4,117

Announced for release on Netflix in June 2022 is God’s Favorite Idiot, a new comedy series that’s set to star real-life couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

Here’s the logline for the new series:

“A tech-support employee becomes the unwitting messenger of God.”

9. The Witcher: Blood Origin

MOVIEmeter score: 4,238

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s biggest fantasy series and has already began expanding on Netflix with the release of the anime movie. The next iteration of this expansion is coming in late 2022 with the release of a prequel series.

We’ve got a lot more on The Witcher: Blood Origin in our full preview for the mini-series.

10. Man vs. Bee

MOVIEmeter score: 5,432

Comedy maestro Rowan Atkinson will be returning to his silent comedy roots with this brand new mini-series consisting of 10 episodes each being 10 minutes in length.

The show is about a man who is at war with a bee that’s spoiling his new gig at house sitting a luxurious mansion.

What’s your most anticipated upcoming Netflix show? Let us know in the comments down below.