New Movies & Series on Netflix DVD in June 2023

Netflix DVD may be coming to an end, but that’s not stopping new releases from hitting the platform in the service’s waning months. Here’s a look ahead at all the new movies, new TV box sets, and the most popular rentals of May 2023.

In case you didn’t hear last month, Netflix has taken the decision to close down its DVD rental division in September 2023. Discs will continue shipping until September 29th, 2023, with the deadline to return discs being October 27th.

If you’re looking for the new streaming arrivals for June 2023, check out our dedicated guide to all the new releases coming up here.

New DVD Releases on May 30th, 2023

65 (2023) – Sony Pictures Entertainment – Adam Driver stars in this action movie about a crashed astronaut exploring a dinosaur-infected planet.

– Sony Pictures Entertainment – Adam Driver stars in this action movie about a crashed astronaut exploring a dinosaur-infected planet. A Good Person (2023) – MGM – Zach Braff wrote and directed this drama starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. About a girl whose life is falling apart after being involved in a fatal accident.

– MGM – Zach Braff wrote and directed this drama starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. About a girl whose life is falling apart after being involved in a fatal accident. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) – Paramount – Based on the hit game, this action-adventure comedy stars Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page.

– Paramount – Based on the hit game, this action-adventure comedy stars Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page. Spinning Gold (2023) – Universal Pictures – Biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records.

New DVD Releases on June 6th, 2023

Renfield (2023) – Universal Pictures – Comedy starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage about Dracula’s main henchman who is plotting a life beyond the Count.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5) – MGM Television – The latest season of the Hulu Original series starring Elisabeth Moss.

– The latest season of the Hulu Original series starring Elisabeth Moss. Tulsa King (Season 1) – The Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) starring Sylvester Stallone.

New DVD Releases on June 13th

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – Disney / Marvel – The third Ant-Man movie that sees Scott travel to the Quantum realm.

– Disney / Marvel – The third Ant-Man movie that sees Scott travel to the Quantum realm. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – Lionsgate – The latest entry in the Keanu Reeves action franchise where he’s part of a large organization of trained killers.

– Lionsgate – The latest entry in the Keanu Reeves action franchise where he’s part of a large organization of trained killers. Sweetwater (2023) – Universal Pictures – Biopic on the NBA Hall of Famer, Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton.

– Universal Pictures – Biopic on the NBA Hall of Famer, Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton. The Man from Toronto (2022) – Netflix – Action-comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

– Netflix – Action-comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) – Sony Pictures Entertainment – Russell Crowe horror inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – Universal / Illumination – The billion-dollar-grossing animated movie based on the classic Nintendo game.

New DVD Releases on June 20th

Polite Society (2023) – Focus Features – Action comedy from writer/director Nida Manzoor about a girl enlisting help to try and stop her older sister from getting married.

– Focus Features – Action comedy from writer/director Nida Manzoor about a girl enlisting help to try and stop her older sister from getting married. The Covenant (2023) – MGM / United Artists – Guy Ritchie’s war epic about a local interpreter in Afghanistan risking his own life to save a sergeant.

New DVD Releases on June 27th

Big George Foreman (2023) – Sony Pictures – Biopic on the champion boxer, George Foreman. Khris Davis stars.

Evil Dead Rise (2023) – Warner Bros. – Horror from writer/director Lee Cronin about two sisters having a reunion which is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.

Most Popular Movie Rentals of May 2023

The Fabelmans 80 for Brady A Man Called Otto The Whale Triangle of Sadness Cocaine Bear Babylon Top Gun: Maverick The Banshees of Inisherin Champions

Most Popular TV Boxset Rentals of May 2023

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 1 1883: Season 1 Yellowstone: Season 1 The Gilded Age: Season 1 Luther: Series 1

What will you be watching from Netflix DVD in June 2023? Let us know in the comments.