New Netflix Series Coming in 2023 and Beyond

Welcome to your big preview of every new Netflix Original series Netflix has in development to debut in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

Please note that this list may include some shows that may release in 2022, and we’re limiting it to only English-language shows. We’ll also skip over reality series and docuseries.

Additionally, this list only includes brand-new debut shows and not returning shows. We’ve got a separate guide for all the renewed Netflix shows, including Stranger Things, The Crown, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and more.

Enough caveats? We think so. Let’s begin with our comprehensive preview of the new Netflix series on the way.

A Man in Full

Director: Regina King

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Chanté Adams, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Tom Pelphrey

Read our full preview for Netflix’s limited series for A Man in Full.

David E. Kelley is behind this new adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel.

Jeff Daniels leads the cast and plays the role of Charlie Croker, a real estate mogul who falls on hard times as he faces bankruptcy but goes to extraordinary lengths to keep his business going.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Showrunner: Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu

Read more about what we know about Netflix’s live-action Avatar remake here.

Filmed throughout 2022 on state-of-the-art LED sets, this live-action adaptation is of the beloved Nickelodeon series.

It tells the story of Aang, a young boy who possesses the ability to wield all the elemental powers.

Bodkin / On Record

Showrunner: Jez Scharf

Director: Nash Edgerton

Cast: Will Forte, David Wilmot, Robyn Cara, Siobhán Cullen

Read our preview on Netflix’s Bodkin (aka On Record).

Filming throughout the latter half of 2022 is the new series from producers Barack and Michelle Obama.

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect from the new mystery series:

“A group of podcasters set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. But when they start to pull the strings, they find a story much bigger and stranger than they could have imagined.”

Boy Swallows Universe

Writer: John Collee

Based on the book by Trent Dalton and previously adapted into a stage play, this new Australian series is filming from the summer of 2022 through to the end of 2022.

The story follows a working-class Brisbane teenager navigating the world of drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, and violence.

Conan the Barbarian

Executive Producers: Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler

First appearing in 1932, Conan the Barbarian is a fictional hero that was most famously bought to the screen in the 80s with Arnold Schwarzenegger bringing the character to life.

Netflix has been developing the show for a couple of years now with a series expected to be still in active development.

Dead Boy Detectives

Showrunner: Beth Schwartz and Steve Yockey

Cast: Kassius Nelson, Jayden Revri, George Rexstrew

Read our preview for Dead Boy Detectives here.

Originally set to release at HBO Max, this DC series adaptation made a late move to Netflix after already commencing production.

The series moves to Netflix to sit alongside another Neil Gaiman adaptation in the form of The Sandman, which is returning for new episodes.

The story is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace.”

Fool Me Once

Cast: Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar

The eighth major series adaptation of Harlan Coben’s significant works from Netflix will be set in Britain.

Per Netflix:

“Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Producers: Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan

Read our preview for Netflix’s Horizon adaptation here.

Adapting the video game franchise from PlayStation, this new series follows the games’ storyline in the 31st century, where humans live in scattered tribes and are threatened by rogue robots.

Playstation Productions and Sony Pictures Television are producing for Netflix.

Kaos

Creator: Charlie Covell

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Stanley Townsend, Billie Piper, Cliff Curtis

Filming in the United Kingdom, this ambitious drama series will see Jeff Goldblum play the role of Zeus. Not sold yet? Here’s a bit more. Described as a dark comedy, it reimagines Greek mythology, exploring “gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.”

Kings of America

Creator: Jess Kimball Leslie

Cast: Glenn Close, Amy Adams

Read our preview of Netflix’s Kings of America.

This new limited series comes from one of the producers of HBO’s Succession and tells the story of three powerful women whose lives were intertwined, with Walmart at the center of the story.

It’s unclear where this is in development, given it’s been several years since the announcement.

Millarworld Series

Netflix’s first foray into the Millarworld didn’t pan out too well, with Jupiter’s Legacy being canned after a single season.

Hoping to right the ship, there are several confirmed TV series in development at Netflix, including:

American Jesus – Series by Everardo Gout about Jesus Christ returning to Earth and taking on the antichrist.

– Series by Everardo Gout about Jesus Christ returning to Earth and taking on the antichrist. Night Club – Action-adventure series about a boy who inhabits vampire abilities after being bitten.

– Action-adventure series about a boy who inhabits vampire abilities after being bitten. Supercrooks – A live-action series to accompany the anime series Netflix released in 2021.

– A live-action series to accompany the anime series Netflix released in 2021. The Magic Order – Harry Potter in scale, this series follows elite families with magical abilities. The project was postponed but is believed to be continuing.

My Life With The Walter Boys

Showrunner: Melanie Halsall

Cast: Marc Blucas, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Zoe Soul

Read our preview on My Life with the Walter Boys.

Based on the Ali Novak novel, this new series is a family coming-of-age series that’s set to consist of 10 episodes and wrapped filming in August 2022.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect:

“Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 16-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 12 very rowdy kids.”

Sony Pictures Television and Komixx Entertainment are behind the series.

Obliterated

Showrunners: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: C. Thomas Howell, Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Lori Petty, Virginia Madsen

From Counter Balance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television comes a new show from the creators of the hit show Cobra Kai.

Here’s the official rundown on what to expect from Obliterated:

“An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

One Piece

Showrunner: Steven Maeda

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar, Jacob Gibson

Read our preview on Netflix’s One Piece live-action series.

From Tomorrow Studios (the production company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop) comes their most ambitious anime to live-action adaptation in One Piece.

With Marc Jobst set to direct some of the episodes, the series will see a young pirate captain setting out to sea to look for mythical treasure and become the one true Pirate King.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Director: Tom Verica

Cast: Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel

Read our preview for the Bridgerton spin-off here.

Coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Shonda Rhimes came over to Netflix from ABC and blew everyone away with her first major series for the service in the form of Bridgerton. As a successful property, Netflix has given a limited series order to a spin-off that looks at the younger years of one of the pivotal characters in the series, Queen Charlotte.

Ripley

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, Andrew Scott

Originally set to release on Showtime in the United States, Ripley will now release globally on Netflix.

The period drama series tells the story of Tom Ripley, a grifter who operated in the early 1960s and is hired by a man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Something is Killing the Children

Showrunners: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Read our preview for Something is Killing the Children.

Based on the comics by James Tynion IV, Boom! Studios will adapt the series for Netflix. Follows a teen survivor in a town ravaged by child-eating monsters.

Mike Flanagan was originally due to spearhead the series for Netflix but dropped out of the project with Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese taking over showrunning duties instead.

SUPACELL

Showrunner: Rapman

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba

Read our preview for SUPACELL here.

Originating out of the United Kingdom is this new superhero series which comes from Rapman (best known for Blue Story and Top Boy).

The series is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The only thing these people have in common is that they’re Black South Londoners.

The Abandons

Creator: Kurt Sutter

First in development in 2021 and ordered into a series in 2022, this new Western series will come from the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.

Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect:

“As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

The Decameron

Creator/Showrunner: Kathleen Jordan

From the same team behind Netflix’s canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters and executive producer Jenji Kohan.

The series is described as a 14th Century Soapy Drama and has been given an 8-episode order. Set during the Black Death pandemic, we’ll follow a handful of nobles invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Paola Nunez

The last project from the master of horror, Mike Flanagan, is The Fall of the House of Usher, a new limited series based on a short story by Edgar Allan Poe.

Not too much has been revealed about the plot, but here’s what we know so far:

“The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

The Gentlemen

Creator: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Theo James, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson

Read our preview of the upcoming series The Gentlemen.

Following the success of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen movie, we’ll return to the world with a new series adaptation that began filming at the end of 2022.

Miramax Television is behind the production and the cast for the series includes Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kaya Scodelario.

The Madness

Showrunners: Stephen Belber and V.J. Boyd

Cast: Marsha Stephanie Blake, Colman Domingo, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, and Tamsin Topolski

Read our preview for Netflix’s The Madness here.

Chernin Entertainment are behind this new limited series thriller about a media pundit who stumbles upon a murder and must fight to survive.

Filming throughout most of 2023 and scheduled to wrap in August 2023.

The Night Agent

Showrunner: Shawn Ryan

Cast: Simone Kessell, Hong Chau, Richard Harmon, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Rebecca Staab

Coming to Netflix: March 23rd, 2023

Read our full preview of Netflix’s upcoming series, The Night Agent.

Employing the showrunner of The Shield and S.W.A.T., Netflix will be releasing a new thriller adaptation based on the novel by Matthew Quirk.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

The Three-Body Problem

Showrunners: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Cast: Eliza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Tsai Chin

Read our preview for Netflix’s The Three-Body Problem.

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes their most ambitious project to date, attempting to adapt the complex and beloved sci-fi novel series that originates out of China.

The Three-Body Problem depicts humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

The Vince Staples Show

Showrunners: Maurice Williams and Ian Edelman

Read our preview for The Vince Staples Show on Netflix.

Loosely inspired by singer/songwriter Vince Staples’ life, The Vince Staples Show is a dramedy set in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

Utap / FUBAR

Director: Philip Abraham

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro

Read our preview for the new action comedy series here.

Coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Skydance Television is one of the production companies behind this new global spy adventure series that Arnold Schwarzenegger helms.

The series is about a father and daughter who learn they’ve been working for the CIA for years but slowly unravels the mystery behind their odd relationship.

It was filmed from May 2022 to the end of August 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

XO, Kitty

Created by: Jenny Han

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee

Serving as a spin-off to the hit-teen movie franchise To All The Boys, this series will focus on Anna Cathcart’s character, Kitty.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Every Other Upcoming Netflix Original Series Coming in 2023 and Beyond

12 Scars – Jamie Linden is writing this new drama series that follows a single father trying to move beyond his previous life as a violent criminal.

– Jamie Linden is writing this new drama series that follows a single father trying to move beyond his previous life as a violent criminal. A Chorus Line – Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy.

– Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy. American Primeval – A new Western limited series from Peter Berg’s Film 44 and Eric Newman’s Grand Electric. Set to star Taylor Kitsch.

All The Light We Cannot See – Limited series on a blind French teenager in World War 2 who encounters a German soldier. Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie and Aria Mia Loberti star.

– Limited series on a blind French teenager in World War 2 who encounters a German soldier. Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie and Aria Mia Loberti star. Assassin’s Creed – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game franchise.

– Adaptation of the Ubisoft game franchise. Baby Reindeer – Follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and its impact on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma.

– Follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and its impact on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma. Black Rabbit – Mini-series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

– Mini-series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman. Bloom – From Higher Ground Productions, this drama series is set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress.

– From Higher Ground Productions, this drama series is set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress. Blue Eye Samurai – Adult animated series about a master of the world who is looking for revenge in Edo-period Japan.

– Adult animated series about a master of the world who is looking for revenge in Edo-period Japan. Bodies – Drama from Moonage Pictures about four detectives all investigating the same murder.

– Drama from Moonage Pictures about four detectives all investigating the same murder. Captain Fall – From the creators of Netflix’s Norsemen comes a new animated comedy series that follows a captain on a ship that has no control over what’s happening.

– From the creators of Netflix’s Norsemen comes a new animated comedy series that follows a captain on a ship that has no control over what’s happening. Castlevania: Nocturne – Adult-animated series based on the video game IP and serves as as spinoff to the previously released Castlevania series.

CoComelon Lane – A new Netflix exclusive series set in the kids universe of CoComelon.

– A new Netflix exclusive series set in the kids universe of CoComelon. Confessions on the 7:45 – Jessica Alba to star in an adaptation series of the Lisa Unger book.

– Jessica Alba to star in an adaptation series of the Lisa Unger book. Damage – Gaumont Television and Moonage Pictures are behind this drama series.

– Gaumont Television and Moonage Pictures are behind this drama series. Death Note – Another Netflix adaptation of the manga series but The Duffer Brothers are behind it this time and will be in a series format.

Dew Drop Diaries – Animated preschool series from DreamWorks Animation confirmed for 2023.

– Animated preschool series from DreamWorks Animation confirmed for 2023. Dumped – Comedy series from Kapital Entertainment and Anonymous Content about a hopeless romantic and friends becoming detectives to investigate her ex.

– Comedy series from Kapital Entertainment and Anonymous Content about a hopeless romantic and friends becoming detectives to investigate her ex. East Of Eden – Florence Pugh will star in this new limited series about two families coming together to reenact Cain and Abel.

– Florence Pugh will star in this new limited series about two families coming together to reenact Cain and Abel. Eric – Abi Morgan to write and Lucy Forbes to direct this new series about a young boy going missing in 1980s Manhatten.

– Abi Morgan to write and Lucy Forbes to direct this new series about a young boy going missing in 1980s Manhatten. Exploding Kittens – Animated adaptation of the chaotic card game.

– Animated adaptation of the chaotic card game. Fanger – Tom Lynch to produce this new kids series about a preteen girl realizing she has supernatural powers, she embarks on a search for who her birth parents were.

– Tom Lynch to produce this new kids series about a preteen girl realizing she has supernatural powers, she embarks on a search for who her birth parents were. Forever – Mara Brock Akil to serve as showrunner in this new series based on the novel by Jane Blume. An epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.

– Mara Brock Akil to serve as showrunner in this new series based on the novel by Jane Blume. An epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. Gears of War – Adult-animated series to be released alongside a live-action Netflix movie adaptation.

– Adult-animated series to be released alongside a live-action Netflix movie adaptation. Geek Girl – Coming of age teen series.

– Coming of age teen series. Ghostbusters – A new animated series based on Sony’s Ghostbusters IP.

– A new animated series based on Sony’s Ghostbusters IP. Glamorous – Miss Benny will star in this new coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ drama.

– Miss Benny will star in this new coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ drama. Heaven’s Forest – Adult-animated series from Powerhouse Animation and executive produced by Adi Shankar, Warren Ellis, and Kevin Kolde. Set in an Indo-futuristic world and inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana.

– Adult-animated series from Powerhouse Animation and executive produced by Adi Shankar, Warren Ellis, and Kevin Kolde. Set in an Indo-futuristic world and inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana. Magic: The Gathering – Animated adult series based on the card trading game.

– Animated adult series based on the card trading game. Mama K’s Team 4 – Animated series due for release in 2024 about four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka, Zambia.

Mech Cadets – Set to debut in 2023, is this new Boom Studios anime adaptation from Polygon Pictures.

– Set to debut in 2023, is this new Boom Studios anime adaptation from Polygon Pictures. Mulligan – Animated comedy series from Robert Carlock and Sam Means.

Neon – Reggaeton comedy series starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor.

– Reggaeton comedy series starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor. No Good Deed – From Liz Feldman (creator of Dead to Me) comes a new dark comedy about three families bidding to buy a 1920s Spanish-style villa.

– From Liz Feldman (creator of Dead to Me) comes a new dark comedy about three families bidding to buy a 1920s Spanish-style villa. Not Quite Narwhal – Animated kids series from DreamWorks Animation.

– Animated kids series from DreamWorks Animation. One Day – British series from Nicole Taylor about Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up the same day each year after they first meet at university in 1988.

– British series from Nicole Taylor about Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up the same day each year after they first meet at university in 1988. Palomino – Left Bank Pictures are behind this new serialized crime drama about a British teacher working in Spain and finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery.

– Left Bank Pictures are behind this new serialized crime drama about a British teacher working in Spain and finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. Poindexter – Media Res series from producer Michael Ellenberg.

– Media Res series from producer Michael Ellenberg. Pokemon Concierge – Animated series.

– Animated series. Programmed – A new comedy series from Objective Fiction and Mae Martin.

– A new comedy series from Objective Fiction and Mae Martin. Recursion – An adaptation of the sci-fi thriller book comes from Matt Reeves and Shonda Rhimes.

Skull Island – Based on the King Kong IP, this new animated series follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters.

– Based on the King Kong IP, this new animated series follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters. Splinter Cell – Animated series based on the Ubisoft video game IP.

– Animated series based on the Ubisoft video game IP. Stronger – Sheldon Turner is behind this new A+E Studios drama for Netflix starring Yvonne Orji. About a single mom who becomes obsessed with bodybuilding.

– Sheldon Turner is behind this new A+E Studios drama for Netflix starring Yvonne Orji. About a single mom who becomes obsessed with bodybuilding. Survival of the Thickest – From A24 pictures comes this new comedy series starring and produced by Michelle Buteau.

– From A24 pictures comes this new comedy series starring and produced by Michelle Buteau. The 39 Steps – Limited series starring Benedict Cumberbatch about a man who becomes a pawn in a global conspiracy to reset the world order. Based on the John Buchan novel.

– Limited series starring Benedict Cumberbatch about a man who becomes a pawn in a global conspiracy to reset the world order. Based on the John Buchan novel. The Atomic Bazaar – Revolves around the global trade in nuclear weapons production and state-sponsored nuclear activities.

– Revolves around the global trade in nuclear weapons production and state-sponsored nuclear activities. The Brothers Sun – Brad Falchuk’s dark comedy series about two Taiwanese brothers who took very different paths in life.

The Chronicles of Narnia – A TV series adaptation is eventually expected to be part of Netflix’s huge expansion into Narnia.

– A TV series adaptation is eventually expected to be part of Netflix’s huge expansion into Narnia. The Craving – From Protozoa Pictures comes a new drama about a ski town in Colorado’s sheriff facing an unprecedented new threat.

– From Protozoa Pictures comes a new drama about a ski town in Colorado’s sheriff facing an unprecedented new threat. The Diplomat – Political thriller from showrunner Debora Cahn.

– Political thriller from showrunner Debora Cahn. The Fuck It Bucket – Left Bank Pictures are behind this new coming of age teen series.

– Left Bank Pictures are behind this new coming of age teen series. The Elf on the Shelf – Animated Christmas kids series from Vertigo Entertainment.

– Animated Christmas kids series from Vertigo Entertainment. The Moon Represents My Heart – Gemma Chan stars in this drama series about a British-Chinese family with the ability to time travel.

– Gemma Chan stars in this drama series about a British-Chinese family with the ability to time travel. The Murders of Molly Southbourne – Horror adaptation based on the Tade Thompson novel.

– Horror adaptation based on the Tade Thompson novel. The Night Jar – Fantasy series from producer Peter Chernin.

– Fantasy series from producer Peter Chernin. The Perfect Couple – From Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps. Centers on Celeste Otis, who is about to marry the perfect man — who happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is found floating in the harbor on the morning of what was supposed to be the year’s wedding, everyone at the party becomes a suspect.

The Residence – Shonda Rhimes produced adaptation of the Kate Anderson Brower book about a disastrous State Dinner that sees a dead body and 157 suspects. Paul William Davies to serve as showrunner.

– Shonda Rhimes produced adaptation of the Kate Anderson Brower book about a disastrous State Dinner that sees a dead body and 157 suspects. Paul William Davies to serve as showrunner. The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle – Seven-part series described as a “high-concept murder mystery set during a weekend party at a crumbling mansion where the narrator must repeat the same day repeatedly until he can identify the killer of the beautiful young heiress”

– Seven-part series described as a “high-concept murder mystery set during a weekend party at a crumbling mansion where the narrator must repeat the same day repeatedly until he can identify the killer of the beautiful young heiress” The Talisman – Adaptation of the Stephen King novel being helmed by The Duffer Brothers.

– Adaptation of the Stephen King novel being helmed by The Duffer Brothers. The Warmth of Other Suns – Anna Deavere Smith will bring the book of the same name to Netflix with the help of Shondaland. It tells the story of the long migration of African Americans who flee the South for a better life.

– Anna Deavere Smith will bring the book of the same name to Netflix with the help of Shondaland. It tells the story of the long migration of African Americans who flee the South for a better life. They Both Die at the End – Teen drama series.

– Teen drama series. Tombraider – Animated series based on the classic video game IP.

– Animated series based on the classic video game IP. Transatlantic – Anna Winger is behind this new historical drama about an American journalist who secured safe passage for 2,000 refugees. Starring Gillian Jacobs and Corey Stoll.

– Anna Winger is behind this new historical drama about an American journalist who secured safe passage for 2,000 refugees. Starring Gillian Jacobs and Corey Stoll. Twilight of the Gods – Animated series from Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder.

– Animated series from Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder. Untitled Erin Foster Project (fka Shiksa) – Sara Foster and Erin Foster to write and star in this comedy about a girl who converted to Judaism to marry a guy.

– Sara Foster and Erin Foster to write and star in this comedy about a girl who converted to Judaism to marry a guy. Untitled Jane Lynch Series – Comedy from creators Stephen Engel and Carol Leifer described as a modern-day Golden Girls.

– Comedy from creators Stephen Engel and Carol Leifer described as a modern-day Golden Girls. Untitled Mike Schur Project – Ted Danson will star in this new comedy series based on The Mole Agent that comes from the creator of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

– Ted Danson will star in this new comedy series based on The Mole Agent that comes from the creator of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Untitled Los Angeles Lakers Series – A new workplace comedy from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss

– A new workplace comedy from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss Untitled Stranger Things Spin-off – The Duffer Brothers are working on a Stranger Things spin-off.

– The Duffer Brothers are working on a Stranger Things spin-off. Unstable – Comedy series starring Fred Armisen and Sian Clifford.

– Comedy series starring Fred Armisen and Sian Clifford. Watergate – Limited series from George Clooney and Matt Charman on the infamous Watergate scandal.

– Limited series from George Clooney and Matt Charman on the infamous Watergate scandal. Wellmania – Australian comedy series about a young woman who throws herself into a wellness journey. Coming to Netflix in March 2023.

– Australian comedy series about a young woman who throws herself into a wellness journey. Coming to Netflix in March 2023. White Stork – Political thriller miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston – production was supposed to begin in 2022 but has yet to happen.

Want to see Netflix’s movie slates for 2023 and beyond? We have a preview for that too.