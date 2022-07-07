New on Netflix DVD.com in July 2022

Netflix’s US DVD operation has a quieter month for the month of July with boxsets being the biggest draw for DVD subscribers. For those who don’t know, DVD.com is the blu-ray and DVD rental service in the US which was the service that existed before streaming was even a thing.

We’ve got more Netflix DVD.com content to come in the coming days as we reveal the most rented DVDs so far in 2022! If you missed the 2021 list, you can find it right here on What’s on Netflix. Also, if you want to see what came to Netflix over the past couple of months, we’ve got our preview of May and June 2022 here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in July 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 5th

Downton Abbey: A New Era – The sequel to the first Downton Abbey movie which is based on the hit British drama period series.

– The sequel to the first Downton Abbey movie which is based on the hit British drama period series. Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24’s best-performing movie in history and for good reason.

Memory – Liam Neeson stars in this action thriller about an assassin-for-hire who finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization.

– Liam Neeson stars in this action thriller about an assassin-for-hire who finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. Okja – The Criterion release of the Netflix Original movie, Okja. Directed by Bong Joon-ho.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 12th

Montana Story – Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, this movie is about two estranged brothers returning home to their family’s ranch.

– Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, this movie is about two estranged brothers returning home to their family’s ranch. The Beatles: Get Back – Directed by Peter Jackson, this expertly crafted docuseries follows The Beatles recording their last studio album.

– Directed by Peter Jackson, this expertly crafted docuseries follows The Beatles recording their last studio album. Wolf Hound – World War 2 action movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 19th

Drive My Car – Japanese movie about a renowned stage actor and director learns to cope with his wife’s unexpected passing when he receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima.

– Japanese movie about a renowned stage actor and director learns to cope with his wife’s unexpected passing when he receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. Dual – Karen Gillian and Aaron Paul star in this XYZ movie that’s remiscent of Black Mirror. About a woman who orders a clone of herself when getting a cancer diagnosis. After recovering she has to fight to the death with her new clone.

– Karen Gillian and Aaron Paul star in this XYZ movie that’s remiscent of Black Mirror. About a woman who orders a clone of herself when getting a cancer diagnosis. After recovering she has to fight to the death with her new clone. Yellowjackets: Season 1 – Critically acclaimed first season boxset of the Showtime series. A psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 26th

The Duke – Sony Classics movie starring Jim Broadbent and Heather Craney and set in 1960s London and sees a court trial play out over a man accused of stealing a famous painting.

– Sony Classics movie starring Jim Broadbent and Heather Craney and set in 1960s London and sees a court trial play out over a man accused of stealing a famous painting. The Gilded Age: Season 1 – HBO Max series from the creator of Downton Abbey.

– HBO Max series from the creator of Downton Abbey. The Lost City – Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum stars in this action movie from Paramount Pictures.

What will you be checking out on Netflix DVD in July 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.