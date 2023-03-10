New on Netflix DVD.com in March 2023

Another month means lots of new DVDs and Blurays available for rental via Netflix’s DVD.com service. Below is the full list of new releases planned for the month, with highlights, including the new Black Panther movie and a few Oscar-nominated movies.

Missed any of the new physical releases on DVD.com last month? You can find a full recap here with highlights, including Puss in Boots 2 and Devotion.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on March 7th

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – The second Black Panther movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett.

Women Talking (2022) – Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated drama about a group of women who live in an isolated religious community.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on March 14th

A Man Called Otto (2022) – Tom Hanks plays Otto in this comedy about a grump who strikes up an unlikely relationship with a new family who just moved in.

– Tom Hanks plays Otto in this comedy about a grump who strikes up an unlikely relationship with a new family who just moved in. Alice, Darling (2022) – Lionsgate thriller starring Anna Kendrick about a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship.

– Lionsgate thriller starring Anna Kendrick about a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (2022) – Animated comedy based on the TV show that sees the duo head to space.

– Animated comedy based on the TV show that sees the duo head to space. Strange World (2022) – Disney Animation movie about a family of explorers.

– Disney Animation movie about a family of explorers. The Walking Dead (Season 11) – The final season of AMC’s The Waking Dead.

– The final season of AMC’s The Waking Dead. The Whale (2023) – A24’s Oscar-nominated movie starring Brendan Fraser and Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on March 21st

Babylon (2022) – Damien Chazelle’s multi-Oscar nominated movie looking back at several colliding stories taking place throughout Hollywood. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

– Damien Chazelle’s multi-Oscar nominated movie looking back at several colliding stories taking place throughout Hollywood. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Doc Martin (Series 10) – British DVD boxset of the latest season of Doc Martin starring Martin Clunes.

– British DVD boxset of the latest season of Doc Martin starring Martin Clunes. Empire of Light (2022) – Searchlight Pictures romance movie from writer/director Sam Mendes. Stars Olivia Colman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth.

– Searchlight Pictures romance movie from writer/director Sam Mendes. Stars Olivia Colman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth. M3GAN (2013) – Physical release of Universal’s Blumhouse horror, M3GAN about a toy company that built a life-like doll that is highly protective of her owner.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1) – First season of the Paramount+ animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on March 28th

Gaslit (Limited Series) – Starz limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Retells the Watergate scandal.

– Starz limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Retells the Watergate scandal. Missing (2023) – Stage 6 Films horror about a mother who goes missing and a young woman doing what she can online to find her.

– Stage 6 Films horror about a mother who goes missing and a young woman doing what she can online to find her. Plane (2023) – Gerard Butler and Mike Colter stars in this action thriller about a pilot finding himself caught in a warzone after crashing his plane.

The Son (2022) – Hugh Jackson and Vanessa Kirby drama from director Florian Zeller. About a man and his new partner who wants to live a normal life but things go sideways when an ex-wife arrives on the scene.

Most Popular Rentals on Netflix DVD.com

Per the Netflix DVD blog, here are the most rented DVDs as of March 2023:

Most Rented Movies

Top Gun: Maverick Black Adam Ticket to Paradise Elvis The Banshees of Inisherin Amsterdam Nope Jurassic World: Dominion TÁR Everything Everywhere All At Once

Most Rented Boxsets

1883: Season 1 The White Lotus: Season 1 The Beatles: Get Back: Disc 1 Yellowstone: Season 1 The Gilded Age: Season 1

Will you be renting any of the roster of new movies and boxsets now available on Netflix DVD.com? Let us know in the comments down below.