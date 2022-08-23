New on Netflix DVD.com in September 2022

Welcome along to a rundown of what’s coming up on the US DVD rental service that Netflix runs. This list includes all the big new DVD/Bluray movies and boxset releases for September 2022.

As you may know, Netflix as a company will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next Monday, and Netflix’s DVD service is what kickstarted the entire venture off. Over 2 million people still subscribe to the service.

Coming up on our 25th anniversary soon… https://t.co/iELXv44177 — DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 22, 2022

Most Popular Rentals on Netflix DVD in August 2022

Note: data correct as of August 23rd, 2022.

Most Rented Movies in August 2022

The Lost City Uncharted Morbius The Batman Dog The Northman Spider-Man: No Way Home Downton Abbey: A New Era Death on the Nile No Time to Die

Most Rented Boxsets in August 2022

Dexter: New Blood: Season 1 Yellowstone: Season 1 The Gilded Age: Season 1 A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 Death in Paradise: Season 1

In case you missed it, last month, we published a list of the most rented movies on Netflix DVD in 2022.

List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in September 2022

Coming to Netflix DVD.com on September 6th

Happening (2021) – French-language movie from IFC Films. About a young girl in 1960s France who falls pregnant during her studies which presents a myriad of issues.

– French-language movie from IFC Films. About a young girl in 1960s France who falls pregnant during her studies which presents a myriad of issues. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – The second solo outing (sort of) for the Minions popularized by the Despicable Me franchise. The movie will eventually make its way onto Netflix US streaming.

– The second solo outing (sort of) for the Minions popularized by the Despicable Me franchise. The movie will eventually make its way onto Netflix US streaming. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022) –

– NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 1) – New CBS spin-off to the NCIS crime procedural series.

– New CBS spin-off to the NCIS crime procedural series. Paradise Highway (2022) – Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller about a truck driver forced to smuggle illicit cargo to save her brother from a prison gang. From Lionsgate Films.

Coming to Netflix DVD.com on September 13th

Abandoned (2022) – Horror starring Kate Arrington. About a young woman moving into a remote farmhouse and things going downhill from there.

– Horror starring Kate Arrington. About a young woman moving into a remote farmhouse and things going downhill from there. Elvis (2022) –

– The Forgiven (2021) – Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes stars int his adaptation of the Lawrence Osborne novel.

– Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes stars int his adaptation of the Lawrence Osborne novel. The White Lotus (Season 1) – HBO Emmy-nominated series from creator Mike White about a various guests and employees at a tropical resort.

– HBO Emmy-nominated series from creator Mike White about a various guests and employees at a tropical resort. Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) – Sony movie about a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becoming a suspect in a murder.

Coming to Netflix DVD.com on September 20th

Lost Illusions (2021) – French language movie from director Xavier Giannoli. Historical romance about the rise and fall of a man in Paris who wanted to be a writer but became a journalist.

– French language movie from director Xavier Giannoli. Historical romance about the rise and fall of a man in Paris who wanted to be a writer but became a journalist. Outlander (Season 6) – The latest boxset for the Starz Original series, Outlander.

– The latest boxset for the Starz Original series, Outlander. The Reef: Stalked (2022) – Shudder movie from writer/director Andrew Traucki. The horror is about a three friends traveling to a pacific island for an adventure but find they’re being stalked by a shark.

– Shudder movie from writer/director Andrew Traucki. The horror is about a three friends traveling to a pacific island for an adventure but find they’re being stalked by a shark. Vengeance (2022) – B.J. Novak writes, directs and stars in this mystery-comedy about a writer attempting to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up.

– B.J. Novak writes, directs and stars in this mystery-comedy about a writer attempting to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up. Wrong Place (2022) – Ashley Greene and Bruce Willis stars in this action crime thriller about a meth cook hunting down a police chief.

Looking ahead, the big new release planned for October 2022 is Lightyear, the new Pixar movie that serves as a spin-off prequel to the Toy Story franchise.

What are you looking forward to renting on Netflix DVD in September 2022? Let us know in the comments.