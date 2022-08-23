New on Netflix DVD.com in September 2022

Welcome along to a rundown of what’s coming up on the US DVD rental service that Netflix runs. This list includes all the big new DVD/Bluray movies and boxset releases for September 2022.
As you may know, Netflix as a company will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next Monday, and Netflix’s DVD service is what kickstarted the entire venture off. Over 2 million people still subscribe to the service.
Coming up on our 25th anniversary soon… https://t.co/iELXv44177
— DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 22, 2022
Most Popular Rentals on Netflix DVD in August 2022
Note: data correct as of August 23rd, 2022.
Most Rented Movies in August 2022
- The Lost City
- Uncharted
- Morbius
- The Batman
- Dog
- The Northman
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Death on the Nile
- No Time to Die
Most Rented Boxsets in August 2022
- Dexter: New Blood: Season 1
- Yellowstone: Season 1
- The Gilded Age: Season 1
- A Discovery of Witches: Season 1
- Death in Paradise: Season 1
In case you missed it, last month, we published a list of the most rented movies on Netflix DVD in 2022.
List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in September 2022
Coming to Netflix DVD.com on September 6th
- Happening (2021) – French-language movie from IFC Films. About a young girl in 1960s France who falls pregnant during her studies which presents a myriad of issues.
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – The second solo outing (sort of) for the Minions popularized by the Despicable Me franchise. The movie will eventually make its way onto Netflix US streaming.
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022) –
- NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 1) – New CBS spin-off to the NCIS crime procedural series.
- Paradise Highway (2022) – Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller about a truck driver forced to smuggle illicit cargo to save her brother from a prison gang. From Lionsgate Films.
Coming to Netflix DVD.com on September 13th
- Abandoned (2022) – Horror starring Kate Arrington. About a young woman moving into a remote farmhouse and things going downhill from there.
- Elvis (2022) –
- The Forgiven (2021) – Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes stars int his adaptation of the Lawrence Osborne novel.
- The White Lotus (Season 1) – HBO Emmy-nominated series from creator Mike White about a various guests and employees at a tropical resort.
- Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) – Sony movie about a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becoming a suspect in a murder.
Coming to Netflix DVD.com on September 20th
- Lost Illusions (2021) – French language movie from director Xavier Giannoli. Historical romance about the rise and fall of a man in Paris who wanted to be a writer but became a journalist.
- Outlander (Season 6) – The latest boxset for the Starz Original series, Outlander.
- The Reef: Stalked (2022) – Shudder movie from writer/director Andrew Traucki. The horror is about a three friends traveling to a pacific island for an adventure but find they’re being stalked by a shark.
- Vengeance (2022) – B.J. Novak writes, directs and stars in this mystery-comedy about a writer attempting to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up.
- Wrong Place (2022) – Ashley Greene and Bruce Willis stars in this action crime thriller about a meth cook hunting down a police chief.
Looking ahead, the big new release planned for October 2022 is Lightyear, the new Pixar movie that serves as a spin-off prequel to the Toy Story franchise.
What are you looking forward to renting on Netflix DVD in September 2022? Let us know in the comments.