Better slightly late than never, we have your preview of what’s coming to the Netflix Australia library in February 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in February 2022.

In case you missed it we also kept track of everything that came to Netflix Australia in January 2022.

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in February 2022:

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 1st, 2022

After the Sunset (2004) – Action Comedy.

– Action Comedy. Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008) – British Teen Comedy.

– British Teen Comedy. Bad Grandpa.5 (2014) – Comedy.

– Comedy. The Dictator (2012) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Django & Django (2021) – Documentary.

– Documentary. Expedition Happiness (2017) – Documentary.

– Documentary. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N – Children’s Animated Series.

– Children’s Animated Series. Geostorm (2017) – Disaster Adventure.

Guest House (2020) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Hall Pass (2011) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) – Animated Comedy.

– Animated Comedy. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) – Hindi Comedy.

– Hindi Comedy. Hun Saath-Saath Hain (1999) – Hindi Comedy.

– Hindi Comedy. The Italian Job (2003) – Action-Crime.

– Action-Crime. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020) – Italian Comedy.

– Italian Comedy. Meet the Parents (2000) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Minamata (2020) – Social Drama.

– Social Drama. Monster-in-Law (2005) – Romantic Comedy.

– Romantic Comedy. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N – Dutch Drama.

– Dutch Drama. Raising Dion (Season 2) N – Superhero Drama.

– Superhero Drama. Red Dog: True Blue (2016) – Family Drama.

– Family Drama. Takers (2010) – Action Crime.

– Action Crime. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – Sci-Fi Action-Adventure.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) – Animated Action-Comedy.

– Animated Action-Comedy. This Is Where I Leave You (2014) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Time (2021) – Cantonese drama.

– Cantonese drama. Top Gun (1986) – Romantic Action.

– Romantic Action. Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) – Comedy.

– Comedy. Wonder Woman (2017) – Superhero Action-Adventure.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 2nd, 2022

Dark Desire (Season 2) N – Spanish-language Crime Thriller.

– Spanish-language Crime Thriller. MeatEater (Season 6) N – Nature Docuseries.

– Nature Docuseries. The Tindler Swindler (2022) N – True Crime Docuseries.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 3rd, 2022

Finding Old (Season 1) N – Arabic Comedy Drama.

– Arabic Comedy Drama. Kid Cosmic (Season 3) N – Children’s Cartoon.

– Children’s Cartoon. Murderville (Season 1) N – Crime Comedy.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 4th, 2022

June Again (2020) – Drama.

– Drama. Jindabyne (2006) – Australian Crime Drama.

– Australian Crime Drama. Loopa Lapeta (2022) N – Hindi Action Comedy.

– Hindi Action Comedy. Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N – Romantic Drama.

Through My Window (2022) N – Spanish Romantic Comedy.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 8th, 2022

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) N – Japanese Anime.

– Japanese Anime. Love is Blind Japan (Season 1) N – Weekly Reality Dating Series.

– Weekly Reality Dating Series. Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N – Stand-Up Comedy Special.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 9th, 2022

Catching Killers (Season 2) N – True Crime Docuseries.

– True Crime Docuseries. Disenchantment (Part 4) N – Adult-Animated Series.

Ideias a Venda (Season 1) N – Brazilian Reality Series.

– Brazilian Reality Series. Only Jokes Allowed (2022) N – South African Stand-Up Comedy Series.

– South African Stand-Up Comedy Series. The Privilege (2022) N – German Horror.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 10th, 2022

Into the Wind (2022) N – Polish Romantic Drama.

– Polish Romantic Drama. Until Life Do Us Part (2021) N – Portuguese Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 11th, 2022

Anna and Leashes (2022) N

Anne+ The Film (2022) N – Dutch Drama.

– Dutch Drama. Bigbug (2022) N – Sci-Fi Comedy.

– Sci-Fi Comedy. Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N – Biographical Crime Drama.

– Biographical Crime Drama. Love Is Blind (Season 2) N – Reality Dating.

– Reality Dating. Love Tactics (2022) N – Turkish Romantic Drama.

– Turkish Romantic Drama. Tall Girl 2 (2022) N – Teen Comedy.

Toy Boy (Season 2) N – Crime Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 12th, 2022

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N – Weekly Romantic K-Drama.

Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 14th, 2022

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N – Italian Romance Drama.

– Italian Romance Drama. Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N – Japanese Romantic Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 15th, 2022

Ridley Jones (Season 3) N – Children’s Animated Series.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 16th, 2022

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Limited Series) N – Weekly Kanye West Docuseries.

– Weekly Kanye West Docuseries. Secrets of Summer (Season 1) N – Spanish Children’s Drama.

– Spanish Children’s Drama. Swap Shop (Season 2) N – Reality Series.

– Reality Series. Thirty-Nine (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama Series.

– Weekly K-Drama Series. Why Are You Like This (Season 1) – Comedy

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 17th, 2022

Erax (2022) N – Family Short Film.

– Family Short Film. Heart Shot (2022) N – Romantic Action Short Film.

– Romantic Action Short Film. Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N – War Drama Short Film.

– War Drama Short Film. Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N – Martial Arts Action Drama.

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) N – Stand-Up Special.

– Stand-Up Special. Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (Season 1) N – Swedish Crime Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 18th, 2022

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) N – Adult Animated Series.

– Adult Animated Series. Downhill: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N – Animated Comedy.

– Animated Comedy. Race: Bubba Wallace (2022) N – Sports Documentary.

– Sports Documentary. Space Force (Season 2) N – Comedy.

– Comedy. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – Horror.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 20th, 2022

Don’t Kill Me (2022) N – Italian Fantasy Horror.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 22nd, 2022

Cat Burglar (Season 1) N – Animation.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 23rd, 2022

UFO (Limited Series) N – Docuseries.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 24th, 2022

Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) N – Animated Musical.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 25th, 2022

Back to 15 (Season 1) N – Comedy Drama.

– Comedy Drama. Merli, Sapere Aude (Season 1) N – Spanish Drama.

– Spanish Drama. Restless (2022) N – Crime Thriller.

– Crime Thriller. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) N – Comedy.

– Comedy. Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) N – Historical Adventure Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 28th, 2022

My Wonderful Life (2021) N – Polish Romantic Comedy.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in February 2022? Let us know in the comments below!