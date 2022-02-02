Better slightly late than never, we have your preview of what’s coming to the Netflix Australia library in February 2022.
We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in February 2022.
In case you missed it we also kept track of everything that came to Netflix Australia in January 2022.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in February 2022:
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 1st, 2022
- After the Sunset (2004) – Action Comedy.
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008) – British Teen Comedy.
- Bad Grandpa.5 (2014) – Comedy.
- The Dictator (2012) – Comedy.
- Django & Django (2021) – Documentary.
- Expedition Happiness (2017) – Documentary.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N – Children’s Animated Series.
- Geostorm (2017) – Disaster Adventure.
- Guest House (2020) – Comedy.
- Hall Pass (2011) – Comedy.
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) – Animated Comedy.
- Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) – Hindi Comedy.
- Hun Saath-Saath Hain (1999) – Hindi Comedy.
- The Italian Job (2003) – Action-Crime.
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) – Comedy.
- Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020) – Italian Comedy.
- Meet the Parents (2000) – Comedy.
- Minamata (2020) – Social Drama.
- Monster-in-Law (2005) – Romantic Comedy.
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N – Dutch Drama.
- Raising Dion (Season 2) N – Superhero Drama.
- Red Dog: True Blue (2016) – Family Drama.
- Takers (2010) – Action Crime.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – Sci-Fi Action-Adventure.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) – Animated Action-Comedy.
- This Is Where I Leave You (2014) – Comedy.
- Time (2021) – Cantonese drama.
- Top Gun (1986) – Romantic Action.
- Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) – Comedy.
- Wonder Woman (2017) – Superhero Action-Adventure.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 2nd, 2022
- Dark Desire (Season 2) N – Spanish-language Crime Thriller.
- MeatEater (Season 6) N – Nature Docuseries.
- The Tindler Swindler (2022) N – True Crime Docuseries.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 3rd, 2022
- Finding Old (Season 1) N – Arabic Comedy Drama.
- Kid Cosmic (Season 3) N – Children’s Cartoon.
- Murderville (Season 1) N – Crime Comedy.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 4th, 2022
- June Again (2020) – Drama.
- Jindabyne (2006) – Australian Crime Drama.
- Loopa Lapeta (2022) N – Hindi Action Comedy.
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N – Romantic Drama.
- Through My Window (2022) N – Spanish Romantic Comedy.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 8th, 2022
- Child of Kamiari Month (2021) N – Japanese Anime.
- Love is Blind Japan (Season 1) N – Weekly Reality Dating Series.
- Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N – Stand-Up Comedy Special.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 9th, 2022
- Catching Killers (Season 2) N – True Crime Docuseries.
- Disenchantment (Part 4) N – Adult-Animated Series.
- Ideias a Venda (Season 1) N – Brazilian Reality Series.
- Only Jokes Allowed (2022) N – South African Stand-Up Comedy Series.
- The Privilege (2022) N – German Horror.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 10th, 2022
- Into the Wind (2022) N – Polish Romantic Drama.
- Until Life Do Us Part (2021) N – Portuguese Drama.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 11th, 2022
- Anna and Leashes (2022) N
- Anne+ The Film (2022) N – Dutch Drama.
- Bigbug (2022) N – Sci-Fi Comedy.
- Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N – Biographical Crime Drama.
- Love Is Blind (Season 2) N – Reality Dating.
- Love Tactics (2022) N – Turkish Romantic Drama.
- Tall Girl 2 (2022) N – Teen Comedy.
- Toy Boy (Season 2) N – Crime Drama.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 12th, 2022
- Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N – Weekly Romantic K-Drama.
- Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 14th, 2022
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N – Italian Romance Drama.
- Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N – Japanese Romantic Drama.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 15th, 2022
- Ridley Jones (Season 3) N – Children’s Animated Series.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 16th, 2022
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Limited Series) N – Weekly Kanye West Docuseries.
- Secrets of Summer (Season 1) N – Spanish Children’s Drama.
- Swap Shop (Season 2) N – Reality Series.
- Thirty-Nine (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama Series.
- Why Are You Like This (Season 1) – Comedy
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 17th, 2022
- Erax (2022) N – Family Short Film.
- Heart Shot (2022) N – Romantic Action Short Film.
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N – War Drama Short Film.
- Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N – Martial Arts Action Drama.
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) N – Stand-Up Special.
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (Season 1) N – Swedish Crime Drama.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 18th, 2022
- The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) N – Adult Animated Series.
- Downhill: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N – Documentary.
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N – Animated Comedy.
- Race: Bubba Wallace (2022) N – Sports Documentary.
- Space Force (Season 2) N – Comedy.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – Horror.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 20th, 2022
- Don’t Kill Me (2022) N – Italian Fantasy Horror.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 22nd, 2022
- Cat Burglar (Season 1) N – Animation.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 23rd, 2022
- UFO (Limited Series) N – Docuseries.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 24th, 2022
- Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) N – Animated Musical.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 25th, 2022
- Back to 15 (Season 1) N – Comedy Drama.
- Merli, Sapere Aude (Season 1) N – Spanish Drama.
- Restless (2022) N – Crime Thriller.
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) N – Comedy.
- Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) N – Historical Adventure Drama.
What’s New on Netflix Australia on February 28th, 2022
- My Wonderful Life (2021) N – Polish Romantic Comedy.
