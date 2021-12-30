It’s going to be a busy start to the new year on Netflix Australia with a great number of Original content arriving soon. We’ll be keeping track of everything coming to Netflix Australia in January 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in January 2022.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in January 2022:

Coming to Netflix Australia but Release Dates TBA:

All Of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N – South Korean – Horror – A group of students struggles to survive the rapid outbreak of a zombie virus in their school.

– South Korean – Horror – A group of students struggles to survive the rapid outbreak of a zombie virus in their school. Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) N – Nigerian – Comedy – The Beecroft family returns for even more family chaos.

– Nigerian – Comedy – The Beecroft family returns for even more family chaos. I Am Georgina (Season 1) N – Spanish – Docureality series.

– Spanish – Docureality series. These Black Eyes (Season 1) N – Hindi – Crime Comedy – A small-town man takes drastic measures to reclaim his life after he is aggressively pursued for marriage by a politician’s daughter.

Netflix Games Coming Soon

Krispee Street

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 1st, 2022:

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N – French – Romcom – Elsa, struggling to move on from an ex, falls in love with an escort secretly hired by her friend to help her move on.

– French – Romcom – Elsa, struggling to move on from an ex, falls in love with an escort secretly hired by her friend to help her move on. S.W.A.T (Season 4) – English – Crime Drama – Follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant and his team of highly-trained men and women as they solve crimes in Los Angeles.

– English – Crime Drama – Follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant and his team of highly-trained men and women as they solve crimes in Los Angeles. Young Sheldon (Season 4) – English – Comedy – The prequel to The Big Bang Theory exploring the early years of Sheldon Cooper’s life.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 4th, 2022:

Action Pack (Season 1) N – English – Children’s Animation – A group of superpowered children uses their powers to teach good lessons to others, even the villains.

– English – Children’s Animation – A group of superpowered children uses their powers to teach good lessons to others, even the villains. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – English – Superhero – After the defeat of Thanos, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man attempts to unwind on a school summer vacation to Europe, only for superhero responsibilities to follow him across the Atlantic when elemental monsters from an alternate world attack.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 5th, 2022:

Four to Dinner (2022) N – Italian – Romcom

– Italian – Romcom Rebel (Season 1) N – English – Crime Drama – A legal advocate with a blue-collar background uses her wit and intellect to help those in need.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 6th, 2022:

The Club (Part 2) N – Turkish – Comedy Drama – A mother with a troubled past works in a 1950s Istanbul nightclub to reconnect with her rebellious daughter.

– Turkish – Comedy Drama – A mother with a troubled past works in a 1950s Istanbul nightclub to reconnect with her rebellious daughter. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight, vows to wipe all dragons from the face of the earth.

– Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight, vows to wipe all dragons from the face of the earth. The Wasteland (2021) N – Spanish – The lives of an isolated tranquil family are thrown into chaos when a terrifying creature disturbs their home.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 7th, 2022:

Hype House (Season 1) N – English – Reality – Following the lives of the members of the Hype House, home to large TikTok personalities.

– English – Reality – Following the lives of the members of the Hype House, home to large TikTok personalities. Johnny Test (Season 2) N – English – Animation – The adventures of the suburban Johnny Test continue.

– English – Animation – The adventures of the suburban Johnny Test continue. Mother/Android (2022) N – English – Sci-Fi – In a dangerous post-apocalyptic world destroyed by an android uprising, a pregnant woman and her partner struggle to find safety.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 10th, 2022:

Undercover (Season 3) N – Dutch – Undercover agents infiltrate the operation of a drug kingpin by posing as a couple at the campground where he spends his weekends.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 11th, 2022:

Dear Mother (2020) N – French – Comedy – Mysteriously, the heart of Jean-Louis stops, but he remains alive, and with the help of his wife and friend tries to discover the meaning behind the mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 12th, 2022:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2021) N – Polish – Crime Drama – A mysterious woman narrates the rise and fall of one of Poland’s most notorious gangsters Nikoden “Nikos” Skotarczak.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 13th, 2022:

Brazen (2022) N – English – Crime Drama – The sister of a murdered webcam performer ignores the warnings of a detective and becomes involved in the case.

– English – Crime Drama – The sister of a murdered webcam performer ignores the warnings of a detective and becomes involved in the case. Chosen (Season 1) N – Danish – Sci-Fi – The life of a Danish teenager is flipped upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth of her sleepy town.

– Danish – Sci-Fi – The life of a Danish teenager is flipped upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth of her sleepy town. The Journalist (Season 1) N – Japanese – Drama – A maverick journalist defiantly chases the truth of a story that could expose the corruption ravaging her nation.

Photocopier (2021) N – Indonesian – Crime Drama – When a woman loses her scholarship over leaked party pictures of her, she works with a fellow student to discover what happened.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 14th, 2022:

After Life (Season 3) N – English – Comedy – After the death of his wife grieving widower begins to speak his mind, no matter who he offends.

Archive 81 (Season 1) N – English – Horror – An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes discovers a filmmaker’s investigation into a dangerous cult.

– English – Horror – An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes discovers a filmmaker’s investigation into a dangerous cult. The House (Season 1) N – English – Animated Comedy – Set across different eras in time and the lives of the different occupants of the house on the hill.

– English – Animated Comedy – Set across different eras in time and the lives of the different occupants of the house on the hill. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) N – English – Animated – The adventure of an Irish boy and a Spanish girl who explore the world of the Megaloceros Giganteus.

– English – Animated – The adventure of an Irish boy and a Spanish girl who explore the world of the Megaloceros Giganteus. This is Not a Comedy (2021) N – Spanish – About to turn 40, Gabriel receives a proposal to have a child with his best friend.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 18th, 2022:

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2021) N – English – Children’s Animation.

– English – Children’s Animation. The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (2021) N – English – Docuseries – Chronicling the life of a conman, who masqueraded as a British spy, manipulating families into giving away their money.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 19th, 2022:

El Marginal (Season 4) N – Spanish – Crime – A former Argentinian cop is sent by a judge to go undercover into prison in order to find the Judge’s daughter’s kidnapped.

– Spanish – Crime – A former Argentinian cop is sent by a judge to go undercover into prison in order to find the Judge’s daughter’s kidnapped. Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2021) N – Spanish – Documentary

– Spanish – Documentary Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N – English – Reality – A new group of contestants must give up sex in order to win the $100,000 cash grand prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 20th, 2022:

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream (2021) N – English – Documentary

– English – Documentary The Royal Treatment (2022) N – English – Romcom – New York hairdresser Izzy is offered the gig of a lifetime to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when chemistry brews between them, will love or a prince’s duty prevail?

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 21st, 2022:

Munich: The Edge of War (2022) N – English – History Drama – In the run-up to world war 2 a British diplomat is on route to Munich, where a former Oxford classmate is also on route but is working for the German government.

My Father’s Violin (2021) N – Turkish – Drama – An orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof Uncle through their shared love and connection of music.

– Turkish – Drama – An orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof Uncle through their shared love and connection of music. Ozark (Season 4, Part 1) N – English – Crime Drama – After his business partner scams the Mexican Cartel, Marty Byrde, and his family are forced to move to the Missouri Ozarks, and attempt to launder millions of dollars.

Summer Heat (Season 1) N – Portuguese – Drama – A group of teens begins an unforgettable summer of love, friendship, and secrets while working at a paradisiac resort.

– Portuguese – Drama – A group of teens begins an unforgettable summer of love, friendship, and secrets while working at a paradisiac resort. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) N – English – Comedy – Lay Lay is the avatar of a personal affirmation app that is brought to life after a lonely Sadie wishes upon a star.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 24th, 2022:

Three Songs for Benazir (2021) N – English – Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 25th, 2022:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N – English – Animation – Ada Twist, a young scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration, and friendship.

– English – Animation – Ada Twist, a young scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration, and friendship. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2021) N – English – Documentary – An insight into the life and career of one of the beautiful games’ most polarising figures, the Brazilian forward Neymar.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 26th, 2022:

The Sinner (Season 4) N – English – Anthology Crime-Drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 27th, 2022:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) N – Italian – Comedy – Two unsuspecting TV technicians happen upon a murder scene, but every attempt to remove themselves as suspects gets them deeper into trouble.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 28th, 2022:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (2021) N – English – Animation – Animated series based on the beloved mobile game.

– English – Animation – Animated series based on the beloved mobile game. Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N – Spanish – Crime Fantasy – The lives of two sisters are thrown into disarray when they discover a horrifying secret of their parents.

– Spanish – Crime Fantasy – The lives of two sisters are thrown into disarray when they discover a horrifying secret of their parents. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) N – English – Reality

– English – Reality Home Team (2021) N – English – Comedy – When Superbowl-winning coach Sean Payton is banned from coaching the New Orleans Saints, he instead coaches his son’s sixth-grade football team.

In From the Cold (Season 1) N – English – Crime Drama – Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

– English – Crime Drama – Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy. The Orbital Children (Part 1) N – Japanese – Anime – In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

– Japanese – Anime – In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Season 1) N – English – Comedy – Anna, a heartbroken woman finds a new lease on life when a handsome new neighbor moves in across the street. That is until she thinks she bore witness to a gruesome murder.

