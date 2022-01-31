With only 28 days of February, it’s going to be an exciting and jam packed month of new originals and licensed content on Netflix Canada.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2022:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 1st, 2022:

47 Ronin (2013) – Fantasy action starring Keanu Reeves.

– Fantasy action starring Keanu Reeves. American Reunion (2012) – American comedy that sees the return of Jim, Michelle, Kevin, Oz, and Stifler as they return to East Great Falls for their high school reunion.

– American comedy that sees the return of Jim, Michelle, Kevin, Oz, and Stifler as they return to East Great Falls for their high school reunion. Ask Me Anything (2014) – Drama starring Britt Robertson as Katie, a woman chronicling her gap year before starting college, only for her the pieces of her dark past begin to emerge.

– Drama starring Britt Robertson as Katie, a woman chronicling her gap year before starting college, only for her the pieces of her dark past begin to emerge. Brian Banks (2018) – Biographical drama about Brian Banks, whose dreams of playing in the NFL were dashed after being wrongfully convicted for a crime he never committed.

– Biographical drama about Brian Banks, whose dreams of playing in the NFL were dashed after being wrongfully convicted for a crime he never committed. Employee of the Month (2006) – Comedy starring Dane Cook as slacker employee Zack, who in order to win the affections of the beautiful Amy attempts to become the employee of the month,

– Comedy starring Dane Cook as slacker employee Zack, who in order to win the affections of the beautiful Amy attempts to become the employee of the month, Erin Brockovich (2000) – Academy Award-winning performance from Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich, the woman who almost single-handedly brought down a billion-dollar power company for polluting a town’s water supply.

– Academy Award-winning performance from Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich, the woman who almost single-handedly brought down a billion-dollar power company for polluting a town’s water supply. Final Destination 3 (2006) – Horror thriller that sees a new group of survivors narrowly escape certain death, only to be hunted down and die in horrifying and freaky accidents.

– Horror thriller that sees a new group of survivors narrowly escape certain death, only to be hunted down and die in horrifying and freaky accidents. From Prada to Nada (2011) – A Latin twist on the Jane Austen tale of Sense and Sensibility.

– A Latin twist on the Jane Austen tale of Sense and Sensibility. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N – Children’s pre-school series.

– Children’s pre-school series. Happy Gilmore (1996) – Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore, a rejected hockey player who uses his unorthodox skills to take on a golf competition in order to save his grandmother’s home.

Johnny English Reborn (2011) – Spy comedy starring Rowan Atkinson who reprises his role as the inept British secret agent Johnny English.

– Spy comedy starring Rowan Atkinson who reprises his role as the inept British secret agent Johnny English. Kicking & Screaming (2005) – Comedy starring Will Ferrel, whose over-competitive nature goes up against his equally competitive father as he coaches his son’s poor soccer team to victory.

– Comedy starring Will Ferrel, whose over-competitive nature goes up against his equally competitive father as he coaches his son’s poor soccer team to victory. Killer Elite (2011) – Action thriller starring Jason Statham and Robert De Niro.

– Action thriller starring Jason Statham and Robert De Niro. Letters to Juliet (2010) – Romantic drama starring Amanda Seyfried.

– Romantic drama starring Amanda Seyfried. Limitless (2010) – With the help of a mysterious pill, a struggling writer unlocks 100% of his brain’s ability. But while the pill brings him unprecendented success financially, it also brings him into a world fraught with danger.

– With the help of a mysterious pill, a struggling writer unlocks 100% of his brain’s ability. But while the pill brings him unprecendented success financially, it also brings him into a world fraught with danger. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N – Heartfelt tale based on the memoirs of Anne Frank’s friend Hannah Gosler.

– Heartfelt tale based on the memoirs of Anne Frank’s friend Hannah Gosler. Raising Dion (Season 2) N – As his powers grow stronger, Dion continues to learn what it means to be a hero.

Red Dragon (2002) – Edward Norton stars as retired FBI agent Will Graham, who after being forced out of retirement to catch the serial killer known as “The Tooth Fairy” must enlist the help of the cannibal Hannibal Lector, the man who forced him into retirement after a fatal encounter.

– Edward Norton stars as retired FBI agent Will Graham, who after being forced out of retirement to catch the serial killer known as “The Tooth Fairy” must enlist the help of the cannibal Hannibal Lector, the man who forced him into retirement after a fatal encounter. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) – Fairytale action sequel starring Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain.

– Fairytale action sequel starring Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain. The Scorpion King (2002) – The Mummy prequel starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

– The Mummy prequel starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Transporter 3 (2008) – Jason Statham returns as Frank Martin, who is forced to deliver the daughter of a Ukrainian government official from Marseilles to Odessa.

– Jason Statham returns as Frank Martin, who is forced to deliver the daughter of a Ukrainian government official from Marseilles to Odessa. Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) – Comedy centered around five struggling mothers who set aside their difference in order to become a support group for each other,

– Comedy centered around five struggling mothers who set aside their difference in order to become a support group for each other, United 93 (2006) – Harrowing tale of the United Flight 93, one of the two planes that were hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center.

– Harrowing tale of the United Flight 93, one of the two planes that were hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) – Comedy starring Martin Lawrence and Louis C.K.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 2nd, 2022:

Dark Desire (Season 2) N – Spanish language thriller about Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy, and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

– Spanish language thriller about Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy, and leads her to question the truth about those close to her. MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2) N – Steven Rinella travels the globe hunting amongst the diverse animals of the wildnress.

– Steven Rinella travels the globe hunting amongst the diverse animals of the wildnress. The Tinder Swindler (Season 1) N – Crime documentary about the man who committed fraud through the popular dating app Tinder, swindling millions of dollars away from single women.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 3rd, 2022:

Finding Ola (Season 1) N – Arabic language drama starring Hind Sabri as After a life-altering event, Ola Abd ElSabour embarks on a journey of self-discovery and deals with the challenges of a new reality.

– Arabic language drama starring Hind Sabri as After a life-altering event, Ola Abd ElSabour embarks on a journey of self-discovery and deals with the challenges of a new reality. Kid Cosmic (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series centred around a child whose dream comes true after he is granted superpowers by a cosmic stone of power.

– Children’s animated series centred around a child whose dream comes true after he is granted superpowers by a cosmic stone of power. Murderville (Season 1) N – An eccentric detective teams up with clueless celebrities to investigate a series of murders.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 4th, 2022:

Looop Lapeta (2022) N – Action comedy that sees Savi racee against the clock to save her boyfriends lifee after he loses cash from the mob.

– Action comedy that sees Savi racee against the clock to save her boyfriends lifee after he loses cash from the mob. Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N – Netflix’s hallmark-esque drama continues as three South Carolina women support each other through romance, career and family.

– Netflix’s hallmark-esque drama continues as three South Carolina women support each other through romance, career and family. Through My Window (2022) – Spanish romantic drama centred around Raquel, who after having a lifetime crush on her next-door neighbor finally develops into something more.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 6th, 2022:

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld (Season 1) – Japanese anime series continuing the adventures of Kirito and Asuna in the VR world.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 7th, 2022:

Finding You (2020) – Romantic drama starring Rose Reid.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 8th, 2022:

Child of Kamiari Month (2022) N – Japanese anime about Kanna, a 12-year-old girl who is a descendant of the gods, whose family was tasked with delivering the offerings from all over Japan to the Gods’ gathering in Izum. Kanna is now tasked with finishing the family mission, in the hope of seeing her dead mother at the end of her journey.

– Japanese anime about Kanna, a 12-year-old girl who is a descendant of the gods, whose family was tasked with delivering the offerings from all over Japan to the Gods’ gathering in Izum. Kanna is now tasked with finishing the family mission, in the hope of seeing her dead mother at the end of her journey. Love is Blind Japan (Season 1) N – Netflix’s most popular dating series returns and heads to the far east as a new group of hopeful singles meet, date, and and get engaged before even seeing what the other looks like.

– Netflix’s most popular dating series returns and heads to the far east as a new group of hopeful singles meet, date, and and get engaged before even seeing what the other looks like. Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N – Stand up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 9th, 2022:

Catching Killers (Season 2) N – Crime docuseries exploring the investigators behind the capture of some of America’s most infamous serial killers, and the chilling details behind the investigation.

– Crime docuseries exploring the investigators behind the capture of some of America’s most infamous serial killers, and the chilling details behind the investigation. Disenchantment (Part 4) N – The misadventures of Princes Bean, Luci the demon and Elfo the elf continue.

– The misadventures of Princes Bean, Luci the demon and Elfo the elf continue. Ideias à Venda (Season 1) N – Brazilian reality series that sees entrepreneurs pitcher their ideas to a panel of judges and a tough audience. But in order to win the R$200,000 they also have to win tough challanges.

– Brazilian reality series that sees entrepreneurs pitcher their ideas to a panel of judges and a tough audience. But in order to win the R$200,000 they also have to win tough challanges. Only Jokes Allowed (2022) N – South African stand-up series that sees 6 of South Africa’s top stand up comedians showcase their talent in short sets.

– South African stand-up series that sees 6 of South Africa’s top stand up comedians showcase their talent in short sets. The Privilege (2022) N – German horror centred around A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 10th, 2022:

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) – Underwater horror that sees two sisters facing off against the deadliest shark species when theye enter its territory in an ruined underwater city.

– Underwater horror that sees two sisters facing off against the deadliest shark species when theye enter its territory in an ruined underwater city. The Clovehitch Killer (2018) – Crime drama starring Dylan McDermott.

– Crime drama starring Dylan McDermott. The Farewell (2019) – Comedy starring Awkwafina, who is one of many grandchildren within a Chinese-American family that pulls out all the stops to schedule a wedding for a family gathering before their grandmother dies.

– Comedy starring Awkwafina, who is one of many grandchildren within a Chinese-American family that pulls out all the stops to schedule a wedding for a family gathering before their grandmother dies. Into the Wind (2022) N – Polish romantic drama.

– Polish romantic drama. Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) N – Portuguese family drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 11th, 2022:

Anne+: The Film (2021) N – Dutch drama centred around a lesbian university graduate who is preparing to leave Amsterdam for Montreal.

– Dutch drama centred around a lesbian university graduate who is preparing to leave Amsterdam for Montreal. Bigbug (2022) N – Sci-Fi comedy set in the year 2050, where A.I. is everywhere. But when an Andorid uprising threatens a suburban neighborhood, the will intentioned household robots keep them locked inside.

– Sci-Fi comedy set in the year 2050, where A.I. is everywhere. But when an Andorid uprising threatens a suburban neighborhood, the will intentioned household robots keep them locked inside. Inventing Anna (Season 1) N – Ozark star Julia Garner trades in Missouri for New York as she takes on the role of Anna Delvey, the instagram-legendary German heiress, who stole the hearts and money of New York’s social scene.

Love and Leashes (2022) N – Romantic comedy centered around two co-workers who enter a contract that begins a saucy romance based around slave/master fantasies.

– Romantic comedy centered around two co-workers who enter a contract that begins a saucy romance based around slave/master fantasies. Love Is Blind (Season 2) N – Romantic reality series that sees single but like minded individuals meet, date, and get engaged before even seeing each other in person.

– Romantic reality series that sees single but like minded individuals meet, date, and get engaged before even seeing each other in person. Tall Girl 2 (2022) N – As Jodi becomes increasingly popular in the school, her new found populariity begins to cause rift with those close to her.

– As Jodi becomes increasingly popular in the school, her new found populariity begins to cause rift with those close to her. Toy Boy (Season 2) N – When stripper Hugo is wrongfully convicted for a crime he did not commit, he set out to prove his innocence.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 12th, 2022:

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series starring Song Kang as a free spirited co-worker of a national weather service, where love is found in the most unlikeliest of places.

– New weekly K-Drama series starring Song Kang as a free spirited co-worker of a national weather service, where love is found in the most unlikeliest of places. Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 13th, 2022:

A Cinderella Story (2004) – Modern retelling of the classic Cinderella story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.

– Modern retelling of the classic Cinderella story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. Focus (2015) – Crime drama starring Suicide Squad alumni Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

– Crime drama starring Suicide Squad alumni Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Love & Basketball (2000) – Romantic sports drama starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps.

– Romantic sports drama starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. Tammy (2014) – Road trip comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as Tammy, a down on her luck woman who after getting fired from her job and discovering her husband has been cheating on her, decides to hit the road with her alcoholic grandmother.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 14th, 2022:

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N – When the faithfulness of her husband is called into question, the facade of a happy marriage begins to break down.

– When the faithfulness of her husband is called into question, the facade of a happy marriage begins to break down. Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N – Japanese romantic drama centred around 6 women of a luxury apartmant tower who end up crossing the line into fidelity.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 15th, 2022:

Ridley Jones (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 16th, 2022:

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Seson 1) N – A three part docuseries exploring the life and career of rapper Kanye West.

Secrets of Summer (Season 1) N – Spanish language family drama that sees Mexican athlete Steffi head to Argentina to take part in a wakeboarding competition, but secretly is she is there to uncover a family secret.

– Spanish language family drama that sees Mexican athlete Steffi head to Argentina to take part in a wakeboarding competition, but secretly is she is there to uncover a family secret. Swap Shop (Season 2) N – Seasoned collectors across Tenessee search across the state for bargains they can sell for lots of money.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 17th, 2022:

Erax (2022) N – family short that sees an Auntie and her neice accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures into the world.

– family short that sees an Auntie and her neice accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures into the world. Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N – Wu Assssins sequel that sees Kai Jin, a young chinatown chief get embroiled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of the ancient “Wu Xing” powers.

– Wu Assssins sequel that sees Kai Jin, a young chinatown chief get embroiled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of the ancient “Wu Xing” powers. Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N – World War 2 short about a boy with limb difference who makes the decision to run away from the Nazis, or be killed.

– World War 2 short about a boy with limb difference who makes the decision to run away from the Nazis, or be killed. Heart Shot (2022) N – Short Movie.

– Short Movie. Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

– Stand-Up comedy special. Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (Season 1) N – Sequel to Netflix’s first Young Wallander series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 18th, 2022:

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) N – Cartoon adaptation of the smashit video game Cuphead, that follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman.

– Cartoon adaptation of the smashit video game Cuphead, that follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N – Crime docuseries centered around the the two catastrophic Boeing crashes within months of each other.

– Crime docuseries centered around the the two catastrophic Boeing crashes within months of each other. Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N – Animated comedy that sees the raving rabbids on a mission of a lifetime to Mars.

– Animated comedy that sees the raving rabbids on a mission of a lifetime to Mars. Space Force (Season 2) N – Steve Carell returns to reprise his role as General Naird, as he tries to leead his endearing crew to prove to the US government that the Space Force is worth keeping around.

– Steve Carell returns to reprise his role as General Naird, as he tries to leead his endearing crew to prove to the US government that the Space Force is worth keeping around. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – Director horror sequel to the 1974 classic that terrified a generation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 20th, 2022:

Don’t Kill Me (2022) N – Italian romantic horror that sees a young woman die of a drug overdose only to be resuscitated alone and discover that in order to stay alive she must consume humans.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 22nd, 2022:

Cat Burglar (Season 1) N – The creators of Black Mirror put meerge classic cartoon craziness and an interactive quiz together.

– The creators of Black Mirror put meerge classic cartoon craziness and an interactive quiz together. The Misfits (2021) – adventure thriller starring Pierce Brosnan.

– adventure thriller starring Pierce Brosnan. RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022) N – Nascar documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 23rd, 2022:

UFO (2022) N – When musicin Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, dissaproving family and tragedy obstructs their pathway to love.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 24th, 2022:

Karma’s World Music Videos (2022) N – Children’s animated musical short.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 25th, 2022:

Back to 15 (Season 1) N – Now a thirty-something adult, Anita travels back in time to her 15-year-old self nd begins meddling with everyone’s lives.

– Now a thirty-something adult, Anita travels back in time to her 15-year-old self nd begins meddling with everyone’s lives. Merlí. Sapere Aude (Seaon 1) N – Spanish language drama.

– Spanish language drama. Restless (2022) N – After going through extreme lengths to cover up an accident, a cop’s life spirals out of control when he begins to receive threats from an unknown witness.

– After going through extreme lengths to cover up an accident, a cop’s life spirals out of control when he begins to receive threats from an unknown witness. Scoob (2020) – Fun filled animated adventure that sees Mystery Inc. attempt to stop a plot to unleash the hell hound Cerberus upon the world.

– Fun filled animated adventure that sees Mystery Inc. attempt to stop a plot to unleash the hell hound Cerberus upon the world. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) N – Tyler Perry once again put on the dress of Madea who is putting up with no nonsene over her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

– Tyler Perry once again put on the dress of Madea who is putting up with no nonsene over her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Vicky and Her Mystery (2021) N – After the death of her mother, Victoria, who at 8-years-old bonds with a puppy of unknown origin on her family’s isolated farm.

– After the death of her mother, Victoria, who at 8-years-old bonds with a puppy of unknown origin on her family’s isolated farm. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) N – The sewuel to the history channel’s beloved Viking series that takes place 100 years after the adventures of Ivar the Boneless and Bjorn Ironside.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 26th, 2022:

Bombshell (2019) – Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star as some of the real life women of Fox News, who take Fox News founder, Roger Alies to court over sexual harrassment.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 28th, 2022:

My Wonderful Life (2021) N – Polish romantic comedy.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in February 2022? Let us know in the comments below!