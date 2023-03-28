What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com in April 2023

Netflix’s DVD platform, which operates solely in the United States, is bringing the heat this April with significant new movie releases ranging from Cocaine Bear to Jesus Revolution. Here’s the complete rundown of what’s headed to Netflix DVD.com in April 2023.

First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in April 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on April 4th

Confess, Fletch (2022) – Jon Hamm headlines this movie about a man becoming the prime suspect in a murder case. Directed by Greg Mottola.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on April 11th

Infinity Pool (2023) – Sci-fi horror about a couple vacationing on an isolated island resort but their time away is disrupted by a mysterious Gabi. Stars Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on April 18th

Cocaine Bear (2023) – Elizabeth Banks directs this batshit crazy comedy very very loosely based on a true story. As the name suggests, it’s about a bear who stumbles upon a small batch of cocaine.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) – The final entry in the Warner Bros. romantic comedy franchise starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com on April 25th

His Dark Materials (Season 3) – HBO and the BBC’s final season of the fantasy series adaptation starring Dafne Keen.

– HBO and the BBC’s final season of the fantasy series adaptation starring Dafne Keen. Jesus Revolution (2023) – Drama set in the 1970s about a teenager searching for all the right things in all the wrong places until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a preacher.

Triangle of Sadness (2022) – Comedy drama from director Ruben Östlund. A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged, alcoholic captain.

First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May 2023

Here’s a sneak peek at two movies that will drop onto Netflix’s DVD platform on May 2nd, 2023.

Champions (2023) – Woody Harrelson comedy movie about a minor league basketball coach forced to train a Special Olympics team.

– Woody Harrelson comedy movie about a minor league basketball coach forced to train a Special Olympics team. 80 for Brady (2023) – Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda of Grace and Frankie fame alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field stan for NFL legend, Tom Brady.

What will you be checking out on Netflix DVD in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.