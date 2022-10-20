What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com in November 2022

Netflix’s DVD service that operates in the US will be releasing some of the biggest movies to release over the summer throughout November 2022. Here’s your look at all the new DVDs, Blu-rays and boxsets available to rent throughout the month.

Speaking of Netflix DVDs, in case you missed it, we published their 150 most rented horror/classic horror and monster movies for the Halloween season.

While we didn’t cover what’s new on Netflix DVD in October 2022, titles like Bullet Train, Titans season 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, Nope, The Invitation, Mack & Rita, and Bodies Bodies Bodies all joined the rental service.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 1st

Dark Winds (Season 1) – AMERICAN MOVIE CLASSICS (AMC) – Graham Roland’s crime thriller about two police officers in the 1970s.

– HBO – The first two seasons in a single boxset of the Zendaya teen drama. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. – FOCUS FEATURES – Comedy starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown about a huge scandal that engulfs a Southern Baptist Mega Chruch.

– IFC FILMS – Sci-fi space movie that sees the Earth covered in a toxic fog. Top Gun: Maverick – PARAMOUNT HOME VIDEO – Tom Cruise’s return to the role of Maverick in the movie that rocked the box office in 2022.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 8th

A Discovery of Witches (Season 3) – AMERICAN MOVIE CLASSICS (AMC) – Fantasy drama starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

– SABAN FILMS – Thriller about a widowed father and his daughter are taken hostage. I Love My Dad – MAGNOLIA PICTURES – Patton Oswalt stars in this comedy about a father who catfishes his son to reconnect with him.

– MUSIC BOX FILMS – French romance movie about the rise and the fall of a young man in Paris who dreamed to be a writer and became a journalist. She Will – IFC FILMS – Horror from director Charlotte Colbert about an aging film star who is recovering from surgery in a haunted Scottish countryside.

– SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES – Antonio Banderas stars in this action crime drama. The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX – Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Released in the Criterion collection.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 15th

Both Sides of the Blade – IFC FILMS – Romance thriller out of France.

– MGM/UA – Based on the short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, this fantasy romance stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Moonage Daydream – NEON – Documentary on David Bowie.

– PARAMOUNT HOME VIDEO – Bryan Cranston stars in this biopic on the true story of a couple who find a way to win the lottery. Gigi & Nate – ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS – Family drama about a man who becomes quadriplegic after an accident but finds a love for life after adopting a capuchin monkey.

– ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS – Family drama about a man who becomes quadriplegic after an accident but finds a love for life after adopting a capuchin monkey. Pearl – A24 – Horror from director Ti West. Backstory on how Pearl became the person she was.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 22nd

The Good House – ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS – Sigourney Weaver stars in this comedy about a realtor who hooks up with an old flame. Based on Ann Leary’s The Good House.

– IFC FILMS – Horror from Hanna Bergholm about a young girl who discovers a strange egg. Bros – UNIVERSAL PICTURES – Billy Eichner’s LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 29th

Emily the Criminal – ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS – Aubrey Plaza stars in this crime thriller.

– PARAMOUNT TELEVISION – Paramount+ Original movie about the making of the 1972 movie, The Godfather. Westworld: Season 4 – HOME BOX OFFICE (HBO) – The most recent season of the HBO sci-fi series.

What are you going to be renting on Netflix DVD in November? Let us know in the comments.