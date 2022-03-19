If you’re in the United States, you can still take advantage of Netflix’s DVD rental platform known as DVD.com. Once again, April 2022 will see a number of high-profile releases on the platform making it a perfect companion to Netflix’s streaming service. Here’s everything coming up.

If you’re specifically looking for the streaming releases on Netflix for April 2022, we’re listing them separately.

Missed any of the previous Netflix DVD additions? You can go back and look at the bumper list of releases for February and March 2022 here.

Most Popular Movie and Boxset Rentals on Netflix DVD

Thanks to Netflix’s DVD blog, we’re able to bring you the most popular movie rentals of March 2022:

Most Rented Movies on Netflix DVD

House of Gucci No Time to Die Ghostbusters: Afterlife King Richard The French Dispatch Jungle Cruise Dune Venom: Let There Be Carnage The Last Duel Free Guy

Most Rented TV Boxsets on Netflix DVD

Yellowstone: Season 1 Succession: Season 1 Mare of Easttown: Season 1 The Stand: Season 1 Mystery Road: Season 1

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in April 2022

Note: New Netflix DVD releases drop on Tuesdays. Netflix’s DVD service is only available in the United States.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 5th

CSI: Vegas (Season 1) – The first boxset for the brand new CBS spin-off of CSI.

– The first boxset for the brand new CBS spin-off of CSI. Jockey – Directed by Clint Bentley, this sports drama follows an aging jockey aiming for one last championship.

– Directed by Clint Bentley, this sports drama follows an aging jockey aiming for one last championship. Last Survivors – Sci-fi thriller about a father and son living off-grid who meet someone that may throw off their plan.

– Sci-fi thriller about a father and son living off-grid who meet someone that may throw off their plan. Parallel Mothers – Released as a Netflix Original in select regions, this Sony movie starring Penélope Cruz lands on Netflix DVD. About two mothers who give birth on the same day.

– Released as a Netflix Original in select regions, this Sony movie starring Penélope Cruz lands on Netflix DVD. About two mothers who give birth on the same day. Scream – The newly rebooted Scream that did wonders at the box office. Set 25 years after the events of the first movie.

– The newly rebooted Scream that did wonders at the box office. Set 25 years after the events of the first movie. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4) – The most recent season of Hulu’s top-tier show.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 12th

C’mon C’mon – From A24, this black and white movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman. About a radio journalist on a road trip with his nephew.

– From A24, this black and white movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman. About a radio journalist on a road trip with his nephew. Spider-Man: No Way Home – One of the top-grossing movies of all time unites three generations of Spider-Man.

– One of the top-grossing movies of all time unites three generations of Spider-Man. West Side Story – Steven Spielberg’s modern and critically acclaimed reimagining of the classic tale. Nominated for 7 Oscars.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 19th

Cyrano – Peter Dinklage stars in this period-drama musical directed by Joe Wright.

– Peter Dinklage stars in this period-drama musical directed by Joe Wright. Nightmare Alley – Guillermo del Toro’s excellent crime thriller starring Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette and Cate Blanchett.

– Guillermo del Toro’s excellent crime thriller starring Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette and Cate Blanchett. The Humans – From A24, this drama is based on the play by Stephen Karam. Stars Richard Jenkin, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun.

– From A24, this drama is based on the play by Stephen Karam. Stars Richard Jenkin, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun. The King’s Daughter – From Universal, this family adventure movie stars Pierce Brosnan. About a King’s quest for immortality to steal a mermaid’s life force.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on April 26th

Gasoline Alley – A phone-in performance from Bruce Willis in this action thriller.

– A phone-in performance from Bruce Willis in this action thriller. Moonfall – Sci-fi movie starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. About a mysterious force that knocks the moon from its orbit.

– Sci-fi movie starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. About a mysterious force that knocks the moon from its orbit. Licorice Pizza – From MGM, this movie has been nominated for three Oscars and comes from writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson. About a first love relationship in the early 1970s.

