What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in August 2021

August is going to start to see a bit of a pickup in new DVD releases as we begin to get some of the first movies to brave showing in theaters now available. Here’s what’s currently set to come to Netflix DVD in August 2021 (and a few late July 2021 releases).

We should also mention Netflix’s DVD platform is currently supporting Feeding America, a charity that helps those at risk of hunger. All you have to do to take part is opt-in.

Most Rented Titles in July 2021

According to the Inside the Envelope blog, here’s the most requested titles in July 2021 as of July 21st:

Most Popular Movie Rentals

Nobody Nomadland News of the World Minari The Father Promising Young Woman The Marksman Greenland The Courier

Most Popular Boxset Rentals

Yellowstone Jamestown Mr. Mercedes Titans The Sopranos

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD

Coming to Netflix DVD on July 27th

A Quiet Place Part II – Thrillers

Every Breath You Take – Thrillers

Keeping Faith: Series 3 – TV Shows

Midnight in the Switchgrass – Thrillers

The Birthday Cake – Thrillers

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 3rd

Final Account – Documentary

Here Today – Comedy

Those Who Wish Me Dead – Thrillers

Under the Stadium Lights – Drama

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 10th

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally – Drama

Finding You – Romance

Profile – Thrillers

Queen Bees – Comedy

The Misfits – Action & Adventure

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 17th

A Discovery of Witches: Season 2 – TV Shows

Blue Bloods: Season 11 – TV Shows

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – Action & Adventure

Riders of Justice – Comedy

Rogue Hostage – Action & Adventure

The Water Man – Children & Family

Coming to Netflix DVD on August 24th

Lansky – Drama

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12 – TV Shows

Peter Rabbit 2 – Children & Family