What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in August 2021

August is going to start to see a bit of a pickup in new DVD releases as we begin to get some of the first movies to brave showing in theaters now available. Here’s what’s currently set to come to Netflix DVD in August 2021 (and a few late July 2021 releases).
If you missed any of the additions over the past couple of months, check out our preview of what’s come to Netflix’s DVD platform in June and July 2021.
We should also mention Netflix’s DVD platform is currently supporting Feeding America, a charity that helps those at risk of hunger. All you have to do to take part is opt-in.
Most Rented Titles in July 2021
According to the Inside the Envelope blog, here’s the most requested titles in July 2021 as of July 21st:
Most Popular Movie Rentals
- Nobody
- Nomadland
- News of the World
- Minari
- The Father
- Promising Young Woman
- The Marksman
- Greenland
- The Courier
Most Popular Boxset Rentals
- Yellowstone
- Jamestown
- Mr. Mercedes
- Titans
- The Sopranos
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD
Coming to Netflix DVD on July 27th
- A Quiet Place Part II – Thrillers
- Every Breath You Take – Thrillers
- Keeping Faith: Series 3 – TV Shows
- Midnight in the Switchgrass – Thrillers
- The Birthday Cake – Thrillers
Coming to Netflix DVD on August 3rd
- Final Account – Documentary
- Here Today – Comedy
- Those Who Wish Me Dead – Thrillers
- Under the Stadium Lights – Drama
Coming to Netflix DVD on August 10th
- American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally – Drama
- Finding You – Romance
- Profile – Thrillers
- Queen Bees – Comedy
- The Misfits – Action & Adventure
Coming to Netflix DVD on August 17th
- A Discovery of Witches: Season 2 – TV Shows
- Blue Bloods: Season 11 – TV Shows
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – Action & Adventure
- Riders of Justice – Comedy
- Rogue Hostage – Action & Adventure
- The Water Man – Children & Family
Coming to Netflix DVD on August 24th
- Lansky – Drama
- NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12 – TV Shows
- Peter Rabbit 2 – Children & Family
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – Horror