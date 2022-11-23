What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in December 2022

It’s time to review all the Netflix DVD releases coming in December 2022. This list includes all the new DVDs, Blurays, and Boxsets available to rent on Netflix’s US-based DVD releases.

In the runup to Christmas, Netflix’s DVD slate is a little smaller than prior months but stacked with some of the year’s biggest series, such as the final season of Better Call Saul and the new Game of Thrones prequel series.

Netflix DVD.com operates exclusively in the United States and is not connected to the streaming service.

Missed any of the November 2022 DVD releases? You missed titles like Top Gun: Maverick, Don’t Worry Darling, and Power of the Dog.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix DVD in December 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 6th

Better Call Saul (Season 6) – The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk which has yet to hit Netflix US streaming.

– The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk which has yet to hit Netflix US streaming. Clerks III – Kevin Smith writes, directs, and stars in this comedy entry that sees the return of Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob.

– Kevin Smith writes, directs, and stars in this comedy entry that sees the return of Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob. Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4) – The most recent season of the flagship Paramount+ series and one of the many entries in the current generation of Star Trek shows.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 13th

And Just Like That… (Season 1) – HBO Max romantic comedy series created by Darren Star, originally designed to be a miniseries but has now been renewed. Serves as the Sex and the City sequel series.

– HBO Max romantic comedy series created by Darren Star, originally designed to be a miniseries but has now been renewed. Serves as the Sex and the City sequel series. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – Shawn Mendes voices a crocodile in this family movie where he’s moved to New York City.

– Shawn Mendes voices a crocodile in this family movie where he’s moved to New York City. Resurrection – IFC Films horror that debuted on Shudder about a woman who has her life in order, but when David returns, her life is flipped upside down.

– IFC Films horror that debuted on Shudder about a woman who has her life in order, but when David returns, her life is flipped upside down. Smile – The viral horror movie from Paramount about a doctor experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain.

– The viral horror movie from Paramount about a doctor experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. The Velvet Underground – Documentary on the influential rock and roll band.

– Documentary on the influential rock and roll band. The Woman King – Viola Davis stars in this historical action movie from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Inspired by the true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey.

– Viola Davis stars in this historical action movie from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Inspired by the true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey. Ticket to Paradise – George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this romantic comedy where a divorced couple looking to stop their daughter from following in their footsteps.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 20th

House of the Dragon (Season 1) – The prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

– The prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. TÁR – Focus Features movie starring Cate Blanchett about one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra, Lydia Tár.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 27th

Halloween Ends – Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga climaxes in the final installment of this trilogy which debuted in theaters and Peacock in October 2022.

What will you be renting on Netflix DVD.com in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.