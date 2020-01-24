What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in February 2020

February 2020 is set to see some of the best movies from 2019 hitting the DVD rental service as well as a few other gems in the mix for good measure.

In case you missed any of the January 2020 new additions we’d advise you to head back and check them out. You missed the new Zombieland movie, Parasite (which is securing all the big awards) and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Ford Vs. Ferrari (2019)

Netflix DVD Release Date: February 11th

This movie comes from 20th Century Fox and is about the epic battle that took place during Le Mans 1966.

It stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and both critics and audiences thought it was superb.

Ford Vs. Ferrari was one of my personal favorites of the year and if you have a good sound system crank it up when watching this.

Fleabag (Season 1)

Netflix DVD Release Date: February 11th

If you’ve been unable to catch Fleabag thus far, now is the perfect opportunity. It stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge who plays the role of a woman trying to cope with a recent tragedy and navigating life in 21st Century London.

If you’d prefer to stream the series, sadly, it’s not on Netflix as the domestic streaming rights were bought up by Amazon.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Netflix DVD Release Date: February 11th

The big Disney release of the month is the sequel featuring Angelina Jolie that is Maleficient.

In the new movie, we see Maleficent and her goddaughter find the meaning of their world coming into question.

Knives Out (2019)

Netflix DVD Release Date: February 11th

It felt like Rian Johnson had a point to prove going into Knives Out after the cloud hanging over his head after The Last Jedi.

It’s safe to say, however, that this movie absolutely knocks it out of the park. The murder mystery movie hits all the right notes with a fantastic ensemble cast that’s incredibly enjoyable. Don’t miss this.

For those unaware, Netflix’s DVD platform (known now as DVD.com) is a video rental platform that serves the US exclusively. Through multiple plans you can rent some of the biggest blockbusters and boxsets of all time. Netflix DVD also has an excellent blog which includes recent entries such as the most rented Martin Scorsese Films.

Now let’s move onto the full list of what’s coming to Netflix DVD in February 2020 and as a reminder, new releases come every Tuesday.

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Grand Isle (2019)

Keeping Faith: Series 2

Last Christmas (2019)

Masterpiece: Sanditon

Perfect

Playing with Fire (2019)

Serendipity

The Good Liar (2019)

The House That Jack Built

The Nightingale (2018)

Trauma Center (2019)

Villains (2019)

Waves (2019)

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 11th

First Love (2019)

Fleabag: Season 1

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Roma (2019)

The Great War (2019)

Wild Nights with Emily (2018)

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 19th

21 Bridges (2019)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

By the Grace of God (2019)

Disturbing the Peace (2019)

Frankie (2019)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Midway (2019)

Scandalous (2019)

Snatchers (2019)

The Twilight Zone: Season 1

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 25th

Color Out of Space (2019)

End of the Century (2019)

Give Me Liberty (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

Synonyms (2019)

Here’s a quick preview of what’s coming to Netflix DVD in March 2020. Highlights currently include Uncut Gems, Titans season 2 boxset, Spies in Disguise and the latest Charlie’s Angels.