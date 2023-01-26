What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com in February 2023

Welcome along to another look forward at all the new movies and boxsets you’ll be able to rent from Netflix’s DVD.com service in February 2023 (and a few in March 2023).

As a reminder, Netflix’s DVD.com service is only available in the United States. It offers an unrivaled selection of new movies, hard-to-find classics, and premium TV starting from $9.99 a month.

New releases become available on Netflix DVD.com every Tuesday.

Full List of What’s Coming to DVD.com in February 2023

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 7th

Spoiler Alert (2022) – Focus Features – Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field star in Spoiler Alert, a romance drama which comes from the director of The Big Sick.

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 14th

Decision to Leave / Heojil kyolshim (2022) – MUBI – Korean crime mystery about a detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains.

– MUBI – Korean crime mystery about a detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains. House Party (2023) – Warner Bros. Pictures – Described as a remix of the ’90s comedy starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole.

– Warner Bros. Pictures – Described as a remix of the ’90s comedy starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole. The Fabelmans (2022) – Universal Pictures – Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated movie about a young filmmaker dreaming of making it big.

– Universal Pictures – Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated movie about a young filmmaker dreaming of making it big. The Menu (2022) – Searchlight Pictures – Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor Joy star in this thriller set at an exclusive restaurant.

Coming to Netflix DVD on February 28th

Devotion (2022) – Sony Pictures Entertainment – Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star in this historical war drama set during America’s forgotten war.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – DreamWorks / Universal Pictures – The sequel to the first Puss in Boots movie which itself is a spin-off to the Shrek franchise.

Early Preview of What’s Coming to DVD.com in March 2023

Given the small lineup planned for February, we’ve also got some early titles set to

Coming to DVD.com on March 7th

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – Disney – Marvel’s Oscar-nominated sequel to Black Panther.

– Disney – Marvel’s Oscar-nominated sequel to Black Panther. Women Talking (2022) – MGM / United Artists – Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated drama about the women of an isolated religious community grappling with reconciling with the reality of their faith.

Full List of Oscar Nominations DVDs Available

Given that we just got the 95th annual Oscar nominations, you may want to give each nominee a watch. Of course, nine titles that received nominations are available streaming on Netflix, but a number won’t be available on Netflix streaming.

In which case, here are all the nominated movies that are available on Netflix’s DVD.com service:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (available from March 7th)

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Tar

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmens

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

In addition, Netflix DVD.com launched a Best Picture Through the Decades collection with rentals available for best picture winners over the past few decades.

What are you looking forward to renting on Netflix DVD in February 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.