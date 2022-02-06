Welcome to your rundown of what’s set to hit Netflix’s DVD.com platform in both February and March 2022. We’ve got all the new DVD and Bluray movie releases listed plus all the new boxsets coming to Netflix DVD too.

If you missed any of the new DVDs in January 2022, check out that list here and also we had extended coverage of Netflix’s DVD platform back in December with a list of the most rented titles in 2021.

What’s Popular on Netflix DVD

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, let’s take a look at what’s currently occupying the trending charts as of early February 2022.

Most Rented Movies on Netflix DVD

No Time to Die The French Dispatch Jungle Cruise Dune Venom: Let There Be Carnage Stillwater Free Guy Black Widow Wrath of Man The Last Duel

Most Rented Boxsets on Netflix DVD

Mare of Easttown: Season 1 The Stand: Season 1 Yellowstone: Season 1 Succession: Season 1 Mystery Road: Season 1

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in February and March 2022

Note: New Netflix DVD releases drop on Tuesdays. Netflix’s DVD service is only available in the United States.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on February 8th

King Richard (2021) – Warner Brothers movie starring Will Smith about how Richard Williams trained his two daughters who are now tennis superstars.

– Warner Brothers movie starring Will Smith about how Richard Williams trained his two daughters who are now tennis superstars. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) – Witness the beginning of the outbreak. Starring Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario and Tom Hopper.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on February 15th

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021) – International comedy-drama about a school teacher finding her career potentially int he toilet after a sex tape is leaked onto the internet.

– International comedy-drama about a school teacher finding her career potentially int he toilet after a sex tape is leaked onto the internet. Julia (2021) – Sony Pictures Classic documentary on cooking host Julia Child.

– Sony Pictures Classic documentary on cooking host Julia Child. Monday (2020) – IFC Films drama starring Marvel’s Sebastian Stan. About a weekend fling that may or may not fizzle out by the time Monday rolls around.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on February 23rd

American Underdog (2021) – Zachary Levi stars in this Lionsgate movie about NFL quarterback Kurt Warner who become an American hero.

– Zachary Levi stars in this Lionsgate movie about NFL quarterback Kurt Warner who become an American hero. House of Gucci (2021) – Ridley Scott’s controversial biopic on the Gucci family starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Mario impersonator, Jared Leto.

– Ridley Scott’s controversial biopic on the Gucci family starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Mario impersonator, Jared Leto. The 355 (2022) – The all-female action thriller starring Jessica Chastain.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on March 1st

Belfast (2021) – Hotly tipped for awards season, this biopic focuses on a young boy growing up during the Belfast troubles in the late 1960s.

– Hotly tipped for awards season, this biopic focuses on a young boy growing up during the Belfast troubles in the late 1960s. Manhunt (Season 2 The Night Stalker) – British crime drama boxset starring Martin Clunes.

– British crime drama boxset starring Martin Clunes. National Champions (2021) – J.K. Simmons headlines this sports drama following a strike just before a big game that demands for fair compensation for student-athletes.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on March 8th

A Journal for Jordan (2021) – Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams star in this drama from Sony Pictures.

– Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams star in this drama from Sony Pictures. Agnes (2021) – Horror about a demonic possession taking place at a religious convent among the nuns. Directed by Mickey Reece.

– Horror about a demonic possession taking place at a religious convent among the nuns. Directed by Mickey Reece. Coming 2 America (2021) – Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem in this Amazon Prime Original movie.

– Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem in this Amazon Prime Original movie. Encanto (2021) – Disney’s animated feature film that’s hotly tipped for best animation categories at various award shows in 2022.

– Disney’s animated feature film that’s hotly tipped for best animation categories at various award shows in 2022. Redeeming Love (2022) – Universal drama based on the novel by Francine Rivers. About a woman who grew up not being able to trust anyone after being sold into prostitution.

– Universal drama based on the novel by Francine Rivers. About a woman who grew up not being able to trust anyone after being sold into prostitution. Silent Night (2021) – Comedy starring Keira Knightley.

– Comedy starring Keira Knightley. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021) – Searchlight Pictures presents this documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

– Searchlight Pictures presents this documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – The controversial fourth entry in the Matrix franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

– The controversial fourth entry in the Matrix franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Yellowstone (Season 4) – The hit Paramount Channel series latest season hits Netflix DVD.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on March 15th

Eternals (2021) – Marvel’s big 2021 movie featuring a new breed of superheroes.

– Marvel’s big 2021 movie featuring a new breed of superheroes. John and the Hole (2021) – Horror thriller that follows a boy that holds his family captive in a hole.

– Horror thriller that follows a boy that holds his family captive in a hole. Red Rocket (2021) – A24 comedy movie about a washed-up pron star who returns home to Texas.

– A24 comedy movie about a washed-up pron star who returns home to Texas. Vikings (Season 6: Vol. 2) – The final boxset of Vikings.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on March 22nd

Dexter: New Blood (Limited Series Boxset) – The return of Dexter Morgan in this Showtime revival series.

– The return of Dexter Morgan in this Showtime revival series. The King’s Man (2021) – Millarworld adaptation of the origin story of the Kings Man organisation.

Will you be checking out any of these new releases on Netflix DVD? Let us know down below and if you’re looking for new Netflix streaming releases, head on over to our respective previews for February and March here.