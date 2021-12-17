A new year brings some of the biggest movies of 2021 to Netflix’s DVD service that operates in the United States. Below is a preliminary list of everything scheduled to come to Netflix’s DVD rental platform called DVD.com throughout January 2022.

Netflix’s DVD service continues to operate into 2022 with the service now having shipped over 5 billion DVDs since it began operating in 1998. They ship to every ZIP code in the United States and according to a recent blog post, have used 150,000 gallons of red ink on their envelopes.

If you missed any of the new DVD releases on Netflix DVD throughout November and December 2021, head back to our roundup of those here.

Most Popular Netflix DVD Rentals in December 2021

Before we dive into the new DVD releases, here’s what have been the most rented movies and boxsets in December 2021 according to the Netflix DVD blog.

Most Rented Movies

Stillwater Black Widow Old Nomadland News of the World Nobody Respect Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard A Quiet Place Part II Pig

Most Rented Boxsets

The Undoing: Season 1 The Stand: Season 1 Vikings: Season 1 Sopranos: Season 1 Father Brown: Season 1

List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in January 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on January 4th

Black Friday – Comedy horror starring Bruce Campbell about a group of toy store employees going up against parasitic shoppers.

– Comedy horror starring Bruce Campbell about a group of toy store employees going up against parasitic shoppers. Ida Red – Melissa Leo, Josh Hartnett and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller about a woman with a terminal illness who turns to her son to help her regain her freedom after being incarcerated.

– Melissa Leo, Josh Hartnett and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller about a woman with a terminal illness who turns to her son to help her regain her freedom after being incarcerated. Ron’s Gone Wrong – Animated comedy feature film about an awkward middle-schooler who goes on adventures with his digital-connected device.

– Animated comedy feature film about an awkward middle-schooler who goes on adventures with his digital-connected device. The Djinn – Horror thriller about a mute boy trapped in an apartment with a sinister monster.

– Horror thriller about a mute boy trapped in an apartment with a sinister monster. Zeros and Ones – Ethan Hawke headlines this Lionsgate action movie about a US soldier station in Rome when the Vatican is blown up.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on January 11th

Billions: Season 5 – The penultimate season of the Showtime series.

– The penultimate season of the Showtime series. Dune – The sci-fi epic from Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa.

– The sci-fi epic from Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa. Halloween Kills – Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continue their cat and mouse game in this next entry of the Halloween franchise. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

– Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continue their cat and mouse game in this next entry of the Halloween franchise. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Mass – Fran Kran directs this Bleecker Street Media movie set after a violent tragedy that affects lives in different ways.

– Fran Kran directs this Bleecker Street Media movie set after a violent tragedy that affects lives in different ways. MLK/FBI – Documentary using the newly declassified files which details the FBI surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr.

– Documentary using the newly declassified files which details the FBI surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. Spencer – Steven Knight writes this biopic on the late Diana Spencer played by Kristen Stewart.

– Steven Knight writes this biopic on the late Diana Spencer played by Kristen Stewart. The Last Duel – Ridley Scott directs this excellent historical drama with King Charles VI declaring that a duel will settle a dispute between a knight and a squire. Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Cromer star.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on January 18th

Last Night in Soho – Edgar Wright directs this mystery horror about a fashion designer living in London being able to travel back to the 1960s.

– Edgar Wright directs this mystery horror about a fashion designer living in London being able to travel back to the 1960s. The Addams Family 2 – Animated feature film sequel where the Addams get tangled into more adventures.

– Animated feature film sequel where the Addams get tangled into more adventures. The Dry – Eric Bana plays Aaron Falk returning home for a funeral which opens up old wounds.

– Eric Bana plays Aaron Falk returning home for a funeral which opens up old wounds. Time – Amazon Prime Video documentary by Garrett Bradley.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on January 25th

Moffie – A young man in 1981 South Africa must complete his brutal and racist two years of compulsory military service while desperately maintaining the secrecy of his homosexuality.

– A young man in 1981 South Africa must complete his brutal and racist two years of compulsory military service while desperately maintaining the secrecy of his homosexuality. The French Dispatch – Big ensemble cast comes together for this Searchlight Pictures movie from Wes Anderson.

What will you be checking out on Netflix DVD in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.