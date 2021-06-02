What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June and July 2021

It’s been a while since we last updated you on the latest releases for Netflix’s DVD subscription service but we’re back today for a packed June and July 2021 release schedule. Here’s everything coming to Netflix DVD in June and July 2021.
As theatrical releases have been few and far between, Netflix’s DVD library hasn’t grown at its usual pace. However, we’re starting to see some of the titles that got PVOD or day and date releases on rival streamers come to Netflix DVD.
Just a quick note, we’ll be listing the Netflix DVD posts via the coming soon section from here on out.
Let’s take a peek at what’s coming to Netflix DVD and what’s currently trending too!
Most Popular DVD Rentals on Netflix in June 2021
The Netflix DVD blog features tons of recommendations on what your next rental should be but it’s also host to a list of the most popular movies and TV shows currently. Here’s that list updated for June 2021.
Most Popular Movies
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Greenland
- Mulan
- 55 Steps
- Unhinged
- Another Round
Most Popular TV Shows
- Yellowstone: Season 2
- Jamestown: Seasons 1 & 2
- The Good Fight: Season 4
- Mr. Mercedes: Season 1
- Titans: Season 1
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June & July 2021
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 2nd
- Boogie – Drama
- Endangered Species – Thriller
- The Courier – Thriller
- The Vault – Action & Adventure
- The World to Come – Drama
- Trigger Point – Action & Adventure
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 8th
- Assault on VA-33 – Action & Adventure
- Better Days – Drama
- City of Lies – Thriller
- Flashback – Thriller
- The Lovebirds – Comedy
- Voyagers – Sci-fi & Fantasy
- Zeroville – Comedy
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 15th
- French Exit – Comedy
- Godzilla vs. Kong – Sci-fi & Fantasy
- Kindred – Thriller
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Children
- SAS: Red Notice – Action & Adventure
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 22nd
- Georgetown – Drama
- Hunter Hunter – Horror
- Night of the Sicario – Thriller
- Nobody – Action & Adventure
- The Unholy – Horror
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 29th
- Percy vs Goliath – Drama
- Stardust – Drama
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 6th
- Locked In – Thriller
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 13th
- Mortal Kombat – Sci-fi and Fantasy
- No Man’s Land – Drama
- The Night – Horror
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – Children
What are you looking forward to renting on Netflix DVD over the next couple of months? Let us know in the comments.