What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June and July 2021

It’s been a while since we last updated you on the latest releases for Netflix’s DVD subscription service but we’re back today for a packed June and July 2021 release schedule. Here’s everything coming to Netflix DVD in June and July 2021.

As theatrical releases have been few and far between, Netflix’s DVD library hasn’t grown at its usual pace. However, we’re starting to see some of the titles that got PVOD or day and date releases on rival streamers come to Netflix DVD.

Just a quick note, we’ll be listing the Netflix DVD posts via the coming soon section from here on out.

Let’s take a peek at what’s coming to Netflix DVD and what’s currently trending too!

Most Popular DVD Rentals on Netflix in June 2021

The Netflix DVD blog features tons of recommendations on what your next rental should be but it’s also host to a list of the most popular movies and TV shows currently. Here’s that list updated for June 2021.

Most Popular Movies

News of the World Promising Young Woman Soul Wonder Woman 1984 Judas and the Black Messiah Greenland Mulan 55 Steps Unhinged Another Round

Most Popular TV Shows

Yellowstone: Season 2 Jamestown: Seasons 1 & 2 The Good Fight: Season 4 Mr. Mercedes: Season 1 Titans: Season 1

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June & July 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 2nd

Boogie – Drama

– Drama Endangered Species – Thriller

– Thriller The Courier – Thriller

– Thriller The Vault – Action & Adventure

– Action & Adventure The World to Come – Drama

– Drama Trigger Point – Action & Adventure

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 8th

Assault on VA-33 – Action & Adventure

– Action & Adventure Better Days – Drama

– Drama City of Lies – Thriller

– Thriller Flashback – Thriller

– Thriller The Lovebirds – Comedy

Voyagers – Sci-fi & Fantasy

– Sci-fi & Fantasy Zeroville – Comedy

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 15th

French Exit – Comedy

Godzilla vs. Kong – Sci-fi & Fantasy

– Sci-fi & Fantasy Kindred – Thriller

– Thriller Raya and the Last Dragon – Children

SAS: Red Notice – Action & Adventure

– Action & Adventure The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 22nd

Georgetown – Drama

– Drama Hunter Hunter – Horror

– Horror Night of the Sicario – Thriller

– Thriller Nobody – Action & Adventure

– Action & Adventure The Unholy – Horror

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on June 29th

Percy vs Goliath – Drama

– Drama Stardust – Drama

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 6th

Locked In – Thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on July 13th

Mortal Kombat – Sci-fi and Fantasy

No Man’s Land – Drama

– Drama The Night – Horror

– Horror The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – Children

What are you looking forward to renting on Netflix DVD over the next couple of months? Let us know in the comments.