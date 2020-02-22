March is set to be a bumper month for new Netflix DVD releases with plenty of new movies (including some highly ranked titles) due to be available to rent via the Netflix DVD platform.

As a quick reminder, Netflix DVD only operates in the US and is a separate subscription to the streaming version of Netflix. Just as another quick reminder, the Netflix DVD Blog always posts great suggestions on what to rent. This month, they’ve ranked their favorite Jennifer Aniston picks and as always, their top 100 movies is a good place to start for any newbies.

Now let’s take a look at what’s headed to Netflix.

TV Boxset Highlights for March 2020

Our big TV boxset highlight for the month is the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot. The excellent USANetwork series sits in my personal favorite TV shows of all time and now is your chance to watch it from start to finish via Netflix DVD.

For the fans of British TV among you, the latest series of Midsomer Murders will be available at the end of the month.

DVD/Bluray Movie Highlights for March 2020

The movies alone this month are a prime reason to subscribe to Netflix DVD.

We’ll begin with 1917 which swept the awards over the past few months. The World War 1 movie that’s directed by Sam Mendes is the one-shot movie that is heart-pounding from start to finish.

Sticking with nominated films, Bomb Shell, the excellent expose film focusing on anchors on the US network Fox News will be available on March 10th.

Finally, Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems is our third must-watch movie of the month. Given the movie is on Netflix but only in international regions, this is a great chance to watch it.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in March 2020

Coming to Netflix DVD on March 3rd

By the Grace of God

Dark Waters

Playmobil: The Movie

Queen & Slim

Radioflash

Titans: Season 2

Coming to Netflix DVD on March 10th

Bombshell

Charlie’s Angels

Inherit the Viper

John Henry

Little Joe

Spies in Disguise

The Affair: Season 5

The Wolf Hour

Uncut Gems

Coming to Netflix DVD on March 17th

Black Christmas

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Jumanji: The Next Level

Richard Jewell

Superman: Red Son

Coming to Netflix DVD on March 24th

1917

Frozen II

Clemency

The Grudge

The Song of Names

Come to Daddy

Treadstone: Season 1

Shooting the Mafia

“”I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians””

Coming to Netflix DVD on March 31st

Midsomer Murders: Series 21

Mr. Robot: Season 4

Standing Up, Falling Down

The Current War

