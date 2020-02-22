March is set to be a bumper month for new Netflix DVD releases with plenty of new movies (including some highly ranked titles) due to be available to rent via the Netflix DVD platform.
As a quick reminder, Netflix DVD only operates in the US and is a separate subscription to the streaming version of Netflix. Just as another quick reminder, the Netflix DVD Blog always posts great suggestions on what to rent. This month, they’ve ranked their favorite Jennifer Aniston picks and as always, their top 100 movies is a good place to start for any newbies.
Now let’s take a look at what’s headed to Netflix.
TV Boxset Highlights for March 2020
Our big TV boxset highlight for the month is the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot. The excellent USANetwork series sits in my personal favorite TV shows of all time and now is your chance to watch it from start to finish via Netflix DVD.
For the fans of British TV among you, the latest series of Midsomer Murders will be available at the end of the month.
DVD/Bluray Movie Highlights for March 2020
The movies alone this month are a prime reason to subscribe to Netflix DVD.
We’ll begin with 1917 which swept the awards over the past few months. The World War 1 movie that’s directed by Sam Mendes is the one-shot movie that is heart-pounding from start to finish.
Sticking with nominated films, Bomb Shell, the excellent expose film focusing on anchors on the US network Fox News will be available on March 10th.
Finally, Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems is our third must-watch movie of the month. Given the movie is on Netflix but only in international regions, this is a great chance to watch it.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in March 2020
Coming to Netflix DVD on March 3rd
- By the Grace of God
- Dark Waters
- Playmobil: The Movie
- Queen & Slim
- Radioflash
- Titans: Season 2
Coming to Netflix DVD on March 10th
- Bombshell
- Charlie’s Angels
- Inherit the Viper
- John Henry
- Little Joe
- Spies in Disguise
- The Affair: Season 5
- The Wolf Hour
- Uncut Gems
Coming to Netflix DVD on March 17th
- Black Christmas
- Intrigo: Death of an Author
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Richard Jewell
- Superman: Red Son
Coming to Netflix DVD on March 24th
- 1917
- Frozen II
- Clemency
- The Grudge
- The Song of Names
- Come to Daddy
- Treadstone: Season 1
- Shooting the Mafia
- “”I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians””
Coming to Netflix DVD on March 31st
- Midsomer Murders: Series 21
- Mr. Robot: Season 4
- Standing Up, Falling Down
- The Current War
What DVD’s will you be adding to your queue next month? Let us know in the comments.