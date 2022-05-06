What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May and June 2022

Netflix’s DVD.com service is still alive and kicking and we’ve got the lowdown on what’s headed to the service over the next two months through to the end of June 2022. There are some huge blockbuster movies on the way as well as some new TV boxsets that won’t be coming to Netflix’s streaming service.

For those who don’t know, Netflix began its life as a DVD rental company and that still operates in the United States. It operates as a perfect companion to Netflix streaming in the sense it fills in the many holes from the Netflix library.

If you missed any of the DVD releases from prior months, we’ve still got our roundups of the new Netflix DVD releases for April and March here.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in May 2022

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 3rd

Blacklight – Liam Neeson action thriller about a government operative discovering a plot that targets US citizens.

– Liam Neeson action thriller about a government operative discovering a plot that targets US citizens. Death on the Nile – 20th Century Fox presents a crime mystery that sees a vacation on the Nile turn into a murder mystery.

– 20th Century Fox presents a crime mystery that sees a vacation on the Nile turn into a murder mystery. The Outfit – Graham Moore directs this crime mystery movie about an expert cutter going up against a group of mobsters.

– Graham Moore directs this crime mystery movie about an expert cutter going up against a group of mobsters. Without Remorse – Amazon Prime Original movie starring Michael B. Jordan about a Navy SEAL looking to avenge his wife.

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 10th

Dog – Channing Tatum stars in this comedy about two Army Rangers paired on a road trip headed to a soldier’s funeral.

– Channing Tatum stars in this comedy about two Army Rangers paired on a road trip headed to a soldier’s funeral. Uncharted – Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in this video-game movie adaptation from Sony Pictures.

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 17th

A Day to Die – Bruce Willis stars in the action crime drama.

– Bruce Willis stars in the action crime drama. Belle – Anime movie from director Mamoru Hosoda.

– Anime movie from director Mamoru Hosoda. Infinite – Paramount+ Original sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg.

– Paramount+ Original sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg. Licorice Pizza – Scoring multiple Oscar nominations is this MGM movie telling the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine as they grow up.

– Scoring multiple Oscar nominations is this MGM movie telling the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine as they grow up. Succession: Season 3 – HBO epic about the family dynasty that runs a huge news and entertainment empire.

– HBO epic about the family dynasty that runs a huge news and entertainment empire. Sundown – Bleecker Street drama starring Tim Roth.

– Bleecker Street drama starring Tim Roth. The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – The final season of the Netflix Original series.

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 24th

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) – Family drama about an aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan.

– Family drama about an aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan. Ray Donovan: The Movie – The ShowTime movie that wraps up the long-running Ray Donovan series.

– The ShowTime movie that wraps up the long-running Ray Donovan series. Studio 666 – Dave Grohl stars in this horror-comedy about Foo Fighters moving into a haunted mansion.

– Dave Grohl stars in this horror-comedy about Foo Fighters moving into a haunted mansion. Ted K – Biopic on Ted Kaczynski’s life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber.

– Biopic on Ted Kaczynski’s life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. The Batman – Robert Pattinson takes up the role of the caped crusader in this bold new vision for DC’s Batman.

The Burning Sea – Norweigen action thriller.

– Norweigen action thriller. X – A24 horror thriller from Ti West.

Coming to Netflix DVD on May 31st

Lucifer: Season 5 – The final season of Netflix’s Lucifer series.

– The final season of Netflix’s Lucifer series. The Boys: Season 1 & 2 – The first two seasons of Amazon Prime’s superhero series.

– The first two seasons of Amazon Prime’s superhero series. Turning Red – Disney Pixar’s new comedy about a young girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in June 2022

Coming to Netflix DVD on June 7th

Ascension – Documentary on the Chinese Dream and where China is headed next.

– Documentary on the Chinese Dream and where China is headed next. Catch the Fair One – Crime thriller written and starring Kali Reis about a former champion boxer searching for her missing sister.

– Crime thriller written and starring Kali Reis about a former champion boxer searching for her missing sister. Compartment No. 6 – International romance movie about two strangers meeting on a train through the arctic circle.

– International romance movie about two strangers meeting on a train through the arctic circle. Fortress: Sniper’s Eye – Bruce Willis action movie.

– Bruce Willis action movie. La Brea: Season 1 – NBC sci-fi mystery series.

– NBC sci-fi mystery series. The Contractor – Chris Pine headlines this action thriller about a discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant who has a new opportunity.

– Chris Pine headlines this action thriller about a discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant who has a new opportunity. The Northman – Robert Eggers Viking epic which sees a man on a quest for revenge.

Coming to Netflix DVD on June 14th

Ambulance – Michael Bay action movie about two robbers stealing an ambulance following a heist that went wrong.

– Michael Bay action movie about two robbers stealing an ambulance following a heist that went wrong. Billions: Season 6 – Latest season of the ShowTime series.

– Latest season of the ShowTime series. Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11 – Latest season of the HBO comedy.

– Latest season of the HBO comedy. Fatherhood – Paul Weitz directs this Netflix Original movie starring Kevin Hart.

– Paul Weitz directs this Netflix Original movie starring Kevin Hart. Infinite Storm – Naomi Watts features in this thriller about a climber getting caught in a blizzard.

The Witches – HBO Max Original movie from Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway.

Coming to Netflix DVD on June 21st

The Bad Guys – DreamWorks animated movie about some criminal animals trying to turn their lives around. Also headed to Netflix streaming.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix DVD over the next couple of months? Let us know in the comments.