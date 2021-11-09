It’s time for a look at what is hitting Netflix’s DVD platform for the remaining two months of 2021. The lineup is slowly getting back to full strength with many of the year’s biggest movies arriving on DVD and Bluray just in time for Christmas. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix DVD in November and December 2021.

For those unaware, Netflix’s DVD subscription service which goes under the trading name of DVD.com operates exclusively in the US. The service is how Netflix first came into the world shipping millions of DVDs and Blurays across the states.

Most Rented on Netflix DVD in November 2021

As per the Netflix DVD blog, these have been the most popular movies and TV boxsets on the service for November:

Most Rented Movies

Stillwater Black Widow Cruella The Suicide Squad Old F9: The Fast Saga News of the World Nobody The Marksman Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Most Rented Boxsets

Mare of Easttown: Season 1 Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 Your Honor: Season 1 The Sopranos: Season 1 Mystery Road: Series 2

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix DVD in November & December 2021

Please note: Netflix DVD gets new drops of titles every Tuesday.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 9th

Four Good Days – Glenn Close and Mila Kunis drama from Vertical Entertainment

– Glenn Close and Mila Kunis drama from Vertical Entertainment Free Guy – 20th Century Fox Ryan Reynolds action epic set in the METAVERSE!

– 20th Century Fox Ryan Reynolds action epic set in the METAVERSE! My Salinger Year – Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley star in this drama about a college grad taking on a clerical job working for a renowned author.

– Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley star in this drama about a college grad taking on a clerical job working for a renowned author. Old Henry – Western thriller from director Potsy Ponciroli about a farmer taking in an injured man who is being chased.

– Western thriller from director Potsy Ponciroli about a farmer taking in an injured man who is being chased. Reminiscence – Romance sci-fi starring Hugh Jackman who plays a private investigator of the mind.

– Romance sci-fi starring Hugh Jackman who plays a private investigator of the mind. Respect – Jennifer Hudson plays the role of Aretha Franklin in this musical biopic.

– Jennifer Hudson plays the role of Aretha Franklin in this musical biopic. Swan Song – Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris feature in this Apple Original movie set in the near future with Cameron diagnosed with a terminal illness but presented with an experimental solution.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 16th

Candyman – Horror starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II that serves as a sequel to the 1992 horror movie.

– Horror starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II that serves as a sequel to the 1992 horror movie. Ema – Musical romance out of Chile. About a couple dealing with the aftermath of an adoption that didn’t go to plan.

– Musical romance out of Chile. About a couple dealing with the aftermath of an adoption that didn’t go to plan. Flag Day – Sean Penn directed drama distributed by MGM.

– Sean Penn directed drama distributed by MGM. Prisoners of the Ghostland – Horror sci-fi movie headlined by Nicolas Cage about a notorious criminal having to break an evil curse.

– Horror sci-fi movie headlined by Nicolas Cage about a notorious criminal having to break an evil curse. The Night House – Horror from David Bruckner and starring Rebecca Hall. About a widow uncovering her husband’s secrets.

– Horror from David Bruckner and starring Rebecca Hall. About a widow uncovering her husband’s secrets. Yakuza Princess – Brazillian thriller about an heiress forging an unlikely alliance.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 23rd

Little Fish – IFC Films presents this romantic sci-fi about a couple fighting to remember each others love as a mysterious virus causes memory loss.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on November 30th

Death in Paradise: Season 10 – BBC boxset of the most recent season. The show is no longer on Netflix’s streaming service.

– BBC boxset of the most recent season. The show is no longer on Netflix’s streaming service. Malignant – Horror about a woman paralyzed by visions of murders which then play out in real life. Directed by James Wan.

– Horror about a woman paralyzed by visions of murders which then play out in real life. Directed by James Wan. Saint Maud – Horror from A24 about a nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of one of her patients.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 7th

Copshop – Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo star in this action crime thriller.

– Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo star in this action crime thriller. Cry Macho – Clint Eastwood western from Warner Brothers about a washed-up horse breeder taking up a new job.

– Clint Eastwood western from Warner Brothers about a washed-up horse breeder taking up a new job. Dear Evan Hansen – Musical headlined by Ben Platt which serves as a film adaptation of the broadway musical.

– Musical headlined by Ben Platt which serves as a film adaptation of the broadway musical. My Life Is Murder: Series 2 – Season 2 boxset of the AcornTV exclusive series.

– Season 2 boxset of the AcornTV exclusive series. One Night in Miami… – Regina King directs this fictional telling of the night when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown met.

– Regina King directs this fictional telling of the night when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown met. The Card Counter – Oscar Isaac stars in this thriller adapting Paul Schrader’s novel.

– Oscar Isaac stars in this thriller adapting Paul Schrader’s novel. Werewolves Within – Horror comedy adapting the video game.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 14th

Dangerous – Action thriller about a man headed to an island to find out the mysterious disappearance of his brother.

– Action thriller about a man headed to an island to find out the mysterious disappearance of his brother. Holler – Nicole Riegel writes and directs this school drama about a young woman joining a scrap metal crew to pay for a better life.

– Nicole Riegel writes and directs this school drama about a young woman joining a scrap metal crew to pay for a better life. Jungle Cruise – Disney’s adaptation of the theme park ride starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

– Disney’s adaptation of the theme park ride starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. South of Heaven – Jason Sudekis headlines this crime drama about a convicted felon earning early parole and vows to give his dying daughter, the best year of her life.

– Jason Sudekis headlines this crime drama about a convicted felon earning early parole and vows to give his dying daughter, the best year of her life. The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Searchlight Pictures film starring Jessica Chastain based on Tammy Faye Bakker.

– Searchlight Pictures film starring Jessica Chastain based on Tammy Faye Bakker. The Mitchells vs. the Machines – The Netflix Original animation feature about a family battling through a robot apocalypse.

– The Netflix Original animation feature about a family battling through a robot apocalypse. Undine – A German-French co-production.

– A German-French co-production. Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Comic book movie led by Tom Hardy seeing the return of the villain, Venom.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 21st

Blue Bayou – Justin Chon directs this intimate drama about a man raised in Louisiana working hard to make a life for his family.

– Justin Chon directs this intimate drama about a man raised in Louisiana working hard to make a life for his family. Every Last One of Them – Action thriller that only scored a 3.0 on IMDb. About a man looking for his missing daughter.

– Action thriller that only scored a 3.0 on IMDb. About a man looking for his missing daughter. No Time to Die – The latest hit James Bond movie and the last of the Daniel Craig entries.

– The latest hit James Bond movie and the last of the Daniel Craig entries. The Many Saints of Newark – Serving as a prequel to the main HBO series, The Sopranos.

What’s Coming to Netflix DVD on December 28th

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Marvel movie headlined by Simu Liu with Shang-Chi having to confront his past.

That’s all Netflix DVD has to offer over the Christmas period. What will you be renting? Let us know in the comments.