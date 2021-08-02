Welcome to the most comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in August 2021. Below, we’ll be walking you through everything whether that’s the new TV shows or movies that are headed to Netflix in the US throughout the month of August 2021.

Want to dive into the Netflix Originals a bit deeper? We’ve got a full preview for those separately. Most of the Netflix Originals will release on Netflix globally with a few exceptions.

For those unfamiliar with how our previews work, here’s a quick intro. We typically learn of titles throughout the prior months and will keep this list updated, every few days usually. Towards the end of July 2021, we’ll get an expanded list from Netflix themselves which is now present below. Then, throughout August 2021, there’ll be unannounced titles scheduled which we’ll also include here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2021

New Weekly Episodes

Explained (Season 3) N – New episodes Friday

– New episodes Friday Don’t Be The First One (2021) N – Episodes 22 to 25 releasing in August.

– Episodes 22 to 25 releasing in August. Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N – Episodes 7 to 10 coming every Thursday.

– Episodes 7 to 10 coming every Thursday. Nevertheless (Season 1) N – Episodes 8 to 10 – New episodes Saturdays

– Episodes 8 to 10 – New episodes Saturdays You Are My Spring (Season 1) N – Episodes 9 to 16 – New episodes every Monday and Tuesday

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

30 Rock (Seasons 1-7) – Every season of the NBC series led by Tina Fey.

– Every season of the NBC series led by Tina Fey. 44 Cats (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Beethoven & Beethoven’s 2nd (1992 & 1993) – The first and second movie in the family comedy franchise about a slobbering St. Bernard at the heart of a family.

– The first and second movie in the family comedy franchise about a slobbering St. Bernard at the heart of a family. Beowulf (2007) – Robert Zemeckis’s animated movie following the warrior, Beowulf.

– Robert Zemeckis’s animated movie following the warrior, Beowulf. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks co-star in this biopic of a conman being chased by an FBI agent.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks co-star in this biopic of a conman being chased by an FBI agent. Darwin’s Game (Season 1) – Anime series about a mobile game that turns deadly.

– Anime series about a mobile game that turns deadly. Deep Blue Sea (1999) – Thriller about a pack of sharks hunting down scientists on the search for a cure for Alzheimer’s.

– Thriller about a pack of sharks hunting down scientists on the search for a cure for Alzheimer’s. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) – Comedy cult classic about a high schooler getting his well-deserved day off.

Five Feet Apart (2019) – Romance starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson about a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis falling in love while having to remain a distance apart.

– Romance starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson about a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis falling in love while having to remain a distance apart. Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5) – NBC sports series starring Kyler Chandler and Connie Briton. Developed by Peter Berg who now works exclusively with Netflix.

– NBC sports series starring Kyler Chandler and Connie Briton. Developed by Peter Berg who now works exclusively with Netflix. Good Luck Chuck (2007) – Romantic comedy starring Jessica Alba and Dane Cook.

– Romantic comedy starring Jessica Alba and Dane Cook. Hunter X Hunter (Season 6) – This was originally scheduled for July 1st, 2021 so may eventually slip again.

Inception (2010) – Christopher Nolan epic with a huge ensemble cast.

– Christopher Nolan epic with a huge ensemble cast. I missed you: Director’s Cut – Chinese romantic drama.

– Chinese romantic drama. Magnolia (1999) – Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore star in this Paul Thomas Anderson directed drama.

– Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore star in this Paul Thomas Anderson directed drama. Major Payne (1995) – Family movie about a discharged major facing his new and much younger recruits.

– Family movie about a discharged major facing his new and much younger recruits. My Girl & My Girl 2 (1991 & 1994) – Family comedy movies.

– Family comedy movies. Pineapple Express (2008) – Seth Rogen and James Franco team up for this action crime comedy.

– Seth Rogen and James Franco team up for this action crime comedy. Poms (2019) – Zara Hayes writes and directs this comedy about a woman moving into a retirement home and starts up a cheerleading squad.

– Zara Hayes writes and directs this comedy about a woman moving into a retirement home and starts up a cheerleading squad. Seabiscuit (2003) – Historical sports biopic starring Tobey Maguire.

– Historical sports biopic starring Tobey Maguire. Space Cowboys (2000) – Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this space thriller.

– Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this space thriller. The Edge of Seventeen (2016) – Directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig, this comedy-drama is set a high school where one girl’s best friend starts to date her older brother.

– Directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig, this comedy-drama is set a high school where one girl’s best friend starts to date her older brother. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) – Horror from Tom Elkins.

– Horror from Tom Elkins. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) – Matthew McConaughey stars as a wise-talking lawyer. Netflix is notably adapting into a TV series.

– Matthew McConaughey stars as a wise-talking lawyer. Netflix is notably adapting into a TV series. The Losers (2010) – Ensemble action movie from over a decade ago about a CIA special forces team betrayed and left for dead. Stars Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chris Evans.

The Machinist (2004) – Christian Bale stars in this thriller about a man who cannot sleep and begins doubting his sanity.

– Christian Bale stars in this thriller about a man who cannot sleep and begins doubting his sanity. The Net (1995) – Crime drama starring Sandra Bullock.

– Crime drama starring Sandra Bullock. The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) – Documentary that features performances from four stand-up comedians.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Ijé: The Journey (2010) – Nigerian crime courtroom drama.

– Nigerian crime courtroom drama. Pray Away (2021) N – Documentary produced by Ryan Murphy.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N – Documentary on the true story that inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

– Documentary on the true story that inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) N – Conspiracy docuseries looking into the existence of UFOs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

’76 (2016) – Inspired by true events, this drama tells the story of a wife having to deal with the after-effects of her husband being accused of a military coup.

Aftermath (2021) – Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore.

– Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore. American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (Limited Series) – PBS docuseries looking into the media personality and his rise to fame.

– PBS docuseries looking into the media personality and his rise to fame. Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) N – Motoring show about the crew from Gotham Garage turning hunks of junk to hot rods.

– Motoring show about the crew from Gotham Garage turning hunks of junk to hot rods. Chhota Bheem (Season 4) – Indian-produced animated series.

– Indian-produced animated series. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Season 1) N – Billy Corben revisits the top of South Florida traffickers in this new docuseries.

– Billy Corben revisits the top of South Florida traffickers in this new docuseries. Control Z (Season 2) N – Mexican soap returns for a second season.

– Mexican soap returns for a second season. Cooking with Paris (Season 1) N – Paris Hilton and friends unite in the kitchen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021) – Documentary on the powerhouse novelist Jackie Collins.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Hit & Run (Season 1) N – New action thriller series from the creators of Fauda.

Navarasa (Season 1) N – Tamil anthology series.

– Tamil anthology series. Quam’s Money (2020) – Nigerian crime comedy about a former security guard turned millionaire.

The Swarm (2020) N – French indie horror about a single mother breeding locusts who begin getting a taste for blood.

– French indie horror about a single mother breeding locusts who begin getting a taste for blood. Vivo (2021) N – Animated musical adventure from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sony Animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

The Paper Tigers (2020) – Martial arts comedy featuring Cobra Kai‘s Yuji Okumoto.

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie – Japanese live concert.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8th

Quartet (2012) – Musical comedy directed by Dustin Hoffman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 9th

Shaman King (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the manga.

Who will succeed and gain the power to alter the world? Shaman King debuts on Netflix August 9th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dC8hy1NtZE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N – Dreamworks live-action/animated series.

– Dreamworks live-action/animated series. I Need Romance (Season 1) – Romantic comedy series.

– Romantic comedy series. Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. The Crowned Clown (Season 1) – K-drama from Studio Dragon set during the Joseon period about a ruler who replaces himself with a clown on the throne to stay safe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Bake Squad (Season 1) N – Competition food series hosted by expert bakers.

– Competition food series hosted by expert bakers. Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto (2020) – Spanish musical drama.

– Spanish musical drama. Misha and the Wolves (2021) N – Documentary on a woman’s Holocaust memoir which revealed she escaped and lived among wolves.

– Documentary on a woman’s Holocaust memoir which revealed she escaped and lived among wolves. The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N – The final entry in the teen rom-com series that was filmed in secret and stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) N – Arabic drama series from Jordan about bullied outcasts getting their own back.

– Arabic drama series from Jordan about bullied outcasts getting their own back. Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same (2021) N – Stand-up special with Colombian comedian Lokillo Florez.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N – Fantasy anime based on the Capcom video game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 13th

Beckett (2021) N – John David Washington headlines this movie follows an American tourist finding himself knee-deep in a conspiracy while in Greece.

– John David Washington headlines this movie follows an American tourist finding himself knee-deep in a conspiracy while in Greece. Brand New Cherry Flavor (Season 1) N – Horror series starring Rosa Salazar about an aspiring film director in 1990 Los Angeles.

– Horror series starring Rosa Salazar about an aspiring film director in 1990 Los Angeles. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N – More animated episodes set in the Fast & Furious universe.

– More animated episodes set in the Fast & Furious universe. Gone for Good (Season 1) N – French thriller series based on a Harlan Coben novel.

The Kingdom (Season 1) N – Spanish drama about a religious leader running for president with an investigation ongoing into the death of his running mate.

– Spanish drama about a religious leader running for president with an investigation ongoing into the death of his running mate. Valeria (Season 2) N – Spanish dramedy series following a writer who is trying to find inspiration after hitting a dead end with her career and relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Mother Goose Club (Seasons 3-4) – Kids series that will replace seasons 1-2 which will depart.

– Kids series that will replace seasons 1-2 which will depart. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1) – Anime series about a high school student who changes his life after he meets a wild bunny that’s invisible to others. Pretty sure this is that horny anime people talk about.

– Anime series about a high school student who changes his life after he meets a wild bunny that’s invisible to others. Pretty sure this is that horny anime people talk about. The Unroyal (2021) – Nollywood drama.

– Nollywood drama. Winx Club (Season 6) – Italian animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th

Walk of Shame (2014) – Elizabeth Banks headlines this comedy where she stars as a reporter who dreams of becoming a news anchor.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (2021) N – Sports documentary on boxer Christy Martin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 18th

Black Island (2021) N – German thriller about a peaceful island that’s got plenty of secrets hidden away.

– German thriller about a peaceful island that’s got plenty of secrets hidden away. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N – Crime documentary.

– Crime documentary. Out Of My League / Sul più bello (2020) N – Rom-com from Italy about a woman looking for love who happens to have a rare genetic disorder.

– Rom-com from Italy about a woman looking for love who happens to have a rare genetic disorder. The Defeated / Shadowplay (Season 1) N – Multi-lingual series set shortly after the Second World War in a ravaged Berlin.

– Multi-lingual series set shortly after the Second World War in a ravaged Berlin. The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) N – Portuguese romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Like Crazy – Unclear what version – Expected to be the Felicity Jones romance movie from 2011.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Comedy Premium League (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Stand-up and sketch comedy with 16 comedians from India.

– Stand-up and sketch comedy with 16 comedians from India. Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) N – Mexican drama about a separated couple living together for the sake of their children.

– Mexican drama about a separated couple living together for the sake of their children. Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean docuseries looking into Korea’s favorite summertime pastime.

– Korean docuseries looking into Korea’s favorite summertime pastime. Sweet Girl (2021) N – Jason Momoa led action thriller directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. Will see a husband vowing to bring justice to the people that murdered his wife.

– Jason Momoa led action thriller directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. Will see a husband vowing to bring justice to the people that murdered his wife. The Chair (Season 1) N – Dramedy series starring Jay Duplass and Sandra Oh. Comes from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The Loud House Movie (2021) N – Nickelodeon produced animated movie based on The Loud House series which sees the family go on vacation to Scotland.

Things are about to get a little LOUDer here… here's a sneak peek at The Loud House Movie, on Netflix August 20th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sjO0tEfaI7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N – Anime feature film from Studio Mir based on Netflix’s The Witcher franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Count Me In (2021) – Documentary on drummers with special guests including Roger Taylor, Stewart Copeland and Taylor Hawkins.

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) N – Kids cartoon series.

– Kids cartoon series. Titipo Titipo (Season 2) – Animated kids cartoon with talking trains.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N – Documentary on the late and the great, Bob Ross.

– Documentary on the late and the great, Bob Ross. Clickbait (Season 1) N – Thriller anthology mini-series starring Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel.

– Thriller anthology mini-series starring Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel. John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) N – Brazillian crime documentary about the medium Joao Teixeira de Faria.

Motel Makeover (Season 1) N – Reality series which does exactly what it says on the tin!

– Reality series which does exactly what it says on the tin! Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N – Teen thriller series about an amnesiac teen trying to rebuild her life at a memory disorders center.

– Teen thriller series about an amnesiac teen trying to rebuild her life at a memory disorders center. Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N – Norwegian supernatural drama.

– Norwegian supernatural drama. Rainbow High (Part 2) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Really Love (2020) – A painter is trying to break into the world of competitive art world set in a gentrifying Washington DC.

– A painter is trying to break into the world of competitive art world set in a gentrifying Washington DC. Tayo the Little Bus (Season 4) – Animated kids series.

The November Man (2014) – James Bond actor Pierce Brosman stars in this crime thriller about an ex-CIA operative is bought back for a personal mission.

– James Bond actor Pierce Brosman stars in this crime thriller about an ex-CIA operative is bought back for a personal mission. The Old Ways (2020) – Horror movie about a journalist traveling to her home to investigate a story. She then gets kidnapped into a strange cult that believes she’s the devil.

The River Runner – Documentary about a kayaker setting out to become the first man to paddle the four great rivers that flow from Tibet’s Mount Kailash.

– Documentary about a kayaker setting out to become the first man to paddle the four great rivers that flow from Tibet’s Mount Kailash. The Water Man (2020) – David Oyelowo directs this family adventure about a boy setting out on a quest to save his ill mother.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 26th

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N – Shounen anime based on the manga series.

– Shounen anime based on the manga series. Family Reunion (Part 4) N – Next set of episodes of the multi-camera sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 27th

D.P. (Season 1) N – K-drama series about a young military private having to recapture deserters.

– K-drama series about a young military private having to recapture deserters. He’s All That (2021) N – A modern gender-swapped reboot of the rom-com.

– A modern gender-swapped reboot of the rom-com. I Heart Arlo (Season 1) N – Animated series based on the movie that was released earlier this year.

– Animated series based on the movie that was released earlier this year. RIDE ON TIME (Season 3) – Korean docuseries.

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) – British action thriller starring Ruby Rose.

– British action thriller starring Ruby Rose. Titletown High (Season 1) N – Competition reality series set in a Georgia town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th

Bread Barbershop (Season 2) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1) N – K-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st