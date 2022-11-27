Welcome to your comprehensive look at everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States in the final month of 2022. This list will include all the upcoming movies and series set to hit the service in December, specifically in the US, but many titles will be globally available.

A number of the Netflix Original movies seen below will also be available theatrically in some regions, including the US. Many are limited theatrical runs but check here for a list of all the movies.

This list is not yet the completed December 2022 list but a work in progress. More will be added throughout November 2022, and we expect a more complete list from Netflix sometime between November 15th and November 24th.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022 TBD

God’s Crooked Lines (2022) Netflix Original – A private detective who claims to be suffering from paranoia checks into a psychiatric hospital to investigate another patient’s mysterious death.

The Interest of Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they're willing to go for love.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022) Netflix Original – New talk show special where David Letterman interviews the President of Ukraine.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st, 2022

21 Jump Street (2012) – Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in this action-comedy.

– Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in this action-comedy. Basketball Wives (Seasons 1-2) – VH1 reality series following the lives of basketball players’ wives.

– VH1 reality series following the lives of basketball players’ wives. Blippi Wonders (Season 2) – Animated series based on Moonbug Entertainment’s Blippi.

– Animated series based on Moonbug Entertainment’s Blippi. Blippi & Meekah (Season 1) – Spin-off series to the kids Moonbug Entertainment series.

– Spin-off series to the kids Moonbug Entertainment series. Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (Season 1) – Hindi-language kids animated series.

– Hindi-language kids animated series. Coach Carter (2005) – Biopic on basketball coach Ken Carter starring Samuel L. Jackson.

– Biopic on basketball coach Ken Carter starring Samuel L. Jackson. Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish TV thriller about a group of people sharing a ride accidentally switching cars with a bank robber.

– Polish TV thriller about a group of people sharing a ride accidentally switching cars with a bank robber. Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons) – Reality series where contestants bring their strongest blades to hack through courses. Hosted by Bill Goldberg.

– Reality series where contestants bring their strongest blades to hack through courses. Hosted by Bill Goldberg. Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – Richard Gere and Joan Allen’s timeless biopic.

– Richard Gere and Joan Allen’s timeless biopic. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1 – Episodes 25-38) Netflix Original – The final batch of episodes for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s latest season.

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories – Animated holiday special.

– Animated holiday special. Love Island USA (Season 3) – Reality series.

– Reality series. My Girl (1991) – Family drama about a young girl finding her life turned upside down. Starring Anna Chlumsky, Macauley Culkin and Dan Aykroyd.

– Family drama about a young girl finding her life turned upside down. Starring Anna Chlumsky, Macauley Culkin and Dan Aykroyd. Peppermint (2018) – Action thriller starring Jennifer Garner.

– Action thriller starring Jennifer Garner. Qala (2022) Netflix Original – Indian musical about a talented singer with a rising career coping with the pressures of success. Starring Triptii Dimri and Swastika Murkherjee.

– Indian musical about a talented singer with a rising career coping with the pressures of success. Starring Triptii Dimri and Swastika Murkherjee. Split Gravy on Rice (2015) – Malaysian comedy.

– Malaysian comedy. Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) – Sony First Window Deal – The latest direct-to-video entry in the long-running Sniper series starring Chad Michael Collins.

Solace (2015) – Crime mystery thriller from director Afonso Poyart about a psychic doctor working with an FBI special agent to catch a serial killer. Starring Anthony Hopkins.

– Crime mystery thriller from director Afonso Poyart about a psychic doctor working with an FBI special agent to catch a serial killer. Starring Anthony Hopkins. The Happytime Murders (2018) – Melissa McCarthy stars in this action comedy starring puppets.

– Melissa McCarthy stars in this action comedy starring puppets. The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original – Crime documentary about how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions.

– Crime documentary about how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions. Troll (2022) Netflix Original – From director Roar Uthaug, this new monster movie sees an ancient troll awakened in a Norwegian mountain.

– From director Roar Uthaug, this new monster movie sees an ancient troll awakened in a Norwegian mountain. Troy (2004) – Brad Pitt’s historical epic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Big Brother (Season 10 and Season 14) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman.

– The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman. Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication.

– Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original – New movie adaptation of the D. H. Lawrence novel starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original – Christmas Release – From director Stephen Donnelly, this is a new animated spin on the Charles Dickens novel. Featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce.

– From director Stephen Donnelly, this is a new animated spin on the Charles Dickens novel. Featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce. “Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original – Biographical documentary on Robert Downey Jr.’s late father and pioneering filmmaker.

– Biographical documentary on Robert Downey Jr.’s late father and pioneering filmmaker. Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1) – Competition reality series where twelve up-and-coming models from across Asia strut their stuff for a tough new judging panel in this fierce competition to win career-making prizes.

The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005) – Animated comedy about a group of friends who embark on a dangerous journey to imprison their oppressor, the evil wizard Zeebad.

– Animated comedy about a group of friends who embark on a dangerous journey to imprison their oppressor, the evil wizard Zeebad. Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original – Hong Kong sci-fi film about what happens when a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Bullet Train (2022) – Brad Pitt stars in the summer blockbuster Bullet Train, which sees five assassins battling it out on a Japanese train bound for Kyoto.

– Brad Pitt stars in the summer blockbuster Bullet Train, which sees five assassins battling it out on a Japanese train bound for Kyoto. Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1) – Middle Eastern crime series.

– Middle Eastern crime series. The Best of Me (2014) – A pair of former high school sweethearts reunite after many years when they return to visit their small hometown.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new animated kids spin-off to the Mighty Express franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

Delivery by Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – Polish Christmas romantic comedy.

– Polish Christmas romantic comedy. Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Storks (2016) – From Warner Bros. Animation, movie by Nicholas Stoller about storks moving on from delivering babies to delivering packages.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Season 1) Netflix Original – Christmas Release – Animated special to The Boss Baby DreamWorks franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Burning Patience (2022) Netflix Original – Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

Emily the Criminal (2022) – A crime thriller starring Aubrey Plaza is about a student saddled with debt turning to scams and frauds to earn a living.

– A crime thriller starring Aubrey Plaza is about a student saddled with debt turning to scams and frauds to earn a living. I Hate Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series.

– Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series. Smiley (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love.

– Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love. The Marriage App (2022) Netflix Original – Argentinian romantic comedy about a frustrated marriage spiced up by a watch-based app that rewards good deeds.

– Argentinian romantic comedy about a frustrated marriage spiced up by a watch-based app that rewards good deeds. The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language comedy series.

– Spanish-language comedy series. Too Hot To Handle (Season 4) Netflix Original – New episodes weekly – Reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Broken Wings / Sayap-Sayap Patah (2022) – Indonesian drama.

– Indonesian drama. In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) Netflix Original – True-crime documentary from Mexico.

– True-crime documentary from Mexico. Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series out of South Korea.

– Anime series out of South Korea. The Blue Whale (2020) – Egyptian movie about police setting up an investigation to look into why the suicide rate among teens has skyrocketed.

– Egyptian movie about police setting up an investigation to look into why the suicide rate among teens has skyrocketed. The Elephant Whisperers (2022) Netflix Original – Documentary from director Kartiki Gonsalves about a couple in south India dedicating their lives to elephants.

– Documentary from director Kartiki Gonsalves about a couple in south India dedicating their lives to elephants. The Master Plan (2020) – Egyptian comedy movie about two criminals enlisting a plumbing duo to steal important documents in a bank heist.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

CAT (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime series about a former police informant summoned to infiltrate a drug empire.

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series.

– Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series. Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) Netflix Original – Stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale.

– Stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale. How to Ruin Christmas (The Baby Shower – Season 3) Netflix Original – South African Christmas series.

– South African Christmas series. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2) Netflix Original – Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Korean series.

Prisoners (2013) – Mystery thriller from director Denis Villeneuve and starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. About a father who’s daughter is abducted and takes matters into his own hands.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime.

– Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

Single’s Inferno (Season 2) Netflix Original – Korean reality series.

– Korean reality series. Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Blood Ties / Las Villamizar (Season 1) – Colombian telenovela set in the early 1800s and follows three high-society sisters acting as spies to help the rebels fight against Spanish rule.

– Colombian telenovela set in the early 1800s and follows three high-society sisters acting as spies to help the rebels fight against Spanish rule. Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Season 1) Netflix Original – British documentary series that looks into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses.

– British documentary series that looks into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses. Glitter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish series set in the late 1970s. About three women navigating political and social changes.

I Believe in Santa (2022) Netflix Original – Christmas romantic comedy starring Christina Moore and John Ducey.

– Christmas romantic comedy starring Christina Moore and John Ducey. Kangaroo Valley (2022) Netflix Original – Nature documentary following a kangaroo joey named Mala who faces famine, frosts, and a pack of hungry dingoes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Critical Thinking (2020) – John Leguizamo and Michael Kenneth Williams star in this drama based on a true story set in 1998. Five Latino and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship

Sonic Prime (Season 1) Netflix Original – An all-new Sonic animated series from WildBrain. Sees Sonic having to race through parallel dimensions after Dr. Eggman shatters the universe.

– An all-new Sonic animated series from WildBrain. Sees Sonic having to race through parallel dimensions after Dr. Eggman shatters the universe. The Big 4 (2022) Netflix Original – Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer.

– Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer. The Hills (Seasons 1-2) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2022) Netflix Original – Anime spin-off.

– Anime spin-off. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – Special Christmas spin-off to the Netflix sketch comedy series starring Will Arnett.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Per-Olav Sørensen directs this new miniseries about a group of people stranded at an airport over Christmas.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) Netflix Original – From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.”

– From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.” Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian true crime docuseries.

– Indian true crime docuseries. Cook at all Costs (Season 1) Netflix Original – Host Jordan Andino

– Host Jordan Andino Dance Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian reality series.

– Argentinian reality series. Far From Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria set in the prestigious Wilmer Academy.

– Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria set in the prestigious Wilmer Academy. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) Netflix Original – Christmas Release – The next entry in the South African comedy series with this season entitled, “The Baby Shower”.

– The next entry in the South African comedy series with this season entitled, “The Baby Shower”. Paradise PD (Season 4) Netflix Original – The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black.

– The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black. Private Lesson (2022) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Summer Job (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs.

– Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs. The Recruit (Season 1) Netflix Original – Created by Alexi Hawley, this new series sees Noah Centineo as an agent entangled in a CIA conspiracy.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) Netflix Original – Documentary from director Rory Kennedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Side Effects (2013) – Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Channing Tatum star in this psychological thriller film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 19th

Trolley (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean series where a sudden tragedy brings the wife of a congressman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

Trolls (2016) – DreamWorks animated musical entry.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – Mexican Christmas movie.

– Mexican Christmas movie. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original – Japanese anime feature based on the popular Seven Deadly Sins IP.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022) Netflix Original – Kenyan drama.

Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original – Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third outing in Paris.

– Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third outing in Paris. I AM A KILLER (Season 4) Netflix Original – New episodes of the docuseries looking into murderers currently serving time in prison.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese series returns. To solve the mystery of the Borderland and return to his original world, Arisu and his comrades must take on even more difficult and dangerous games.

– Japanese series returns. To solve the mystery of the Borderland and return to his original world, Arisu and his comrades must take on even more difficult and dangerous games. Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in this sequel to Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson.

Piñata Masters! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

After Ever Happy (2022) – The latest movie in the romantic teen drama film franchise.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022) Netflix Original – A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical starring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson.

– A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical starring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Prequel series to The Witcher.

– Prequel series to The Witcher. Time Hustler (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian comedy movie about a man who is hit over the head and wakes up in 1927 and becomes a bandit.

– Brazillian comedy movie about a man who is hit over the head and wakes up in 1927 and becomes a bandit. Vir Das: Landing (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

No Escape (2015) – Action thriller starring Owen Wilson.

Treason (Limited Series) Netflix Original – 5-episode miniseries starring Charlie Cox. A political thriller about an MI6 agent who has his life flipped upside down after his past catches up with him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special from the former Netflix talk show host.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 28th

7 Women and a Murder (2022) Netflix Original – Italian mystery movie.

– Italian mystery movie. A Night at the Kindergarten (2022) Netflix Original – Polish movie about a young man crashing a school play.

– Polish movie about a young man crashing a school play. Stuck With You (2022) Netflix Original – French New Years’ movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 29th

Brown and Friends (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean family series.

– Korean family series. Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2) Netflix Original – Docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Alpha Males (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish series.

– Spanish series. C hicago Party Aunt (Part 2) Netflix Original – Adult animated series.

– Adult animated series. Secrets of Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original – Argentinian family series.

The Glory (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon.

– South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon. They Cloned Tyrone (2022) Netflix Original – John Boyega, Teyonah Parrisl, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx star in this sci-fi comedy movie. Note: Netflix hasn’t confirmed this title.

– John Boyega, Teyonah Parrisl, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx star in this sci-fi comedy movie. Note: Netflix hasn’t confirmed this title. White Noise (2022) Netflix Original – Adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from writer/director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Best of Stand Up 2022 Netflix Original – Highlights of all the new stand-up specials for this year.

– Highlights of all the new stand-up specials for this year. Lady Voyeur (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian series about a hacker, Miranda, who loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.

Want to look further ahead? You can find our list of upcoming series and movies for 2023 here or we’ve got a separate preview for all the new Originals coming in January 2023.