Welcome to your early rundown on what’s coming to Netflix in the US in the final month of 2023. This list will include all the currently confirmed movies, series, specials, and games scheduled to arrive throughout the month, whether they’re Netflix Originals or licensed titles.

As a reminder, this is what we call a live-post. That means this will be constantly updated throughout November 2023 and into December 2023 as and when we learn of new upcoming titles. If we’ve missed anything, let us know in the comments.

As always, you’ll also want to keep up with all the removals planned for December 2023.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Big Brother (Season 6) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Blockers (2018) – Comedy from director Kay Cannon. Three parents discover that each of their daughters has a pact to lose their virginity at prom, and they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

DC Movie Collection Including: Man of Steel (2013) – Directed by Zack Snyder Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – Directed by Zack Snyder Suicide Squad (2016) – Directed by David Ayer Wonder Woman (2017) – Directed by Patty Jenkins Justice League (2017) – Directed by Zack Snyder (though Joss Whedon oversaw post-production and reshoots following Snyder’s departure) Shazam! (2019) – A boy is given the power to turn into an adult superhero whenever he says the name. Starring Zachary Levi. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) – Directed by Cathy Yan Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020) – Directed by Patty Jenkins The Suicide Squad (2021) – Directed by James Gunn DC League of Super-Pets (2022) – Animated family movie featuring many of your favorite DC characters and the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The Batman (2022) – Matt Reeves directs this new re-imagining of Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) – Directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Helen Mirren.



Fisk (Season 2) – Australian comedy series.

– Australian comedy series. Gajen Nad Professional Mixed Breed (2023) – Malaysian stand-up comedy special.

– Malaysian stand-up comedy special. Good Boys (2019) – Comedy about three sixth graders ditching school to prep for their first kisses.

Holey Moley (Multiple Seasons) – Family competition golf series where contestants battle it out on a minigolf course.

– Family competition golf series where contestants battle it out on a minigolf course. Hunter Killer (2018) – Action thriller starring Gerard Butler. It is about a Russian president who gets kidnapped, and the American submarine that leads a rescue mission.

May December (2023) Netflix Original – Todd Haynes is the director behind this acquired drama that is headlined by Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

– Todd Haynes is the director behind this acquired drama that is headlined by Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Lucy (2014) – Scarlett Johansson stars in this sci-fi action movie about a woman who is able to unlock 100% of her brain capacity and turn it into a memory stick.

– Scarlett Johansson stars in this sci-fi action movie about a woman who is able to unlock 100% of her brain capacity and turn it into a memory stick. One Piece (Season 19) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Radical Wolfe (2023) – Documentary on the writer Tom Wolfe, who was at the heart of American journalism.

– Documentary on the writer Tom Wolfe, who was at the heart of American journalism. She’s The Man (2006) – Romantic comedy starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum.

– Romantic comedy starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum. Sweet Home (Season 2) Netflix Original – The return of the South Korean horror series.

Taken (2008) – The iconic Liam Neeson action film where he’ll stop at literally nothing to find his daughter.

– The iconic Liam Neeson action film where he’ll stop at literally nothing to find his daughter. The Meg (2018) – Jason Statham goes up against a massive f***ing shark. Action-horror from director Jon Turteltaub.

– Jason Statham goes up against a massive f***ing shark. Action-horror from director Jon Turteltaub. Women on the Edge (2023) Netflix Original – Argentinian comedy movie.

– Argentinian comedy movie. Who We Become (2023) ARRAY Releasing – Documentary from PJ Raval about three young Filipino women grappling with an emerging global pandemic while growing connections with their families.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Welcome to Samdal-ri (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Tale of the Nine Tailed (Season 1) – K-drama fantasy romance series starring Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, and Kim Bum.

– K-drama fantasy romance series starring Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, and Kim Bum. The Commuter (2018) – Liam Neeson stars in this action thriller that sees a former NYPD officer, now turned businessman, get caught up in a criminal conspiracy.

The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023) – The box office blockbuster video-game adaptation is coming to Netflix following its four-month Peacock window.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) Netflix Original – The return of the DreamWorks Animated series. Athena, Pheobe and Eden return to help their kids solve new problems with glitter and attitude.

– The return of the DreamWorks Animated series. Athena, Pheobe and Eden return to help their kids solve new problems with glitter and attitude. Till Death (Season 3) – Middle Eastern drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

I Can Only Imagine (2018) – Christian biopic drama directed by the Erwin Brothers. Follows the life of composer Bart Millard.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

Blood Coast (Season 1) Netflix Original – French action series about policemen tracking down a dangerous criminal who threatens Marseille with a bloodbath.

– French action series about policemen tracking down a dangerous criminal who threatens Marseille with a bloodbath. Christmas As Usual (2023) Netflix Original – Norwegian Christmas romantic-comedy movie starring Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Analog Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai drama from director Nithiwat Tharatorn.

– Thai drama from director Nithiwat Tharatorn. High Tides (Season 1) Netflix Original – Belgian teen romance series. Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

– Belgian teen romance series. Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations. Hilda (Season 3) Netflix Original – Final season of the brilliant kids animated series based on the books.

– Final season of the brilliant kids animated series based on the books. I Hate Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian Christmas-themed drama.

My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age series adaptation of the Ali Novak novel.

– Coming-of-age series adaptation of the Ali Novak novel. The Archies (2023) Netflix Original – Bollywood musical adaptation of the classic comic book.

– Bollywood musical adaptation of the classic comic book. World War II: From the Frontline (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series that looks back at WWII with narration from John Boyega.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Blood Vessel (2023) Netflix Original – Nigerian drama.

Leave The World Behind (2023) Netflix Original – A big ensemble cast comes together for this new thriller adaptation from director Sam Esmail.

– A big ensemble cast comes together for this new thriller adaptation from director Sam Esmail. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6) Netflix Original – Two more episodes of the holiday-themed spin-off to The Great British Baking Show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Love and Monsters (2020) – Sci-fi movie starring Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick. About a man who leaves the comfort of his underground bunker to face the bug-infested world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 12th

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the comedians’ friendships and careers.

Singles Inferno (Season 3) Netflix Original – Next season of the Korean reality series.

– Next season of the Korean reality series. Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

1670 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish mockumentary period series.

– Polish mockumentary period series. Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5) Netflix Original – Car reality series.

– Car reality series. The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian romantic drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

As the Crow Flies (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.

– Turkish drama series. Married At First Sight (Season 14) – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. The Crown (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The final part of the final season of Netflix’s flagship biopic series on Queen Elizabeth II.

– The final part of the final season of Netflix’s flagship biopic series on Queen Elizabeth II. Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) Netflix Original – A live-action Japanese adaptation of the classic manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish documentary.

– Spanish documentary. Familia (2023) Netflix Original – “As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.”

– “As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.” The Golden Hour (Season 1) – Dutch crime drama series.

– Dutch crime drama series. YOH’ Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – New holiday-themed romantic comedy series from South Africa.

​Carol & The End of The World (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Animated series that sees a mysterious planet threatening to smash into Earth.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) Netflix Original – After two decades, the chickens are back and they are once again up to something.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Neighbors (2014) – Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne star in this comedy about a couple with a newborn being terrorized by local youths.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Bank of Dave (2023) – British biopic film on Dave Fishwick who set out to create a community bank to help the town’s local people thrive. Netflix has commissioned a sequel.

– British biopic film on Dave Fishwick who set out to create a community bank to help the town’s local people thrive. Netflix has commissioned a sequel. The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever (2023) – Kids animated movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Maestro (2023) Netflix Original – Bradley Cooper stars and directs in this biopic on the late conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein.

– Bradley Cooper stars and directs in this biopic on the late conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein. Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (2023) Netflix Original – Special follow-up to the Brazillian spin-off of the dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Korean horror series set during the mid-1940s that sees a young woman and man fighting for survival against monsters.

– Korean horror series set during the mid-1940s that sees a young woman and man fighting for survival against monsters. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) Netflix Original – The long-anticipated new sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1) – The first season of the animated Star Trek series. Season 2 will debut on Netflix exclusively in 2024.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

Thank You, I’m Sorry (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish comedy about forgiveness, family, and sisterhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 28th

Pokémon Concierge (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new stop-motion animated series based on the classic card-collecting game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 29th

Money Heist: Berlin (Season 1) Netflix Original – A spin-off to the beloved La Casa de Papel series focusing on the character played by Pedro Alonso.

